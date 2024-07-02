Why SFLO Could Be The Ultimate Dividend ETF Bargain For Today's Market

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SFLO is a Buffett-style ETF focused on small-cap value stocks with strong free cash flow yields and growth potential.
  • The ETF targets companies with 12% to 13% consensus growth rates, trades at 5X cash-adjusted earnings, and offers almost 10% FCF yields.
  • SFLO aims to provide potentially explosive upside returns by investing in undervalued small-cap companies with strong growth prospects.
  • In a falling rate environment, small-cap value is the ultimate coiled spring, and SFLO's theoretical long-term return potential is as high as 22% per year.
  • For anyone comfortable with small cap value investing's risk profile, this ETF could be the best deal on Wall Street right now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Big Eyes and a Fan of Twenty Dollar Bills

KLH49/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P continues driving higher, powered 35% by the incredible growth story of Nvidia (NVDA).

One of the reasons that investors are bullish - the prospects for Fed cuts.

The bond market is pricing in four cuts

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • Full access to my $2.5 million family charity fund, including real-time trade notifications. 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.17K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SFLO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SFLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SFLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News