Nerthuz/iStock via Getty Images

ETF Profile

The growth ETF landscape is filled with 100s of products, and today’s article will focus on one of the more recent ETFs which came to the bourses only in mid-2020. The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) is a $1.9bn sized actively managed portfolio that provides coverage to over 200 established domestic stocks (mainly large-caps which account for 83% of the portfolio) with above-average growth potential. The remit of FBCG’s portfolio managers is to pick out growth stocks with sustainable business models, inherent pricing strength, a competitive edge, and competent management teams that can execute and facilitate earnings growth over time. On paper, FBCG looks like an ideal pick, but is it genuinely worth it? We are not entirely convinced of that.

FBCG vs IWF

To get a sense of FBCG’s qualities, we’ve measured it against the $97bn sized Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), which the former’s management team considers as their prime benchmark.

Like FBCG, IWF also focuses on domestic large and mid-caps with above-average growth potential relative to the markets. To be more specific, the focus is on stocks from the Russell 1000 index with relatively higher P/BV multiples, higher estimated medium-term earnings growth, and higher historical topline growth.

Prima facie, it’s heartening to note that since FBCG made its debut in June 2020, it has managed to outperform its more established peer by a little less than 12%; however, note that the level of outperformance hasn’t been consistent, and there have even been periods of underperformance.

YCharts

We would also choose to express some concerns over the degree of risk that FBCG employs to generate those returns. Whilst the return performance between the two products has chopped and changed, note that FBCG has consistently maintained a higher rolling volatility profile over time, which currently amounts to a differential of close to 350bps!

YCharts

Its relatively higher risk profile, reflects poorly on its overall risk-adjusted return performance, both when total risk or downside deviations are factored in. For context note the Sharpe ratio, which measures excess return delivery in the face of total risk; here IWF comes out on top. On the Sortino ratio front, where you’re gauging excess return execution in the face of downside deviation, IWF’s performance is even better relative to FBCG.

YCharts

Structurally as a product, FBCG comes across as less compelling than IWF. Firstly you have the somewhat elevated fees associated with actively managed ETFs, where FBCG’s expense ratio works out to 0.59%, a good 40bps more than what IWF is priced at. One could perhaps make some allowances for paying this steep expense ratio if one received a compensatory yield, but note that FBCG does not pay any dividends, whilst IWF at least offers a yield of 0.54%.

Since FBCG covers a much smaller group of stocks (around 200 as opposed to 444 stocks for IWF), it is also prone to more churn, and last year we saw it turnover close to one-third of its total holdings (whereas IWF is a lot more stable with a turnover ratio of just 14%).

Finally, also note that whilst both ETFs are priced at near identical P/Es, IWF’s holdings are poised to deliver far greater long-term earnings growth than our focus ETF (close to an 8% differential).

Seeking Alpha, Morningstar

Closing Thoughts- Why FBCG Isn’t A Good Buy Now

In the previous section, we've implied how FBCG doesn't compare very well to its more established peer. Besides that, we're also not convinced this is the best time to stage an entry in FBCG.

FBCG attempts to focus on well-known stocks with above-average growth potential, and whilst quite a few of these names may deliver better growth than the market, relative to their own standards it is questionable if they will hit those same heights. For instance, take the case of FBCG’s top-5 stocks which alone have quite a hefty weight (in aggregate) of 47% of the total portfolio.

Seeking Alpha

Except for Amazon.com (AMZN), none of the top-5 stocks will deliver better long-term EPS growth than what they delivered previously (3-year CAGR). In fact on a weighted average basis, the forward long-term earnings growth could be around 1800bps lower than what was seen previously.

Then, FBCG is also heavily tilted to tech stocks (44% of the total portfolio), and it’s fair to say that this pocket looks quite overextended. This is exemplified in the image below where the ratio of tech stocks versus the Russell 1000 index is perched at a 35% premium over its long-term average.

YCharts

This overenthusiasm for tech stocks could be justified if they were poised to deliver the highest degree of earnings growth, but that isn’t quite the case. Data from Factset shows that for the upcoming Q2 earnings season, the tech sector’s earnings growth will lag the likes of communication services and healthcare, coming in at 16.1%.

Factset

Crucially, there appears to be a lot of expectations weighing on one stock alone- Nvidia (NVDA), and if you take that stock out of the equation, the tech sector’s earnings expectations for Q2 would fall to only 6.6%, putting it behind the market, the energy sector, and even the slow-growth utilities sector.

YCharts

We also remain a bit concerned by how overenthusiastic the market is towards growth stocks, neglecting value stocks altogether. When it comes to Fidelity’s own brand of ETFs, note that growth cohort’s relative strength ratio versus the value cohort is now at record highs, and 35% above its long-term average.

Investing

Finally consider the developments on FBCG’s weekly price imprints over the past year or so. The price action has essentially taken place within the two black lines, pointing to a rising wedge pattern, which does face the risk of turning. Even if that reversal does not take place, the price is now very close to the upper boundary of the wedge and a long way off the lower boundary, which also roughly coincides with the 20-period moving average. Also note that last week we saw a shooting star candlestick take place just outside the upper Bollinger band (which is two standard deviations from the 20-period moving average), which also highlights how overbought the ETF looks and its risk of turning. All things considered, it’s difficult to feel too excited about buying FBCG now.