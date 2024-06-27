Torsten Asmus

The iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) is not a great ETF, because buying its components and imitating its allocations results in an average expense ratio that is considerably lower. That aside, we would prefer anyway to eschew the fixed income exposures for some of the same reasons as we detailed in our last coverage, as we believe that credit spreads and duration are not favourable within the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) component of the AOA.

AOA Breakdown

Top Holdings (iShares.com)

The AOA is an allocation between a broad set of equities and some fixed income ETFs all offered by iShares. Fixed income is around 20% of the portfolio, with the rest being equities. If you take all the relevant exposures, that is up to and including the (IAGG), you get an expense ratio that is significantly less than that of the AOA. The expense ratio for the AOA is 0.15%, and that's after fee waivers. The weighted average expense ratios of its major elements results in just 0.044%. We'd never be interested in AOA for that reason.

Expense Ratios of AOA components (iShares.com)

Nonetheless, it is worth discussing whether you want these components at all. We see some immediate issues beginning with the fixed income ETF. The duration on the IUSB is pretty high at an effective 5.8 years. That means quite a lot of sensitivity to any upward or downward translations in the yield curve, which have continued as the current rate regime continues to be proven ineffective against inflation. We think this will continue to be the case, as inflation expectations remain at high geometric average rates for the coming five years. Even that aside and using Phillips Curve logic, there are no employment declines that could start to bring down inflation. There really is no evidence that inflation will fall, unless there's a recessionary factor in play, which of course would not jive well with historically low credit risk premia.

Bottom Line

Then there's the matter of how to actually play the equity component as well. A lot of what is driving the markets now in the US is excitement related to AI. We discussed our view on AI stocks previously, which is that we're not willing to invest in the tech large caps exposed to AI, and think a lot of the demand is naturally frontloaded in cases like these. We are also not that impressed with many of the proposed applications for the technology either and see fundamental issues with large language models, where most of the hype is coming from.

At any rate, we aren't keen on AOA's chosen fixed income exposures, and also AOA is not an efficient instrument, so it's a pass.