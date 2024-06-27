mesh cube/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I wanted to revisit Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) as it hit my price alert a couple of times since the first time I covered the company back in February. It was very unexpected that the shares retreated so quickly, but I'm not complaining. I wanted to see how the company performed in the latest quarter and what is in store for it in the long run. I believe it has a lot of potential to capitalize on the strong demand for AI applications, and given its strong financial position, it should continue to innovate and grow its market share in the long haul. I am upgrading the company to a buy, and will be looking to initiate a small position soon.

Briefly on Financials

In the latest quarter, the company saw a rise in revenues. Sequentially, revenues were down around -3,5%, while year-over-year revenues were up 3.6%, which to be honest is a little disappointing. According to the consensus estimates, the company was supposed to do $135m in revenues but delivered only $117m. In terms of EPS, the company did see a strong y/y increase of 1000% from $0.03 to $0.30 a share, mainly driven by the decrease in operating expenses, which is an outstanding result. The company did miss consensus estimates of $0.44 a share, which is quite a big miss, in my opinion. Nevertheless, the improvements are apparent, and the company is much more profitable than it was just a year ago.

Looking at the company’s margin profile, we can see a decent sequential improvement in gross and EBIT margins. The TTM net margins have the tax benefit included still, so that's not a correct net margin. The correct net margin is somewhere in the range of 27% to 28% in Q1 ’24, which is a big improvement from the previous year.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the company’s financial position, RMBS still has around $400m in liquidity available and no debt, which puts it in a very favorable position to reward shareholders in the future, as it can focus on more share buybacks, just like it did with the accelerated share repurchase program recently, or focus on the future growth of the company by reinvesting the capital into R&D and make some strategic acquisitions. Or a combination of both works for me too.

Overall, I'm happy with the way the company continues to progress. The management’s ability to keep cutting down on costs is admirable and I'm excited to see how it can reduce unnecessary expenses further, which will help the patient shareholders in the long run.

Comments on the Outlook

As I mentioned, I'm a little disappointed in how the company’s top line progresses. But I'm realizing right now that the ramp-up is just starting. The company is positioned very well in capturing the hype of AI and AI-capable data servers and edge AI applications, which are just getting started.

The demand for very high-performance computing, which is driven by the mentioned AI and other intensive data workloads, is going to increase the requirements for memory bandwidth, so I'm sure the company is not going to be sitting around and let the competition take over. Especially given its financial position, it can deploy a lot of resources in anticipation of accelerating demand for such products.

Speaking of new products, the company is doing just that. The company’s next generation of memory, DDR5 RCDs, has been going through multiple qualification and production stages, and management expects that DDR5 is going to contribute to around 10% revenue growth in the next quarter. The transition from DDR4 to DDR5 is only beginning and I believe it will continue to accelerate. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see much higher revenue growth in the next year or two, driven exactly by the ever-increasing demand for AI-capable servers, and also from traditional ones too.

The company also recently introduced a new generation of DDR5 server PMICs (Power management ICs), including the industry’s first extreme current PMIC. These types of servers are critical for high-bandwidth, high-capacity DDR5, and are going to be crucial for next-generation servers.

The management mentioned that these PMICs are currently in qualification with major vendors and are receiving positive feedback.

Continuing with the overall theme of AI hype, the company Silicon IP business is going to get a boost also. The company’s new GDDR7 memory controller is a big achievement, which is essential for Edge AI applications, and has strong performance in high-bandwidth memory.

So, in summary, the company is positioned very well to capture a good market share of the AI hype, as long as it doesn’t drop the ball and continues to innovate to maintain and gain more of the market share. The question is, how much of an improvement to the top line we are going to see in the next three to five years. In my opinion, the transition to DDR5 is only beginning to accelerate and the 10% growth mentioned for the second quarter is just the start. I'm expecting analysts’ estimates to be updated over the next few quarters to reflect the true potential.

Risks to the Thesis

The biggest risk to the positive outlook for the company is if AI hype dies down much quicker than anticipated. So far, AI is unstoppable and is pushing the Nasdaq (QQQ) ever higher, propped up by AI players like NVidia (NVDA). What happens when the demand for such products starts to come down significantly? I'm expecting a huge correction in the broad markets and even higher drops in individual stocks like Rambus.

The transition to the next generation memory may present hurdles that will increase the company’s expenses and therefore reduce its profitability. So far, we're not seeing such problems, but as I mentioned earlier, I wouldn’t mind if the company increased the budget for its R&D department to maintain and gain market share, and I'm OK with sacrificing some of that profitability in the short run. A lot of people may not see it as good and will focus on loss of efficiency and bring the share price down.

Closing Comments

Since the company did hit my price target a couple of times recently, I'm confident that the risk/reward is much more enticing right now than it was when the company was trading in the mid-$60s range, therefore, I'm upgrading the company to a buy rating, and I'm going to initiate a small position very soon. It may be before the next earnings report, or it may be after. That will depend on my financial situation and see how AI is going to drive up semiconductors further over the next month.

I'm confident that the company is going to perform very well in the long run, only if it continues to innovate, control costs, and gain more market share in this AI-driven demand environment, which I definitely think is just getting started.