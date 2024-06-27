GDL: Forget The Discount To NAV, This Fund Has Not Delivered

Gajus

Thesis

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) is an equity merger arbitrage CEF which we covered a year and a half ago. The name comes from the Gabelli suite. In our original article we outlined what the fund does, its structure and market positioning. We are revisiting the name now, given its very large discount to NAV.

In this article, we are going to highlight to investors why the name is an underperformer given its mandate, and why we believe the discount is justified and will not narrow. We believe a retail investor is better served by allocating capital in different instruments, given GDL's performance.

What is the fund supposed to do?

As per its literature, the CEF aims to profit from merger arbitrage transactions:

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company whose investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. Absolute returns are defined as positive total returns, regardless of the direction of securities markets. To achieve its investment objective, the Fund, under normal market conditions, will invest primarily in securities of companies (both domestic and foreign) involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers and leveraged buyouts and, to a lesser extent, in corporate reorganizations involving stubs, spin-offs, and liquidations.

Merger arbitrage basically involves the allocation of capital betting on a binary outcome in an announced merger - if the transaction moves forward, the investor is set to make a marginal gain. The risk factor for a merger arbitrage is represented by the legal and regulatory framework rather than market risk.

Let us take an example straight out of the GDL fund holdings:

Holdings (Fund Website)

Let us look at Juniper Networks (JNPR) and its recent merger proceedings:

Jan 10, 2024 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced its definitive agreement to acquire Juniper Networks, Inc., a leader in AI-native networks, for approximately $14 billion in an all-cash transaction. This is a premium of approximately 32% over Juniper's closing stock price on the day the deal was announced.

Juniper's price went up on the news, but not fully towards the offered level because of regulatory hurdles still to clear:

Data by YCharts

Many mergers and takeovers are subject to regulatory approvals given concerns around market monopolies, pricing abilities, sensitive industries and other aspects regulators monitor. It is no different here:

UK Juniper Probe (TechCrunch)

Regulators can decide that the merger cannot go through, or alternatively that certain segments of the acquired business need to be divested in order for an approval. What the take-away for a retail investor should be here is that an announced merger is not a done deal - it can fall through for various reasons.

Merger arbitrage funds and the managers in charge are supposed to have superior market knowledge and insights and be able to speculate the pricing differences.

A very disappointing performance

Since our last article in September 2022, the fund has had a very disappointing performance:

Data by YCharts

While we acknowledge that the entire merger arbitrage universe seems to be doing poorly, GDL should be doing better than pure cash holdings in our mind.

We are comparing in the above chart GDL to the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) and the AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB). MNA is the worst performer, followed by ARB. In fact, we rated MNA a 'Sell' on the Seeking Alpha platform earlier this year.

Cash as represented by the Invesco Short-Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) and the Janus Henderson AAA CLO (JAAA) has done much better, with an outstanding performance by JAAA.

While a fund like GDL will not take excessive market risks, it does take transaction completion risks. GDL can post negative performances if they bet the wrong way in an arbitrage transaction. The fund has a similarly disappointing long-term performance, with its annualized 10-year total return at only 2.32%.

A retail investor needs to understand they have to be paid when making an investment. An investor should always seek a spread above risk-free rates, in this case TBLL's levels. Otherwise, you are better off by sitting in cash. GDL has continuously failed to deliver.

The large discount to NAV exists for a good reason

One of the arguments made by buyers in GDL is the large discount to net asset value:

Data by YCharts

Please note, the CEF has always traded with a discount to NAV due to its poor performance. The 'regular' discount to NAV has been -16%, while the past years have seen a widening of the discount.

The widening of the discount is based on the CEF's underperformance and the high risk-free rates. When you can make 5.3% from treasuries, why keep your cash with an investment like GDL? Given the CEF structure, the market is punishing the name for its lack of results. The discount will not disappear, or better said go back to -16% unless we see zero rates again or the fund starts to deliver outsized results. We do not think either of these two options represents a viable forward scenario.

The market is telling the fund something needs to change. Do not bet on a narrowing here because it just won't happen haphazardly.

From a more macro perspective, it seems that traditional merger arbitrage has fared very poorly in the past few years, and one needs to pick a manager with an impeccable track record here to make money. Merger arbitrage is a niche, and a retail investor must have some sort of edge here; otherwise we do not see a reason to invest in this market segment.

Conclusion

GDL is a closed end fund. The vehicle focuses on merger arbitrage transactions but has fared fairly poorly in the past two years, failing to clearly beat simple money market investments. The CEF has a very large discount to NAV, which will remain wide as long as GDL fails to perform and risk-free rates are high. In our view, a retail investor is much better served to invest their capital in AAA CLO funds such as JAAA than keep their capital with GDL. The whole merger arbitrage space has fared poorly in the past years, so unless there is a specific edge in the sector, an investor is better served to Sell out of GDL.