Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) has gone back to its past, having sold a controlling stake in the Worldpay merchant services business to a private equity buyer, FIS is once again focused on its long-time core businesses of providing outsourced processing, payment, and tech solutions to banking and investment clients. It’s a business that has performed well for FIS in the past and where it still holds strong share. Better still, it’s a business where competitive pressures are pushing financial institutions towards even more investment in digital capabilities.

I like the prospect of FIS leveraging further banking IT spending, particularly in areas like digital and payments, which a large number (I daresay a majority) of banks have identified as core to their competitiveness and growth over the next five years. I likewise believe that FIS is leveraged to opportunities like expanding capital markets activities among banks (another area of identified potential growth among larger regional banks) and private lending.

As a “growth at a reasonable price” type of stock, FIS has some appeal, but the valuation is not perfect. I like the fundamental drivers here, though, and I think the business will fare better under its relatively new management team and its renewed focus on a profitable core business that enjoys strong share, strong high-margin recurring revenues, and growth opportunities.

Core Banking Can Still Offer Growth

The good and bad news of FIS’s Banking Solutions business is that the bank already enjoys a very strong market presence, with close to 60% of larger banks in the country working with FIS and the company generating about 80% of segment revenue from recurring sources like core processing. While management has estimated that it holds around 19% share in its core and digital services, it has upwards of 70% share of the outsourced business of larger banks (the discrepancy being, I believe, that FIS is looking at the total amount of processing done, including from banks that don’t outsource).

With such a large presence in the market, that does constrain growth at least somewhat to underlying transaction volume. The key, then, is succeeding with further cross-selling efforts, winning more IT outsourcing, and growing its business in areas like payments processing and capital markets.

Harnessing Payments Growth

Management estimates that it only has around 5% share of the payments revenue opportunity in its addressed market, and this is a key growth opportunity. As I said above, it’s rare to find a bank today with $10B or more in assets that hasn’t identified payments as an important source of potential fee-based growth, but it takes a meaningful amount of infrastructure investment to compete and with the Street almost always focused on bank opex, it makes a lot of sense for many banks to outsource.

That outsourcing argument is stronger when you consider the large sums of money that the largest banks (JPMorgan (JPM), et al) have invested into building their own internal payments processing capabilities. It’s simply not possible for regional banks to compete dollar for dollar on internal IT and payment processing investments, and that creates an opportunity for FIS to step in as a service provider.

To further underline this point, JPMorgan spent over $15B on IT investments in 2023, and roughly half of that went toward “new digital products and services”. Citizens Financial (CFG), the 14th largest bank by assets in the U.S., spent $5.5B on operating expenses in total in 2023 (of which IT spending would be a portion).

Growth Opportunities In Non-Traditional Lending And Capital Markets

Not only are regional banks looking to grow their presence in payments, but many are also looking to participate more meaningfully in areas like capital markets (investment banking and trading) and asset management. Outside of the banking sector, private equity, asset managers and others are looking to step up their activity as private credit providers in competition with banks’ corporate lending operations.

With its Capital Market Solutions business, FIS provides end-to-end processing solutions, as well as trading software, analytics software, treasury/risk management, and compliance systems, all of which is of interest to asset managers, broker-dealers, and banks that want to participate in capital markets and asset management activities.

Likewise, FIS can supply would-be lenders with the end-to-end platforms necessary to run a private credit operation. With Morgan Stanley estimating that private credit will grow from roughly $1.5 trillion in 2024 to $2.8 trillion in 2028, I see considerable opportunity here for platform and processing revenue for FIS.

The Outlook

Earlier this year FIS closed on the sale of 55% of its stake in Worldpay to a private equity buyer. The transaction brought in over $12B in proceeds, and management has already committed to significant buybacks with some of that capital (over $4B in 2024, I believe). Going forward, Worldpay’s contributions will be accounted for as income from a non-controlling interest.

I don’t really like the structure of this deal. I think part of the issue with Worldpay was capital misallocation and underinvestment at a time when the merchant acquiring and payments business was seeing considerable competition and innovation from VC-backed fintech companies. With this, Worldpay’s volumes were meaningfully below the overall market as the company lost share. Private equity groups are not exactly famous for reinvesting considerable sums into R&D, so I question whether Worldpay will get the TLC it needs to improve. Even so, management believes they will see high single-digit growth from their equity stake.

Moving on from that issue, I do like the newly-refocused FIS, and I think Stephanie Ferris has done a good job since becoming CEO in 2022. Given the drivers I listed above like the ongoing need for banks to reinvest in digital capabilities and grow in areas like payments and asset management, I think 4% growth from Banking is plausible and I think the company as a whole can likely grow at around 4% for the long term.

As an IT-driven service provider, it likely won’t be a surprise that FIS is quite profitable, and I expect EBITDA margins to improve from around 40.75% in FY’24 to over 42% in FY’27. That should drive free cash flow margins in the high-20%’s over time, fueling high single-digit to low double-digit free cash flow growth that can fund selective M&A, reinvestment in its own capabilities, and capital returns to shareholders.

Discounted cash flow leads me to a fair value close to $84, and I get a similar number based on a margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA approach with a 13.5x forward multiple.

The Bottom Line

FIS is a different company now compared to when I last looked at the shares. While the stock certainly struggled in the interim due to its challenges with Worldpay, I think the company is back on a better path – the growth potential is perhaps not as large, but the likelihood of executing on that potential seems quite a bit higher.

Is a near-term price target of $84 good enough for a stock trading in the mid-$70’s? Given FIS’s strong market share and the sticky, recurring nature of so much of its revenue, I lean toward the positive. Likewise, I do think there are multiyear secular growth drivers that can support better-than-expected revenue growth (with corresponding margin leverage). It’s tempting to wait for a pullback as 10% upside isn’t great, though.