Why SFLO Could Be The Ultimate Dividend ETF Bargain For Today's Market

KLH49/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P continues driving higher, powered 35% by the incredible growth story of Nvidia (NVDA).

Ycharts

One of the reasons that investors are bullish - the prospects for Fed cuts.

CME Group

The bond market is pricing in four cuts in the next year. If it happens, that could benefit rate-sensitive parts of the economy, but there likely isn't as much upside to large-cap US stocks as some investors might think.

There are plenty of ways that stocks can go up over the coming years, and some even include fundamentals, not just bubble manias.

For example, Tom Lee of Fundstrat believes the S&P's earnings growth will be stronger than expected at 12% to 15%. This, combined with a 1.35% dividend yield, would justify 13.4% to 16.4% annual returns for stocks.

Potential Overvaluation (10-Year Average) S&P 10-Year Average Cash-Adjusted PEG S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -30.48% 1.77 1.23 Potential Overvaluation (25-Year Average) S&P 20-Year Average S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -49.15% 2.42 1.23 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool)

From there, he believes the S&P's PEG ratio will rise by around 30% from 1.23 to 1.6, near the 10-year average cash-adjusted PEG ratio of 1.77.

That equals approximately a 23X forward PE on the S&P, which is historically very high but potentially justified if US corporations can drive 12% to 15% growth through 2030.

But remember that all models are wrong, though some are useful.

The assumptions of a model are critical to whether the results are anywhere close to reality.

The Morningstar bottom-up consensus is 11.8% for the next five years.

In other words, take every company in the S&P 500 and then ask its Morningstar analyst what is the five-year growth rate. Weight by market cap, and you get an 11.8% forecasted growth rate.

FactSet S&P Bottom-Up Growth Consensus: 12.6% CAGR EPS Growth From 2023 to 2026

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research's John Butler reports that the bottom-up growth forecast from every Wall Street analyst has been 92% over the last 20 years.

For example, take the median earnings/cash flow forecast for every company in the S&P and weight them by market cap. For two decades, the expected growth rates have typically been within 8% of those expectations.

That's the power of aggregating the 3,100 sell-side analysts who cover America's companies.

In other words, 11% to 13% medium-term growth rates are expected, and Tom Lee believes that AI and four other technologies could accelerate US growth by up to 1.8%, driving 15% EPS growth through 2030.

Will all this expected growth (or speculative AI growth) come through? Then, anyone owning the S&P or Nasdaq will likely do very well.

S&P Free Cash Flow Expected To Grow 50% In The Next 3 Years

If S&P earnings grow at 15% annually for 5.5 years, then stocks will do well. Is that possible?

FactSet Research Terminal

The 12 largest growth stocks have a 15% growth consensus, thanks to an expected $3.5 trillion in growth spending.

Assuming their 28% free cash flow return on invested capital over the last 12 months is maintained, expected growth spending would triple annual free cash flow from $500 billion to $1.5 trillion by 2030, a 22% annualized growth rate in free cash flow.

If large-cap growth can indeed grow free cash flow by that rate, as indicated by FactSet's bottom-up cash flow acceleration forecast, stocks are not likely overvalued as they appear today.

S&P 500 Free Cash Flow Growth Consensus

2023: 3% free cash flow growth

2024: 12% free cash flow growth consensus

2025: 15% free cash flow growth consensus

2026: 17% free cash flow growth consensus

Growth Consensus Through 2026: 14.5% CAGR

50% FCF Growth For S&P Through 2026

The FactSet consensus is for free cash flow to outpace EPS growth by 2% to 3% per year through 2026.

If that ratio holds in Tom Lee's scenario, then his "bold call" for 20% CAGR returns for the S&P through 2030 would be powered by 13% to 18% annual free cash flow growth plus 1.35% yield or 14.4% to 19.4% CAGR FCF justified returns with even more modest multiple expansion required.

Week 26 % Of Year Done 2024 Weighting 2025 Weighting 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% Forward S&P EV/EBITDA (Cash-Adjusted Earnings) 10-Year Average Market Overvaluation 14.52 13.64 6.45% S&P Fair Value Decline To Fair Value Fair Value PE $5,145.91 6.06% 19.51 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation Tool)

What happens if growth misses expectations?

Then big-cap tech and the S&P, in general, could be in trouble.

Margin Of Safety: The Anti-Speculation Investing Principle

Price is my due diligence." - Warren Buffett

The idea of value investing is buying with a margin of safety.

Bubbles require making assumptions that are unlikely or even impossible.

Anti-bubbles require making equally extreme assumptions about companies to the downside.

Right now, big tech can do no wrong.

Magnificent 7 Growth Rates: 19% Annual Growth In Free Cash Flow

FactSet Research Terminal

But a lot of that expected growth is priced into stocks right now.

Remember that growth doesn't matter; what matters is what growth is priced into stocks.

That happened with Micron (MU), which announced sensational results, beating earnings expectations by 17%.

Micron's earnings came in 7% above the highest analyst estimate. By any measure, beating the most bullish analyst by 7% and the median estimate by 17% is a blowout earnings result.

Guidance? Management now expects 30% capex growth from big tech giants next year.

This Company Just Beat Earnings By 17%

Seeking Alpha

And the price fell 6% because the stock was pricing in blowout results and then some.

The Opportunity In Small Cap Value

Small-cap stocks are trading at a 30% historical discount.

Small caps have struggled with higher interest rates because large companies have stronger credit ratings, generate more free cash flow, and thus have less borrowing needs.

Charlie Bilello

Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is generating $1 billion per month in risk-free net interest income.

Magnificent 7 Is Getting $28 Billion Per Year In Risk-Free Income From the US Government.

Perplexity Pro

When rates come down, the borrowing cost for small companies will fall, with the net difference between small and large companies compressing from today's elevated levels.

In other words, while big companies will always benefit from lower borrowing costs than small companies, the direction and rate of change in borrowing costs is expected to drive acceleration to double-digit earnings growth.

Small Cap Deep Value (NASDAQ:SFLO) Growth Consensus.

FactSet Research Terminal

The S&P is expected to see 12% EPS growth in 2026.

So are small-cap deep value stocks, but look at the difference in valuation.

FactSet Research Terminal

12% growth for 5X forward EV/EBITDA (cash-adjusted earnings).

FactSet Research Terminal

12% growth for a 14X forward cash-adjusted PE.

That's a 9X lower valuation for a similar consensus growth rate, at least for the next year or two.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow: The Best Buffett-Style Deep Value ETF You've Never Heard Of

Free cash flow yield is the best value metric of the last 33 years.

Pacer Funds

Since 1990, free cash flow divided by enterprise value (market cap + net debt) has been the best valuation metric, resulting in the best annual returns and the lowest annual volatility.

The best and most consistent returns, with 2X better volatility-adjusted returns of the broader stock market.

Buffett historically doubled the S&P's returns, and this value strategy has done the same regarding volatility-adjusted returns for the last 33 years.

Pacer Funds

Value investing didn't stop working; it was just hidden by investors looking at the wrong thing, like book value.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is the first ETF that utilized FCF yield, and it's by far the largest and most popular.

Historical COWZ Returns Confirm That "Value Investing Isn't Dead"

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Since January 2017, the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, which uses FCF yield to select deep-value large-cap stocks, has delivered equal to slightly superior returns to the S&P and Russell 1000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) takes the proven approach of free cash flow yield and deep value investing and applies a growth screen to it.

VictoryShares

VFLO's strategy of taking the highest free cash flow yield of the S&P 400, eliminating the 25 slowest growers, and weighting by free cash flow yield has historically beaten COWZ's pure FCF yield approach.

VictoryShares

FCF yield inherently focuses on quality companies, highly profitable ones, and also undervalued ones.

VictoryShares

Then, using a growth screen that blends 50% trailing growth with 50% consensus future growth to eliminate the slowest-growing companies, VictoryShares believes it has created an approach that, at least historically, delivered 17% to 18% annual returns.

155X returns since 1990 vs 22X returns for the S&P 500.

And with lower volatility along the way.

SFLO: An ETF Whose Time May Have Come

You may have heard small caps are a proven alpha factor.

Ploutos

That's both true and not true.

Alpha Architect

For long-only portfolios, value explains the entire historical outperformance of small caps.

In other words, valuation makes the difference if you're not shorting large caps and going long small caps (and I would never recommend shorting large caps).

FactSet Research

S&P EV/EBITDA: 14.

VFLO: 7

SFLO: 5

The balance sheets of SFLO and VFLO are similarly strong. By 2026, they're expected to be net debt free, with 12% EPS growth, and they trade for 5X cash-adjusted earnings today.

VictoryShares

The current FCF yield on the 200-stock SFLO portfolio is exceptional: Almost 10% or a 10X EV/FCF with nearly 12% growth rates.

Morningstar expects SFLO's portfolio to grow earnings at 13% per year.

FactSet confirms similar growth estimates in the medium-term through 2026.

Risks To Consider

VictoryShares

This is what the SFLO portfolio looks like. It's highly diversified but also highly cyclical.

The downside of small caps is that they are no-moat companies with weaker financials.

That makes them such potentially coiled springs, trading at 5X cash-adjusted earnings and 10% FCF yields.

Their returns on invested capital of 14% are a fraction of larger value companies or the S&P.

The same is true in terms of free cash flow margins.

Investing Style Wide Moats Return On Invested Capital Free Cash Flow Margin IWY 86.74 34.6 35.96 Nasdaq 74.14 27.3 36.82 S&P 66.51 25.78 31.44 VFLO 9.65 14.42 13.58 COWZ 8.81 10.35 9.16 SFLO 0.73 13.75 9.13 Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar)

There's no question that the quality of the growth giants is far superior to that of value companies, even the large-cap ones that COWZ and VFLO target.

The risk is that in a slower economy or a higher-for-longer environment, the large growth giants' superior balance sheets and cost-of-capital advantage will simply overwhelm the companies SFLO is buying.

What about rebalancing risk?

There's less of this than VFLO.

VFLO targets 50 companies out of the S&P 400, while SFLO targets 200 companies out of an investing universe of 2,500.

The turnover should be lower, and since it's closer to an equal-weight design, the stability of that portfolio should be superior to COWZ or VFLO.

However, we can't forget that high free cash flow investing usually focuses on cyclical companies.

In other words, the reason Morningstar and FactSet are forecasting 13% growth and the historical growth rate is 16% might not be a sustainable 13% growth rate.

Finally, we can't forget that VictoryShares is a relatively new company, and SFLO is a brand-new ETF.

Ycharts

VFLO has been beating COWZ since inception, keeping up with the market, and even beating it for a stretch.

As expected, COWZ has been outperforming traditional value since VTV primarily uses book value, an objectively worse value metric than FCF yield.

Ycharts

Since rates are high, small caps have suffered, and SFLO has thus far trailed COWZ, SFLO, Value stocks, and the S&P.

Bottom Line: If You Want The Best Value, SFLO Appears To Offer It

Anyone buying SFLO will want to size their position appropriately for their risk profile.

Theoretically, a 9% FCF yield and 13% EPS growth might combine to generate up to 22% long-term returns, the highest return potential of any ETF I've ever encountered.

Small caps are a coiled spring.

Value is the lowest relative valuation vs. growth in 25 years, and small-cap value, like SFLO, is trading at extreme valuations that could potentially deliver explosive upside should these companies deliver their 12% to 13% consensus growth rates.

It's important to remember the quality gap between small-cap value and growth titans is vast.

However, the question is whether 5X EV/EBITDA for small caps growing 13% is a better value than large growth stocks trading at 17X EV/EBITDA growing 15%.

The expected growth rates are similar, and the difference in valuation is more than 3X.

So, the question is whether falling rates and a healthy economy can combine to create a historic small-cap value rally.

If you believe in mean reversion, SFLO could be the fattest ETF pitch, with valuations on par with small-cap emerging market companies.

But rather than take the risks of owning foreign companies in small economies with questionable shareholder rights, you can own 200 US companies trading at valuations currently pricing in about -7% growth.