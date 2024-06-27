What I Learned From My Most Painful Dividend Cuts

magical_light/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend investing (SCHD) is a great way to compound wealth over time, and it has served me very well. One of the biggest reasons I like it is that when you invest in a stock with a consistent dividend payout, it gives you a reliable source of cash flow and total returns. This means that these stocks don't have to generate superman-like growth or valuation multiple expansion to deliver satisfactory total returns. Moreover, such stocks are fairly easy to value, enabling me to implement an opportunistic capital recycling approach to further accelerate the compounding process over time.

That means that one of the biggest keys to successful dividend investing is avoiding painful dividend cuts. Fortunately, I've been able to minimize these, and the vast majority of my investments have achieved long-term total return outperformance. However, I have still had my share of painful dividend cuts. In this article, I will share lessons I've learned from my five most painful dividend cuts and how I plan to avoid similar fateful experiences in the future.

#1. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Probably my most painful dividend cut came from my investment in NYCB. I had bought the stock on its plunge following the Silicon Valley Bank bust and timed it almost perfectly. This was largely luck, as I bought it shortly before they announced they were buying assets from the recently failed Signature Bank for pennies on the dollar. The stock soared afterward, and I then sold and enjoyed quick gains.

However, toward the end of 2023, the stock began to pull back again due to what, I felt, were unjustified concerns about weakness in New York City, particularly in commercial real estate. The bank had fairly low exposure to office real estate, and its rent-controlled apartments were very defensive in nature. The Fed was also indicating that it was likely to start cutting interest rates soon, so I felt it was an opportunistic time to buy a stock with a tremendous track record, an attractive dividend well-covered by earnings, and trading discounted to book value.

Unfortunately, in late January, I got hit out of the blue with the company announcing significant write-offs due to concerns about its loan portfolio and pressures from regulators, leading to a dividend cut. This soon spiraled into a crisis of confidence in the bank as the media piled on fearmongering headlines, and the stock price plunged, ultimately forcing them to seek an equity infusion from external investors at a very low valuation. I eventually sold, and I'm glad I did, as the stock has fallen further, and the dividend has been cut again since then.

The big lesson I learned from this misadventure was that the regional banking sector is not for me, due to regulatory uncertainty and media whims that can crush a bank. Banks require confidence to survive; without it, their business model is doomed to fail. As a result, I am no longer allocating any additional capital to the sector and have been gradually exiting my bank holdings. For a stock to make a good dividend investment, it must have a durable, defensive business model without any glaring Achilles' heel.

#2. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Another painful dividend cut for me was Hanesbrands. This one was due to a perfect storm of external factors such as supply chain issues, massive inflation, inconsistent consumer demand, rising interest rates, and a cyberattack. These events conspired to drive up its leverage ratio substantially, threatening its debt covenants. As a result, despite its dividend being well-covered and the company having a good plan to deleverage its balance sheet while investing aggressively in strengthening the business, the company’s plans were disrupted, and it slashed its dividend. It ultimately sold its Champion brand and focused heavily on deleveraging its balance sheet.

This is a classic case of a six-foot-tall man drowning while trying to cross a river that is four feet deep on average. Even though the numbers looked good, and the company seemed very cheap and on a glide path to success, an investment that cannot weather a worst-case scenario/the deepest part of the river - even if on average, it should make it to success effortlessly - is not a good pick for a long-term dividend stock. In particular, highly cyclical businesses like HBI, which are very inflation and supply-chain-sensitive and have substantial leverage, are ticking time bombs waiting to happen. Moving forward, I need to ensure that if I invest in cyclical dividend stocks, their balance sheets are in pristine condition.

#3. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Another painful dividend cut was from Algonquin Power and Utilities. This was a case of investing in a company that had good headline stats, like a BBB credit rating along with its regulated and contracted assets, impressive dividend growth track record, and attractive yield, giving me a false sense of security regarding its balance sheet.

However, the company's leverage, particularly its floating rate and equity market exposure, temporarily increased due to its failed acquisition of Kentucky Power, which took place as interest rates were starting to spike. This challenged their balance sheet, and rising interest rate expenses weighed on their dividend coverage. This halted their dividend growth and forced a significant dividend cut. The stock price plummeted in response, and an activist investor got involved, trying to get them to sell off the renewable power business to right-size the balance sheet.

While I still hold the stock and averaged down in the $5s in hopes of at least somewhat of a recovery, my initial investment has turned out to be an abysmal disaster because I failed to account for the weaknesses of the balance sheet.

#4. Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Another painful dividend cut for me was Newmont Corporation. This one was simply due to management chasing an aggressive acquisition of Newcrest, making investors pay the price by cutting the dividend. This is a case of poor management and capital allocation in pursuit of empire-building. While it's difficult to avoid these entirely, it underscored the importance of management quality. Seemingly good management teams can take wrong turns for shareholders, especially dividend investors. This is why diversification is crucial, and paying a premium for top-notch management is also important.

#5. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Finally, WPC's dividend cut was not as painful as I initially thought, as the stock has performed okay since then, but it was still a great disappointment. Management seemed to signal that they would gradually exit their office segment and keep the dividend intact, even raising it. Then, only weeks later, they pivoted and announced a rapid exit from the office business, cutting the dividend as a result.

The lesson learned here is similar to the Newmont lesson: management is crucial, and portfolio diversification is essential. Even seemingly prudent management teams can make poor decisions, and a portfolio must be able to weather worst-case scenarios. WPC didn't want to take the chance that its office portfolio would suffer a major downturn and exited its office assets rapidly ahead of a potential apocalypse in the office sector.

In hindsight, this was prudent, and I have since bought back into WPC, but it was a painful dividend cut for investors depending on that income.

Investor Takeaway

From these five painful dividend cuts, I've learned that a strong balance sheet is essential, especially protection against sudden rises in interest rates and having a conservative margin of safety relative to debt covenants. This is particularly important when investing in cyclical business models. Additionally, investing in businesses without glaring Achilles' heels and not being subject to regulatory whims or media headlines is critical. Finally, prudent capital allocation by management and prioritizing shareholders' dividends are also essential.

These are qualities I'm emphasizing in my investments now and in this light, one of my favorites is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). It has never cut its dividend, has grown its distribution for 25 consecutive years, is run conservatively on a balance sheet and distribution coverage front, and has a very defensive and durable business model. As a result, while it pays out a distribution yield of over 7%, it appears to be quite safe and likely to continue growing its distribution at a healthy clip for years to come.