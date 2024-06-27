AOA: Higher Expense Ratio Than Average Of Parts

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA) has a high expense ratio of 0.15%, but buying its components individually results in a much lower average expense ratio of 0.044%.
  • The fixed income component of AOA, specifically iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB), has a high duration of 5.8 years, making it sensitive to interest rate changes and inflation.
  • AOA's equity component is driven by AI excitement.
  • While we aren't sure about the equity component, we are quite confident that we'd want to avoid the fixed income component. The expense ratio is the final nail.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

The iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) is not a great ETF, because buying its components and imitating its allocations results in an average expense ratio that is considerably lower. That aside, we would prefer anyway to eschew the fixed income exposures

Test

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.61K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AOA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AOA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AOA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News