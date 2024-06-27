McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.41K Followers

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Faten Freiha - VP, IR
Brendan Foley - President & CEO
Marcos Gabriel - SVP, Global Finance & Capital Markets
Mike Smith - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays
Peter Galbo - Bank of America
Ken Goldman - JPMorgan
Alexia Howard - Bernstein
Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
Tom Palmer - Citi
Rob Dickerson - Jefferies

Faten Freiha

Good morning. This is Faten Freiha, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining today's Second Quarter Earnings Call.

To accompany this call, we've posted a set of slides on our IR website, ir.mccormick.com.

With me this morning are Brendan Foley, President and CEO; Mike Smith, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Marcos Gabriel, Senior Vice President, Global Finance and Capital Markets.

During this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The nature of those non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning's press release and slides. In our comments, certain percentages are rounded. Please refer to our presentation for complete information.

Today's presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or other factors. Please refer to our forward-looking statement on Slide 2 for more information.

I will now turn the discussion over to Brendan.

Brendan Foley

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

We are pleased with our second quarter performance, particularly as we continue to navigate a changing and complex consumer landscape. Our differentiated results demonstrate the success of our prioritized investments to accelerate volume trends

Recommended For You

About MKC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKC

Trending Analysis

Trending News