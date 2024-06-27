vittaya25

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is a stock that I've been recommending for a while, when few investors foresaw its potential. However, now its prospects are priced at about 35x forward EBITDA.

Accordingly, even though I believe that there's more likely than not still some more juice in the tank, I don't believe Sea Limited's risk-reward is as compelling as it was this time last year.

Therefore, I'm now calling it a day on this stock and moving to the sidelines.

Rapid Recap

Back in April, I concluded my analysis by saying,

Despite recent hurdles, I believe Sea's potential to stabilize and ultimately achieve profitability in [its ecommerce] segment could serve as a significant catalyst for the stock's upward trajectory. As my expectations align with Sea's potential for improvement, particularly in its e-commerce operations, I find the current valuation of the stock to be a bargain opportunity.

Author's work on SE

In the past year, I've been consistently bullish on Sea. And the stock has clearly outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 60%. But I now struggle to see a lot more upside. Or better said, the asymmetry of this bet, is more muted.

Sea Limited Prospects Discussed

Sea is a diversified company operating across ecommerce, digital financial services, and digital entertainment.

Its e-commerce platform, Shopee, has shown remarkable growth, achieving its highest quarterly orders, gross merchandise value, and revenue in Q1 2024. Sea's digital financial services under SeaMoney have also seen strong growth, driven primarily by its credit business, while its digital entertainment division, Garena, continues to thrive with popular games like Free Fire.

In the near term, Sea's ecommerce segment is well-positioned. Shopee has enhanced its price competitiveness, strengthened its content ecosystem, and improved its service quality, leading to improvements in unit economics.

With initiatives like the on-time guarantee program and direct management of the return and refund process, Shopee is reinforcing its reputation as a reliable shopping destination. These efforts suggest that Shopee will continue to differentiate itself from competitors.

However, Sea faces challenges too. For example, in its ecommerce segment, maintaining profitability while managing competitive pressures remains a concern, that I don't wish to be complacent about.

Furthermore, in its digital financial services, expanding the user base and use cases beyond the Shopee ecosystem while managing credit risk is something to be attentive to.

Given this balanced background, let's now delve into its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Moving Higher, With a But...

SE revenue growth rates

Sea's revenue growth in Q1 2024 increased by 23% y/y, which is an impressive result and exceeded my expectations.

This indicates that Sea is gaining market share not only in e-commerce but also in the fintech sector.

However, I remain neutral on this stock. Despite the strong performance in Q1, it must be viewed in the context of the previous year's subdued growth rates.

This suggests that Sea might continue to achieve around 20% annual growth for the rest of the year, but will face tougher comparisons moving forward.

Additionally, since the market typically looks ahead by six months, I believe it’s important to anticipate 12 months ahead to stay ahead of market trends. My experience and performance show that this approach is effective, even if it means my views are highly unpopular.

Moreover, I don't think Sea's valuation provides a sufficient margin for error, which I will explain further below.

SE Stock Valuation - 35x Forward EBITDA

Sea’s balance sheet includes approximately $2.5 billion in net cash and short-term securities, along with long-term investments that, while not readily liquid, add to its financial stability, but are not included in this figure. This positions the company well for future growth investments.

However, I estimate Sea is on track to achieve roughly $1.2 billion in EBITDA, placing its stock at 35x forward EBITDA.

This valuation isn’t excessively high, but as an inflection investor, I always think ahead. My strategy, as my subscribers know, focuses on retaining the returns I've made rather than striving to time the market to get out at the top. Simply put, it's not what you make that counts, but what you keep that matters.

Given this, I find it challenging to see how much more Sea's multiple can expand further. While it's possible that Sea's multiple could reach nearly 40x forward EBITDA, especially if interest rates drop in 2025, if that's the core of the investment thesis, hoping for a multiple expansion on the back of interest rates dropping, there are other much better opportunities elsewhere.

The Bottom Line

Given Sea's current valuation of approximately 35x forward EBITDA, I believe the stock's upside potential is already largely priced in. Despite the company's impressive growth in e-commerce and fintech, and its strong performance in Q1 2024, the context of the previous year's subdued growth rates suggests that Sea's near-term growth may face tougher comparisons moving forward.

Moreover, I find it challenging to see how much more Sea Limited's multiple can expand from here. Although there's a possibility that Sea's multiple could reach nearly 40x forward EBITDA, especially if interest rates drop in 2025, relying on multiple expansion driven by potential interest rate drops is not a robust investment thesis. Given these factors, I don't think Sea's valuation provides a sufficient margin for error.