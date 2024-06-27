skynesher

TWFG Is Increasing Top-line Revenue And Profits

Twfg Inc (TWFG) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The company operates a distribution platform for insurance services in the United States.

Twfg Inc is producing solid revenue growth, profits and cash flow from operations.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

What Does TWFG Do?

The Woodlands, Texas-based TWFG, Inc. was founded to provide independent insurance distribution services for personal and commercial insurance in the U.S.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Richard F. 'Gordy' Bunch III, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2001 and was previously Manager, Financial Services at Prudential and holds numerous professional licenses in the insurance industry.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

All insurance lines

Multiple distribution contracts

M&A services

Virtual assistants

Premium financing

Continuing education for agents

Marketing support.

As of March 31, 2024, TWFG has booked fair market value investment of $55.8 million from investors, including Bunch Family Holdings and RenaissanceRE Ventures U.S.

The firm seeks to gain business relationships with independent insurance agents and agencies. It also operates corporate units that write insurance policies through its platform.

TWFG's platform currently serves more than 2,400 agencies and now exceeds more than $1.0 billion of total written premiums in each of the last two calendar years. The company maintains contracts with over 300 insurance carriers.

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Salaries and Employee Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 13.5% 2023 8.1% 2022 8.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Salaries and Employee Benefits efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Salaries and Employee Benefits expense, fell to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Salaries and Employee Benefits Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 1.0 2023 1.4 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

What Is TWFG’s Market?

According to a 2020 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the net written premiums in the U.S. property & casualty insurance market in the first nine months of 2019 were $481 billion.

The report estimated a future CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6% from 2024 to 2029.

The main drivers for this expected growth are significant inflation recently and the adoption of efficiency-enhancing technologies within the insurance industry.

Also, the industry is becoming more capable regarding understanding and being able to quantify risk, potentially improving its profitability over time.

Against this is the possibility of a growing exposure to catastrophe risks from climate change or international conflict.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Hub International

Gallagher

Brown & Brown

Marsh & McLennan Agency

Assured Partners

Risk Strategies

Others.

TWFG, Inc. Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue growth

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ 46,313,000 16.2% 2023 $ 172,934,000 12.4% 2022 $ 153,921,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ 19,870,000 60.8% 2023 $ 56,087,000 14.4% 2022 $ 49,010,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 42.90% 11.9% 2023 32.43% 1.9% 2022 31.84% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ 7,473,000 16.1% 2023 $ 26,282,000 15.2% 2022 $ 23,763,000 15.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ 6,652,000 14.4% 2023 $ 25,961,000 15.0% 2022 $ 20,259,000 13.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ 9,754,000 2023 $ 30,154,000 2022 $ 25,755,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of March 31, 2024, TWFG had $31.4 million in cash and $80.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $29.9 million.

TWFG’s IPO Details

TWFG intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have yet indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company will be going public through an "Up-C" process, which allows existing LLC company owners to retain their shares through a pass-through mechanism without triggering entity-level tax consequences.

TWFG will have three classes of stock.

Class A - one vote per share, owned by the public, economic rights

Class B - one vote per share, no economic rights

Class C - ten votes per share, no economic rights, convertible to Class B.

The company will also have a directed share program to enable directors, officers, certain employees and certain agents to purchase shares of the IPO if they choose.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s market capitalization at IPO would approximate $1 billion.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (including net proceeds received if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) to acquire a number of newly-issued LLC Units equal to the number of shares of Class A common stock, issued in this offering from TWFG Holding Company, LLC, at a purchase price per LLC Unit equal to the initial public offering price of Class A common stock after underwriting discounts and commissions. We intend to cause TWFG Holding Company, LLC to use the proceeds it receives from the sale of LLC Units to TWFG, Inc. to pay fees and expenses of [an as-yet undisclosed amount] in connection with this offering and the reorganization transactions, to repay in full outstanding debt under our Revolving Credit Agreement in the amount of $41.0 million, for potential strategic acquisitions of, or investments in, other businesses or technologies that we believe will complement our current business and expansion strategies, and for general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, leadership says the company is not currently a party to legal claims that it believes would have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations.

The listed book runners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BMO Capital Markets, Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, William Blair and Dowling & Partners Securities.

TWFG Is Growing Revenue And Profits

TWFG is seeking public capital market investment to fund its general growth initiatives and working capital requirements.

The company’s financials have generated accelerating topline revenue growth, increasing gross profit and gross margin and growing operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $29.9 million.

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue has risen as revenue has grown; its Salaries and Employee Benefits efficiency multiple fell to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay amounts to pre-IPO LLC members and others to allow them to pay taxes on their allocable shares of the related taxable income.

TWFG’s recent capital spending indicates it has spent very little on capital expenditures as a function of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing insurance brokerage services in the U.S. is considerable and is expected to continue to grow reasonably strongly in the coming years, but it features significant competition from entrenched competitors who are much larger than TWFG.

If the US economy is currently in a "late cycle" stage, the firm will face downside risks from a faltering economy as consumers and businesses reduce or eliminate insurance coverage, potentially resulting in reduced revenue to TWFG in the process.

When we learn more details on the IPO’s pricing and valuation expectations, I’ll provide a final opinion on Twfg Inc.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.