Ceri Breeze

Here at the Lab, we have noticed that EU airline companies continue to underperform in the market. In our coverage, we have a long-standing buy rating with low-cost operators such as Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) and easyJet (OTCQX:EJTTF); however, today, we decided to initiate coverage of International Airlines Group or IAG (OTCPK:ICAGY) (OTCPK:BABWF), which is Europe's third-largest airline group and compromised a strong portfolio of well-known brands such as British Airways (BA), Iberia, LEVEL, Vueling and Irish-based Aer Lingus (Fig 1). The company was formed in January 2011, and each airline has a separate operating structure within the IAG holding. Since the pandemic outbreak, IAG's share price has been down by 70%, and we believe the company is at a bargain at the current level.

In numbers, IAG flies to 250-plus destinations across 91 countries and operates more than 600 aircraft. The company's diversified brand portfolio allows the group to compete in various market segments, from low-cost travel (Vueling) to network carriers (BA and Iberia). This provides a competitive edge compared to Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF). Given its geographic diversification, IAG holds leadership positions in its home markets, such as Madrid, Barcelona, London, and Dublin; however, it has a strong presence across North America and Latin America.

Why are we positive?

Aircraft supply is supportive. Considering PW engine issues, we believe maintenance backlogs and aircraft delivery delays should ensure long-haul capacity constrained into the medium term. Higher yields will support the network carriers industry; Long-haul capacity upside. From Ryanair's recent commentary, we understood that pricing remains mixed in the short-haul leisure market. Given IAG's exposure to network carriers and considering a solid Q1 result, we see more grounded expectations coming into this year. Even if we anticipate softer Q2 pricing due to elevated capacity growth, we believe in solid demand for the summer. According to OAG schedules, the long-haul capacity is expected to increase by approximately 12% in Q2, with an additional +10% in Q3. Looking at the sector, the EU long-haul capacity remains high and ahead of short-haul. However, the transatlantic demand is high, and the Netherlands and the UK are more constrained. This will likely benefit KLM and IAG; Leaner cost structure. In Q1 results, the company reported a slight beat on the core operating profit. Q1 is the least essential quarter from a contribution perspective. Q1 sales reached €6.4bn, with available seat kilometers (ASK) at +7%. In number, IAG's operating profit reached €68 million with a net loss of -€4 million. There is an earnings momentum story supported by price growth and cost execution. In addition, there was an OPEX pressure cost in Q1, which will likely fade over in the coming years. Despite the restart of the IAG investment cycle, we believe CAPEX and OPEX growth will support IAG's long-term earnings projection. The CEO confirmed that British Airways could regain its €500 million core operating profit shortfall compared to 2019 results over the next one to two years; Solid balance sheet and dividend reinstatement ahead. IAG's Achilles heel has always been its debt (and pension) evolution. Here at the Lab, we see the IAG balance sheet as investable again. The company has a decent free cash flow generation, considering the higher investment CAPEX. In the past, there has been concern over the company's balance sheet, with the financial leverage considered a drag on the equity story. In our estimates, we now project a net debt to EBITDA of 1.3x in 2024. Therefore, this might imply a resumption of dividend payments. In number, IAG's net debt/EBITDA was at 1.7x in 2023-end and 2.1x in Q1 2023.

IAG single entity perfomance

Source: IAG Q1 results presentation - Fig 1

Earnings Estimates and Valuation

The company's passenger load factor is improving towards 85%. Looking at the IAG post-COVID results, the company revenue CAGR reached 5% with an EBITDA margin of 15%. This underscored financial stability, which is also now complemented by a strong balance sheet. IAG's cost management initiatives and operational efficiency have resulted in a better cost structure, with a CASK (cost per available seat kilometer) lower than many peers. This enables the company to remain competitive. In addition, aside from our supportive vital takeaways, we believe IAF is well-positioned for corporate demand growth, and Q1 was already a reassuring start to the year.

Here at the Lab, we see Wall Street's expectations as too conservative regarding flattish pricing and EBIT margin. Q1 gives our team confidence that IAG's pricing power will grow this year. Regarding the company's core operating profit, we see potential for earnings upside.

Starting with the sales evolution, we lower IAG's cargo revenue following our Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) insights. Our sales reached €31.9 billion, and considering a load factor of 85.8% and an underlying fuel cost of €8.1 billion (Fig 2), we arrived at a core operating profit of €3.8 billion. This includes higher passenger unit revenues and also an increase in OPEX. IAG's ex-fuel CASK remains unchanged, and we consider Q1 the highest quarterly cost pressure. Here at the Lab, we anticipate ex-fuel CASK down quarter on quarter. According to the technical guidance, we believe there will be a 24% tax rate and €500 in net financial expenses (combined with financial income). Our net income came at €2.5 billion with a €0.47 EPS.

IAG Fuel Cost

Fig 2

Regarding valuation, IAG trades at 4.2x P/E. IAG's closest peers, Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, have normalized P/Es of>5.6x and 4.6x, respectively. Without considering the low-cost operator, Delta Air Lines's P/E is also above >6.5x. In our assumption, IAG could trade at a 30% discount compared to its median pre-COVID multiple. Applying a 5x P/E and 4.5x 2024 EV/EBITDA, we arrived at a blended valuation methodology of €2.5 per share ($5.34 in ADR).

IAG SA Valuation

Risks

IAG may face investment risks, including increased competition that could lead to lower profits. Other risks include jet fuel price volatility, wage inflation, and significant event risk associated primarily with terrorist actions. Additional hazards include FX evolution and lower travel demand for leisure and corporate.

Conclusion

The EU air travel industry is recovering thanks to a rebound in passenger volumes and supportiveness from corporate demand. We analyzed four upsides in our initiation of coverage; however, there is an ongoing valuation discrepancy with EU peers, and we anticipate this gap might be closed shortly. We see the IAG balance sheet as investable with an upside from shareholder distribution. Therefore, we initiated the company with a buy and a 28% upside in the following 12-month visible period.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.