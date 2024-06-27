CPI Card Group's Valuation Gap Is Closing Ahead Of Growth Recovery

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
730 Followers

Summary

  • CPI Card Group Inc.'s Q1 report showed expected sales weakness, but a demand recovery, an expanded customer deal, and Prepaid growth look to fuel a great growth recovery.
  • The company's SG&A increased notably in Q1, being partly due to temporary compensation but also expected to partly sustain higher with increased growth investments.
  • The undervaluation has shrunk after the significant share rally, but fairly good upside still remains as the growth outlook remains good.

Close up of stack of credit cards

Adam Gault

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) has reported the company’s Q1 results since my previous article on the company, and also more recently refinanced its long-term debt.

My previous article on the stock, titled “CPI Card Group

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
730 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PMTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PMTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMTS
--
PMTS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News