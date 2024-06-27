The Value Of The U.S. Dollar And The Government Debt

Jun. 27, 2024 1:15 PM ETDXY, USD:EUR, EUR:USD1 Comment
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.39K Followers

Summary

  • Dark clouds loom over the US due to increasing deficits and government debt.
  • Economists warn of potential crisis, but, history shows us that "signs" don't become obvious in most cases until it is too late.
  • Despite growing concerns, the US economy shows signs of strength, with rising stock markets and low unemployment.
  • But, given all the deficits, now and those of the future, and given all the debt that is being created, the debt load just mounts and mounts and mounts.
  • I will be looking at the value of the U.S. dollar for future guidance concerning how the market is reacting to the growing debt load.

US Capitol

uschools

The talk is growing about the dangers the United States faces as its governmental budget continues to post deficits and the amount of government debt continues to increase.

Dark clouds to many.

The problem, however, is one of timing.

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.39K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXY--
US Dollar Index
USD:EUR--
US Dollar / Euro
EUR:USD--
Euro / US Dollar
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News