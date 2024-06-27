banjongseal324

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) reported Q2 2024 earnings yesterday. The results were not bad, with revenue slightly up on an absolute basis and adjusted operating income significantly up. However, the market did not like the results, and the stock opened down 20%.

This article analyzes the company's results and earnings call. I started covering Levi in May 2024 with a Hold rating. The rating was based on an elevated multiple compared to the company's growth potential. In part, these concerns were validated today, as the company's not-so-bad results generated a stock price collapse.

Given the sharp price decrease, I also analyze whether the stock is now an opportunity. My conclusion is that the stock is still a Hold, despite the lower price. The reason continues to be an elevated multiple on adjusted earnings, which is not justified by the company's growth prospects.

Not too bad but disappointing 2Q24 results

Levi barely missed top-line revenue consensus, up 7.5% YoY, and surpassed adjusted EPS consensus by nearly 25%.

The significant revenue increase has been fueled by DTC growth, particularly in North America. DTC revenues were up 8.2%, whereas the North American region (DTC and wholesale) was up 17%.

Unfortunately, Levi does not report comparable results, which are important given the brand's rapid expansion of its DTC strategy. According to the 10-Q for the quarter, the company has 79 more stores than last year (6.6% of the 2Q23 store count). This implies comparable DTC growth was still positive but at a significantly smaller rate than absolute growth. Still, DTC was performing well, with e-commerce sales (more comparable than DTC alone) up 19% YoY.

The read is also complex in the wholesale channel. The unadjusted results are up 7.5% across regions. However, the 2Q23 results included a one-time $100 million impact on wholesale revenues from implementing an ERP system last year. After adjusting for this, wholesale revenues were down 5.5%.

The company expanded gross margins by close to 200 basis points, fueled by decreasing costs and higher gross margin DTC sales. In turn, this helped leverage SG&A expenses and significantly expand adjusted operating income (before restructuring charges) from $10 million last year to $77 million this year. Unadjusted operating income was still up significantly, at $22 million, but much lower than the adjusted version, thanks to restructuring charges (Levi fired close to 15% of its workforce).

If revenues, margins, and operating income (in both adjusted and unadjusted versions) expanded, then why was the stock down? There are two potential explanations. The first is that the market was expecting much better growth and improved guidance (management maintained the previous guidance), given that denim is performing well across many apparel brands.

This trend has been mentioned in recent calls from American Eagle (AEO), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Gap Inc. (GPS), among others. Even Levi's management commented on this, for example, by stating that "Denim products beyond bottoms is selling like crazy" on the call. Levi is the leading worldwide denim brand, so the market could have expected much higher growth.

The second and related reason is that Levi was trading above 20x P/E multiples of expected FY24 earnings. A company trading at high multiples has to grow consistently; otherwise, it risks stock price collapses even with moderate results, as Levi is experiencing.

Revisiting the valuation

Levi currently trades at a share price of $19.3, or down close to 17%. The company reaffirmed guidance of adjusted EPS of $1.17 to $1.27 for this year. Adjusted EPS adds back restructuring expenses (or close to $200 million for 1H24 already) and, therefore, should be comparable with more recurring results to be expected in FY25. This represents a P/E ratio of between 15x and 16.5x.

Although this multiple is lower than before the 2Q24 results, I still do not think it represents an opportunity despite unchanged guidance. A 15x (or higher) multiple still requires the company to grow earnings significantly, something that I do not think Levi evidences. Further, it exposes shareholders to the risk of multiple contraction.

Exploring the first reason, we can think of the required yield on holding a stock. At a multiple of 15x, Levi offers an earnings yield of 6.6%. This is barely above the yield of holding the company's bonds, for example. Therefore, to make up for the lack of current yield, the company needs to provide us with growth. How much exactly depends on the reader's own return expectations.

For a company with Levi's characteristics, i.e., a leading brand in a cyclical sector with manageable debt, the return should be at least 10%. That means Levi has to grow earnings at a compounded rate of at least 3.5% for at least 10 years, and the multiple has to stay the same for the stock to provide me a return of 10%. This means I expect the company to grow earnings by 40% in the next ten years. In my previous article, I explored why I do not believe this is easy.

On the revenue side, I explained that Levi has been unable to surpass its all-time high sales since the late 1990s. Large apparel brands have trouble growing because they saturate their market at some point. In the case of Levi, the company might be able to break that ceiling via moving downstream (opening more stores instead of selling as much in wholesale), or via a renovated denim cycle. The fact that, despite the positive turn of the denim cycle, the company has not been able to grow comparable sales challenges this thesis further.

On the margin side, the company is posting operating margins (adjusted by restructuring charges) of about 8% to 9%. The company expects to expand margins to 15% eventually. This expansion alone, with stagnant revenues, would be enough to provide the 40% earnings growth above. However, expanding operating margins to 15% is not easy. Not even two currently very successful brands like Abercrombie (ANF) or Ralph Lauren (RL) have these margins. Further, Levi is quickly expanding its DTC channel, which means the company is leaning more toward a channel in which it has less experience and less efficiency.

Management recognized on the 2Q24 earnings call that

"there is a lot more opportunity on driving productivity and narrowing the gap between the wholesale EBIT margin and the DTC EBIT margin,"

meaning that DTC operations are less profitable than wholesale operations.

Data by YCharts

Finally, we have the issue of multiple contraction. The above return of 10% is based on Levi's P/E multiple remaining at 15x or above. Otherwise, the gain from expanding earnings would be negated by a falling multiple, potentially leading to share price declines. If, for example, after Levi provides a 40% earnings growth, the market expects it to grow less in the future, and the multiple moves to say, 12x, our return over the holding period would contract by 20% at least.

Further, if Levi does not manage to grow at the rate expected by its multiple, investors will not only suffer from a less-than-expected yield but also from share price losses as the multiple contracts to a level that is more consistent with Levi's long-term growth potential. Evidence of that is what is happening today with Levi's share price.

Conclusion

Levi's 2Q24 results were ok, with revenues growing (albeit not too much on an adjusted basis) and margins expanding. However, the stock market was expecting more, and the stock was down significantly on the day after earnings were released.

As explained above, Levi Strauss & Co.'s stock price still reflects substantial optimism. However, in my opinion, Levi's operations do not justify this optimism. Further, optimism in stock prices is dangerous, as the events of the day demonstrate.

I still believe Levi is an interesting company with a defensible brand. I simply do not agree with the stock price and would reconsider at substantially lower prices (potentially below $14 at least).