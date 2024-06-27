SweetBunFactory

Technology stocks have been the only game in town in recent months as the rest of the market continued to lag behind in terms of performance.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has been the second-best performing sector ETF after Communication Services (XLC), which has been mostly driven by the outstanding performance of technology stocks as well - Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

The nearly double digit performance of Financial Services, Energy and Utilities sectors might seem impressive as well, but these sectors have not changed much since their 2022 highs and the 5-year performance of the XLK is simply astounding.

The sector ETF has also significantly outperformed the NASDAQ Composite Index which clearly illustrates that XLK's strong performance is a direct result of the ETF's constituents and their weightings as opposed to a broader trend related to technology stocks.

This leads us to the issue of extreme concentration and momentum which are often mean-reverting phenomenon and as such would likely weigh on XLK's performance relative to the technology sector.

Extreme Concentration

The top 10 holdings of XLK quickly reveal why the ETF did so much better than the rest of the market and even the technology sector as a whole. By tracking the performance of the float-adjusted market capitalization Technology Select Sector Index, the XLK now has roughly 40% of its assets in only two stocks - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Due to its weighting methodology, the ETF is extremely concentrated and NVDA is the sole reason why the XLK outperformed the broader technology sector. Over the past year, NVDA's share price has nearly tripled, while that of MSFT has been performing roughly in-line with the NASDAQ Composite Index.

In comparison, the weighting within the NASDAQ are not subject to such an extreme concentration and as such the index has much better diversification properties.

Thus one's investment thesis for XLK would largely depend on the future performance of NVDA and MSFT. The latter is a more stable stock representing a company with significant competitive advantages across a wide area of segments. NVDA on the other hand is far more cyclical and the sustainability of the recent demand boom is quite uncertain. Although it might not seem like that in the short-term, demand shortage for AI chips is unlikely to persist and competition will only intensify from here. On top of all that, NVDA is also heavily exposed to political risk as it relies on TSMC (TSM) for the production of its chips.

The problem for XLK, however, is that even if one is still bullish on NVDA at its current levels, the ETF could also continue to underperform the better-diversified technology related ETFs and indices.

Not A Good Time To Chase Momentum

If we take a step back and consider a similar scenario to that of the XLK and the Nasdaq Index, we could see some hard to miss similarities.

For example, when comparing the S&P 500 and its equal-weighted counterpart, we could see that the former, and significantly more exposed to momentum stocks, has outperformed the latter by a very wide margin in recent months.

The reason for this market rally being predominantly driven by a small share of technology and momentum driven stocks is because there has been a major disconnect between the economy and the amount of liquidity available.

In terms of Real GDP numbers, the U.S. economy has been very sluggish with the growth in Q1 2024 stalling to 1.3%.

Contrary to all that, the Shiller P/E ratio is once again hovering near record high and unsustainable levels (see below). It will take significant acceleration in overall earnings growth this year for the ratio to normalize and investors should keep in mind that the last time the Shiller P/E ratio was at such high levels, market returns suffered.

When we compare the current period to 2021, however, there is another key difference - bond yields. Back in the summer of 2021, the yield on the U.S. Treasuries stood at around 1.5%, which allowed for equity valuations to remain elevated. This time around, the yields are significantly higher which could result in a very sharp movement downwards, if earnings disappoint.

All that makes the current rally in equities unsustainable and high growth and momentum stocks would be the worst hit in a potential bear market. This makes the XLK more exposed to downward movements in comparison to other better-diversified ETFs and indices.

To make matters worse, the level of fiscal spending has increased significantly and the budget deficit as a share of GDP is already at one of its highest levels since the 1940s, if we seclude the bottom of the 2009 and 2020 recessions. Thus, should we enter into a recession, the budget deficit is likely to expand significantly as it usually does during periods of economic slowdown.

Such an event could have a significant impact on riskier and long-duration assets which would once again make matters worse for the extremely concentrated XLK ETF.

Conclusion

The spectacular performance of the XLK appears to be very unsustainable and extrapolating recent returns into the future is a dangerous assumption. The extreme concentration into just a few stocks is likely to make matters worse for the ETF in a potential downturn in equities. Regardless of whether or not Nvidia's current valuation premium is sustained, the XLK appears positioned to underperform other technology-related ETFs.