VIX: Market Volatility May Be Due To Rise Sharply, As Big Trade Nears Breaking Point

Jun. 27, 2024
Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Implied volatility levels for top S&P 500 components are rising as the 1-month implied correlation index hits an all-time low.
  • Volatility dispersion trade involves selling S&P 500 call options, buying underlying call options, and delta hedging with underlying stocks.
  • Low implied and realized volatility levels suggest difficulty in further decrease, a potential warning sign for trade unwinding.
Sailing yacht in a stormy weather with thunder and lightning

murat4art

It is volatility dispersion season as corporate earnings in mid-July quickly approach. Implied volatility levels for the top components of the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) are rising as the 1-month implied correlation index sinks to an all-time low

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

