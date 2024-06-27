AI Software: Understanding The Revenue Funnel

Learn more about Tech Cache here

Female Speaker: Please welcome to the stage our host Seeking Alpha’s Senior Editor and Team Leader, Technology, Chris Ciaccia, in conversation with General Dynamics Information Technology Senior Configuration Management Advisor, Joe Albano.

Chris Ciaccia: Thanks for joining us for our last panel. I think probably one of the key themes and takeaways from today is we've talked a lot about Artificial Intelligence. It's really upended every facet of technology, especially software, but just because companies have AI strategies doesn't necessarily mean they're benefiting.

So joining me today is Seeking Alpha Investing Group, Joe Albano, to get a better sense of what's working in the space, what's not, and why. So with that, I'll turn it over to Joe.

Joe Albano: Thanks, Chris. So I want to get started by just asking, how many people here have read an article by me? Okay, a few. Did anybody happen to catch the webinar that I did in April with Seeking Alpha. I covered AI hardware, things like that, a few, okay, good. Well, for the folks that weren't part of that, I'm going to start off by giving you a brief background of what that is.

First, I have to do my best CFO impression. There's a disclosure that I have to add there. So we have that out of the way. And what I did in this webinar was I talked about the three tiers of AI. And the first tier is hardware. All right, this is what everybody's been talking about for the last six months is Nvidia. But you also have, AMD, Intel, Micron, Broadcom, Arista Networks. You have a whole bunch of people that are a part of the hardware. And they're the ones that are creating the compute and all the hardware that has to go together to create a server.

And then in the second tier you have the middlemen, which is what I classify everybody who is building those servers and bringing them together so that they get shipped off. These are the Super Micro Computers, the Dells, the Lenovos. They're the ones that take that hardware and put it in something that can get shipped off, installed in a rack in a data center or an enterprise on-prem data center, and it can get powered up. Then, when you have that, you reach the retail side of what I call it. And from here, this is where the rubber meets the road. This is where the user gets to see the end product, right? Because you can have hardware, but without software, without all the things that go with it, you just have really expensive paper weights. And that's really what it comes down to.

So within that last tier, I've broken it down into three tiers for the software. And the first level is the one that everybody knows. It's the top level, it's the large language models. This is what you've been hearing about for the last 14 months. LLMs, how big, how many billions or - now we're getting to a trillion parameters and that's the big one. So everybody understands this one.

Then you get into the middle tier. This is where you get the output of generative AI and other AI products. This is a little lower level than just having a model. And then finally you get down to the bottom tier and this is the one that usually people are not very aware of. This is the one that are like the supporting. So software, as I work in a software industry, software is not a very well understood industry in the sense of how it progresses and how it moves through the cycle. And when I get down to here, you'll understand a little bit better.

So first I'll start with the top of the funnel. Like I said, this is your large language models, this is your compute products. These are where your major players are. These are your Meta Platforms, your Amazon, your Microsoft, you name it, any of the Mag 7. That's really where you're seeing a lot of these use it. Meta Platforms is probably one of the best examples I can give. They have, you know, Llama, right? That's their large language model, and it's open source. So a lot of, you know, people are using it to run their own models and putting their own data to it. But they're the first ones to actually take it from the model and be like, okay it's cool, I can type in a prompt. Everybody's been doing the ChatGPT thing for over a year now. And it's like, how many different prompts can I put in there and have a novelty? And I was just actually talking to my brother who's a software engineer this week, and we were having some fun with ChatGPT, because if you asked it how many Rs are there in strawberry, the answer was two. There's three. So obviously there's a lot of work to be done with some of that stuff. Don't try it, ChatGPT 4 has it fixed, ChatGPT 3.5 is the one that had that problem.

But that's part of where this top funnel is. That's where everybody's coming in. They're seeing all the novelty of it. And that's where they -- you see basically the forefront of AI. And people are making all these assumptions about what AI is going to become, what it's going to be. And some of them are right, some of them are wrong. But this is where Meta Platforms use their large language model directly into their recommendation feed, their advertiser targeting, and all the things that they do already internally, they've enhanced with the Llama large language model, and it has produced quite a bit of revenue growth for them.

And so many other things at the top of the funnel, you could have AI assistance. These are the things that are working directly from the large language model side of things. And it doesn't really require a lot of processing in the sense of you're producing a product that's three levels separated from just what this model does. You're just taking output from this model, you're training it, and then doing all the inferencing on it, and then immediately you have some kind of output.

But from this top level funnel, this is where the revenue growth has been, right, so you can see Meta Platforms is the blue line. I have Microsoft, Google, Amazon in here. But the orange line is the trend. So the top of the funnel has over the last 12 months, or probably five quarters, I have an estimate for Q2 here that is just based on Wall Street's analysts. This is trending up. So this is the top of the funnel. So it makes sense. This is where most of the revenue is coming in first.

Now, we move to the middle of the funnel. This is where things get interesting. You start with the refined stuff, the neural networks, you're talking about things like Tesla and combining all those cars and the processing that's going on with the cameras and interacting and Elon Musk's big vision to have all that kind of stuff. But you get into things that are actually usable, like Adobe With Firefly or OpenAI. Now you might be wondering why I have OpenAI down here in the middle. And it's because the product that it's actually producing is going to be something more than just the large language model output. It needs to be something that's going to actually drive revenue, drive subscriptions, because you could do a lot of things for free right now. But in order for them to have revenue, they need to produce something that's going to bring people back to them continually.

And you get down to cybersecurity. I know I was listening to another contributor today talk about cybersecurity. I think Dan Ives talked about it a little bit. And this is very much on point. This is where you get to use a lot of these trained models with data that's very specific to the cybersecurity industry and not stuff where you want to type in, hey, show me a cat in the jungle. This is stuff where you're talking about people's billion dollar industries and companies that Zscaler, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, just as examples.

And by the way, this is not an exhaustive list. These are just well-known examples that I can give you in like a 30 minute timeframe. But cybersecurity also in the middle of the funnel. But there's some workings that are still filtering down to this part of the funnel and allow it to provide that boost to the revenue growth that you're seeing from the top of the funnel. So like I was talking about Tesla, Waymo, MobilEye, this is all the autonomy stuff. This is in the middle.

But what you notice is that revenue growth has been down over the last several quarters. So what we have here is Adobe, Zscaler, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Tesla. Even if you threw Tesla out of there because it was the very volatile one with it. Again, it produces cars, it hasn't gotten to the AI part of it where it generates revenue. This is why it's down further in the funnel. The trend is down. It's a stark difference from the top of the funnel.

But now we get to the bottom of the funnel. And in the bottom of the funnel, you have where it gets a little more complicated in the software development process. And that's because you look at certain companies and I get questions a lot, you're like, hey, is XYZ a AI company? And sometimes I have to stop and say like, yes, but not right now. And this is where it can get a little confusing. And this is where people tend to miss the investment case, because they're either too early or they write it off too quickly. And this is more where you see the business to business side of AI. So in software, the best thing that happens, or I should say, the model that best shows itself is the Minimum Viable Product, MVP, where you hurry up and get out a product and software, let the users try it, test it, gain feedback, reiterate, produce a new version.

You know, you go from alpha testing, beta testing to a general available release. That's why things at the top of the funnel generate revenue right away. When you have a software that your company produces that isn't used until later in the software development process, when you're looking to create more efficient software, or you're looking for databases to move faster, move that data in and out from the application through all the APIs, this is where you get to that and this is why some have been misconstrued as non-AI plays.

As a matter of fact, Dan Ives mentioned something about MongoDB. And the interesting about that was he said it's a have not. But in my opinion, it's a have not yet. Because we're talking about something that doesn't come into play until later when the major players and the middle of the tier starts to produce software that is now scaling and needs to go to millions of users and allows it to perform more efficiently, allows it to perform faster, allows it to scale quicker. You get to these down here, with just even data management, you have Palantir and Snowflake, MongoDB and Couchbase. These are companies that are not seeing growth today, yet they do have products that can benefit AI software. And like I said, this is the business-to-business type of side.

Similarly, like the middle of the funnel, it's also seeing a downtrend in revenue growth over the last several weeks. And people have been, again asking me, it's like, why are these AI names not producing revenue growth? And it's because there is a funnel that, just like anything else in sales, if anybody's in sales or marketing, you understand that the top of the funnel is the widest. That's where the first entry of your customers come in. It's not much different with software when you have other software that helps software. And that's really what you see here, is a lot of these companies are just, you see some decent revenue growth there, you have some outliers where there was 40%, 50% revenue growth, But it's trending down over the last year when AI has been nothing but in the headlines for the last five quarters. Basically since ChatGPT in November of 2022 kind of hit the mainstream.

And the idea here is there's going to be that inflection at some point. However, to this point, the returns speak for themselves. The top of the funnel has produced almost 52% growth as of last week's returns. The middle tier is about 30%. And then the bottom tier is in the low single digits. So you can kind of get a feel for that revenue funnel is playing out in the stock market as well with the returns that these companies are seeing.

So basically, what to make of this? How does this turn into an actionable kind of process or something that you can invest in? The first thing to remember is not all AI companies are solving the same AI problems. Obviously there wouldn't be a broad market if there was. If everybody was trying to solve the same problem, at some point it's going to be solved and there's nothing more to do. The idea here is that you have companies that are producing software that benefits other software or benefits other hardware that supports all of these different pushes in AI. It's not just generative AI. There's stuff in the medical field that can produce better diagnostics. There's automotive with autonomy. These things take a lot of different software. It's not just throw a large language model out there and hope for the best and see what sticks against the wall.

Software development, the life cycle is longer than most people think. So as fast as AI is moving, there's still a natural course that software has to take. And I see this time and time again with the projects that I work on and the things that get produced is you work through, you get that first version out and you see how it hits. Oh, that was a bomb, let's try something else or that stuck. And then now you're looking at a startup that is going to be making millions of dollars very quickly.

And then depending on how long that takes, that allows you to get to further down the revenue funnel where these other softwares come in, make it more efficient, create databases that are easier to move in and out. SQL, NoSQL, all those different things come together in order to create that product that creates a refined, a usable and long term software, not just the flash in the pan like you have seen with maybe some of these large language models that do kind of some cool novelties, but they don't have any lasting power. The ones like Meta Platforms, again, I go back to, where they're actually using it for their own positive feedback loop, right? The more that they work on it, the better their product gets, the better their product gets, the more revenue they get, the bigger things they invest in. And that's how you get Mark Zuckerberg investing in the Metaverse, whatever his dreams are. That's how that cycle works, but it does take time. It's not a quick thing.

So, of course, the next natural question is, well, when does the rest of this software come down the funnel and when do I invest in it? I think we're seeing right now a lot of the LLM part of it, starting to move into the maturing process, where we're now getting into trillion parameters with Nvidia able to do that on Blackwell at a fairly quick movement. It's not 90 to 120 days, like we were two generations ago, just on 50 billion parameters. So you're seeing some of that maturing now at the top of the funnel, which means that the next part of the funnel, which is where your cybersecurity was, your Adobe, you saw Adobe's earnings just the other day. They're talking about their AI revenue being up quite a bit. The stock was up on the back of that. So you're starting to see that move down the revenue funnel. You're starting to see the software start to take hold at a more than just novelty level.

And that means that over the next year or so, we're going to see more of that transition into that middle tier, which for the bottom tier, some of those things can cross over. So I'm not saying that everything that I showed with like MongoDB in the bottom tier necessarily means that they're the bottom of the funnel. They can see some movement in that second tier where things start to pick up and I think that's when you'll see that inflection. Whereas the software starts to mature in the middle part with Adobe’s like Firefly, that generative AI, that ability in Premiere to produce something that you didn't have an actor for can now be done just with a prompt.

When that stuff starts to become clearer and more refined, and regulation for that matter, I know there's a lot of ethics behind it, right, so whose image and likeness can you use and how do you attribute it, these are things that have to work through. So some of it is not just technological. Some of it is part of this process of regulation, governments worldwide talking about AI and things like that. So it's not a linear process down the funnel necessarily. There's a lot that goes into just beyond the software part of it. So as we move down into the bottom of the funnel, I think we're looking further out, late 2025, 2026, that kind of timeframe.

I think we'll start to see inklings of it from the Couchbase, MongoDB kind of side of it. If you want a good case study in it, MongoDB's, I think, second quarter earnings call, the -- not the most recent one, maybe the one before that, they talked about this. They said, hey, so an analyst asked the question, hey, how come you're not seeing an AI revenue inflection? Your growth is kind of stagnating. And the CEO said, hey, it's because we're not working at this top level. That's not where we are. We're in the second or third tier, and that's basically the blueprint for how the rest of that software and their group will work. And it comes down to the maturing process in software, which again, as fast as AI moves, software still moves at the pace that it does. You can't speed it up anymore because you have humans involved, even with AI helping that coding process or that software process, you still have humans at the common denominator part of it.

Like I said, it'll take time to traverse that funnel. We're talking not just quarters, but years to move through it. So with that, as a thank you, I know Seeking Alpha has been giving 20% off for anybody who's attending here to the investor groups. But today, so I just as a thank you, I don’t want to give you 25% off my investor group. There's a QR code that you can use. If you don't get a chance to get this QR code, I have some business cards on the back with the same QR code. And you can sign up, you'll get 25% off of my Tech Cache subscription and I'd love to see you there, love to chat about more AI stuff. And that's where you'll get all my first set of thoughts and things like that.

So with that, we can go to questions.

Chris Ciaccia: All right, thanks Joe. It was a very informative presentation. I think now we can turn it over to the audience for some Q&A. In the back there.

Male Speaker: Hi, thanks for the great presentation.

Joe Albano: Thanks.

Male Speaker: With generative AI, there is this thesis going on that with AI coming in, some of the software generation will become much easier, right? So if you are going to reduce the dependency on humans or software programmers. And as a result, companies like Adobe, I imagine there are other companies as well which are going to have issues with their moat. So how do you think of this evolution with AI affecting some of these companies in the middle tier or in the bottom tier? Could it hurt them in the future?

Joe Albano: That's a great question. I'll say that we are 13 months into six months until AI takes my job. Everybody thought 13 months ago that in six months I won't have a job, right? If you're a programmer, if you're whatever. It's never that linear, it's never that easy. I was having a conversation with a software engineer and we were talking about GitHub's Copilot where it can help you produce code or clean it up or create JUnit test that make it easier to test it.

And there was a thought that I was like, you're never going to be able to create better code unless you become a better programmer. AI can help you with that, but AI is nowhere, just like I was talking about the strawberry thing with ChatGPT, we're at a very early stage where we're not going to see the ability to start laying people off at that high of a skill level. I think you saw it with Meta Platforms, laying off a lot of people, but it was in more in the moderation content part of it where they've been working on that for many years. And because they can train the models much quicker now, they were able to lay off a lot of those content moderators that didn't have to be monitoring all the Facebook and Instagram feeds to do that.

So that I think you're going see the lower skill level kind of side of it, like we have already with them. But as far as the highly skilled stuff, like I said, that everybody predicted in 6 months, they'd be out of a job as far as that, but I think we're looking more at years before that becomes efficient enough where we can offload that to AI and produce code that's cohesive and able to create something very complex. Because the projects that I work on, you're talking hundreds of developers working on code, all has to come together, all has different requirements, all have different modules.

I just don't think beyond the -- how do I open up this AI networking, it's not there to be beyond some of those smaller kind of help where I'm just working on a piece of code as opposed to building software as a whole.

Chris Ciaccia: Next question.

Female Speaker: Hi, so we've been talking about AI like throughout the day and most of the times we hear it's like opportunities, like future growth. So my question is – is there any like challenges that you can foresee maybe not now but like down the road that might provide, not obstacles, but that might provide challenges to the market, as well as maybe future possibilities.

Joe Albano: I mean, I alluded to some of that with government regulation. I think just in general regulation, especially with AI and technology, the government is never going to get it right. The industry is always going to be ahead of the government. So it's one of those trying to chase its tail kind of thing. I think that's kind of become an obstacle where somebody's going to have that next great idea and AI is going to be able to do that thing and then everybody's going to put up their hands and be like, whoa, whoa, whoa, we can't do that just yet. We haven't figured this out. I think you saw that with Netflix and Hollywood and the studios, you know, image and likeness kind of stuff.

And I think as a writer, it's one of those things where it's like, if I produce some AI-generated content, is that mine? Can I claim that? Who wrote that? It just as a combination of a whole bunch of stuff. So I think you run into different ethics issues, different governmental regulation issues. There's a lot that can go into it that we're seeing now that I think is only going to get worse in the sense of it's going to have more of those obstacles as things get better, as things move faster.

I think the most recent one I could think of was ChatGPT 4.0 was, I can't think of her name, the actress, but they used her voice...

Chris Ciaccia: Scarlett Johansson.

Joe Albano: Scarlett Johansson, yeah. Where that was like, that sounds a little too close to my voice, you know? And that's where we are now. And they had to put the brakes on it, change it, do whatever. But yeah, those are kind of the obstacles. They're just going to be like those natural issues that you run into just using. Because you know, ChatGPT could be using my public article content for all I know as part of its training. Is it going to attribute it to me? Is it going to attribute to somebody else? How do those sentences go together? That kind of thought.

Chris Ciaccia: Next question. Here on the left.

Male Speaker: Thank you for coming. Very quick question. So where do you fit Apple? Is it on the top or in the middle tier?

Joe Albano: Yeah, great question. I think after its announcement, right, it's talking about using OpenAI for its AI stuff. I think they're going to be more in that middle. Because you have to think about the revenue part of it. For them, it's retaining customers, retaining people on iOS. They're going to use it more as to stay relevant, which I think it'll do. And they're going to use it to foster more upgrades because a lot of that AI stuff may be offloaded to the edge product, right? So the iPhone or the tablet or the iPad, those things will allow it to stay relevant and stay in the AI kind of generation. So they're not going to necessarily, I don't think, find more revenue from it as much as they are going to maintain their subscriber base and be able to maybe force some upgrades so that the later phones that are capable of doing the on-chip AI processing that'll cause people who have like iPhone 13s or 14s or whatever to upgrade to the latest in order to do that.

So I would say it's probably closer to the middle. They're not producing their own LLM as far as I know. They're relying on open AI for that kind of stuff.

Chris Ciaccia: Next question. Here on the left.

Male Speaker: I actually had more of a comment, if that's okay. But yeah, You do need at least an iPhone 15 to do the on-device AI processing. I have a 13 that I've had since it launched, and I've been kind of hemming and hawing about when to upgrade, and I actually have made the decision to upgrade this summer because mainly I want to use Apple Intelligence when it launches.

Joe Albano: Yeah, so there you go. That's proof right there.

Chris Ciaccia: Next question. Here in the front.

Male Speaker: I want to ask you -- I want to hear your comment about, sorry. I want to hear your comment about certain type of software like DevOps and model design software and also the back-chasing software like when you come out with a model by inferencing, you find out the result was wrong, you want to find out, go back to the source data and to see what your EDA process is, that kind of software. Do you have any insight?

Joe Albano: So that software, I think, is just going to get used as much as it is today in the sense of AI. I think it'll have better detection or better error checking or better, I mean, I'm thinking about some of the stuff like SonarQube, things that are going to test static code or security vulnerabilities and things like that. I think it'll have to be used a lot more quick -- lot quicker if AI is going to be a part of that process, I think it'll do a better job at it.

So I think it kind of becomes like a natural process where you're going to see that probably the middle towards the bottom of the AI funnel, the revenue funnel for software. But yeah, it's one of those that probably…

Male Speaker: It's too early is it?

Joe Albano: A little but it’s like -- the software is still being produced today, but it hasn't gotten there where we're producing AI software for AI software kind of thing. So you have that lower funnel kind of catch for it. It might be where a MongoDB might be when you need that quicker in and out for a database where you need those more real-time checks for your code in order to kind of.

Male Speaker: [Indiscernible] for the regular logical programming.

Joe Albano: Yeah.

Male Speaker: Do you have something like that?

Joe Albano: Not off the top of my head. I'd have to get back to you on that one and kind of think about that, but it's a good question.

Chris Ciaccia: Next question, here in the front.

Female Speaker: Really in the same vein, can you see AI and its complexity and difficulty in understanding interfere with our political democratic process?

Joe Albano: Yeah, I mean, so just like a lot of other things, like is AI going to put me in a scene where I'm committing a crime and it looks real? You know, I kind of think about it in that sense where it's like how it can be used nefariously, right? And I think that's where we're seeing a lot of this hesitation and a lot of governments want to regulate to an extent of how it can be used and things like that. I just don't see the current path of what that looks like in the sense of well, how do you stop it? You know, you're talking about things that can be used on the dark web, let alone, you know, AI being used out in the surface and what people see, so.

Female Speaker: [Indiscernible]

Joe Albano: That's my point from before, the government, you know, they try to regulate things and we know how well, you know, just forget the US government, the world trying to regulate anything that it doesn't understand. I think of cryptocurrency as the last thing they try to regulate. So you look at China, it was just, all right, forget it, ban it. It was just an all or nothing kind of approach. So I would assume that wouldn't be the case here, but I wouldn't be surprised to see countries like that just do an all or nothing approach and say, forget it, you can't have any AI on-prem in our country, generating output or anything like that.

So yeah, it's a complicated kind of answer in the sense of like, you're like, well, it's going to be good, but it's also going to be bad at the same time. It's just like anything else. You're going to have bad actors, you're going to have good actors on social media too. So I'm not sure exactly what the answer is. I think there's a lot of people that are working on just that. So I don't have a great answer for you, I guess.

Chris Ciaccia: Next question. Here in the back, on the left side.

Female Speaker: What about hardware? Like just this morning I heard that Best Buy hired 30,000 employees to pre-sell the Microsoft AI laptops. What are your thoughts on the trickle down from software to hardware?

Joe Albano: So like I was talking about with the tiers before, I think that is higher in the overall picture, right? So the hardware comes first. So you're looking at the Microsoft AI PCs, you're looking at the Qualcomm ones, with those chips. So I think you're seeing that funnel is kind of having a refresh, right? So you're looking at things outside of just Nvidia's cadence of new generation of products that are going in data centers. Now we are seeing the consumer side of it, where you're getting the first output of AI dedicated things that you might have in your backpack or your pocket. And I think you can see that cycle a little bit easier than the software part of it. But it will lend itself to the software part now that people will have basically edge processing for AI.

You might see developers be able to create more creative things that don't require billions of parameters being run in the cloud. They can do a lot of this processing on the device, and that kind of creates like a bit of a positive feedback loop. So the more you get out there, the more software. It's kind of like the iOS, you know, when – for iOS first came out and Android. Again, Dan Ives was talking about this today. He hit on that point where, it was those where the developers wanted to be. So does Windows necessarily get it right when they have an AI PC? I don't know, maybe they won't be the ones, maybe Qualcomm will be the one that produces something, maybe Lenovo is something that will produce it, where the developers will be able to work towards whatever chip is most conducive to whatever they're working on.

So it's hard to say who the winners will be in that yet, but to your point, you're now seeing that process start basically from the bigger tiers that I was talking about. You're going to start the hardware and then move through just like that.

Chris Ciaccia: Next question.

Male Speaker: Hi. The thing that bothers me the most about AI and its potential is how outlier data is treated. And I get this impression, you know, I’ve - years ago working with CART and tree diagram type probabilities and building statistical models for trading stocks. There's a tendency to move towards a mean like on a standard bell curve, right? But the strength of the model may actually be not from the mean, but from the outliers, right? And I've seen that happen. And I think that that's a problem for AI because we don't know the future. That 3% average return could mean one that got 75% return, and then the rest actually were minimal. So I can't see how it would do well in an environment like that.

Joe Albano: Well, to your point, this is some of the early on model issues that they had where everybody was like, oh, I need bigger and bigger models. But they realized that in the universities, if they brought the models down to just 10,000s of parameters, they were getting much better data. And this is something that was used with Llama. This was something that they used with the other open source large language models. And I think to your point, sometimes more is not good, right. Sometimes less is more. And I think that can be the case when it comes to the software side of it, where you need to be able to pick your battles and choose what's going to make it more efficient rather than throwing everything in the bucket and hoping you get the right output.

Chris Ciaccia: I think we have time for one last question.

Male Speaker: So, question about the bottom of the funnel. So you mentioned some names, like you mentioned databases, you mentioned Snowflake. When I think about the AI workflow and where all of these bottom of the funnel can be slot in, it seems like they're all slotting into a very standard paradigm. I'm curious if your thoughts, if there's anybody in that space that's looking to almost like disrupt that paradigm because of just the fundamental difference in the way that AI functions as software compared to like the way you've written software for the last however many years.

Joe Albano: Yeah, I think it's a good question. I think Palantir is kind of one of those, but the problem with Palantir is it's not scalable. And that's what happens, right? You have great engineering and you have a great product that can traverse data and get you good answers, but you have to work with every single customer in order to build it. So you have to have the balance between scalability and really good software. So I don't have any off the top of my head that would say, hey they're shooting for the moon here and I think they're going to hit it.

I think AppLovin is like the only one I can think of that kind of is like, they're not quite at the bottom though, obviously they're seeing a lot of revenue growth now. Their earnings calls are very upbeat about where they are on the AI cycle. And I think you're hard pressed to find something lower in the cycle right now that's going to be able to show you that there's a breakthrough. I think you might start seeing that stuff in 2025. Maybe a new player comes on site and says, hey, we can do this totally different way. I can create your AI software from the top down instead of the bottom up, you know, that kind of stuff. So yeah, outside of the one I just mentioned, which is up further in the funnel, there's nothing really that comes to mind.

Chris Ciaccia: All right, well thank you, Joe, for an incredibly insightful conversation today.

Joe Albano: Thank you.

Chris Ciaccia: It's been an honor hosting the session with you. And with that, I'd like to say that we've concluded our program for today and our first ever Seeking Alpha Investing Summit. Thank you to all of our terrific speakers for their valuable contributions. I'd like to thank especially our sponsor moomoo, for helping bring this to life, and of course all of our attendees for joining us today. And just as a reminder, if you've missed any sessions, you can catch them on Stock Market Analysis & Tools for Investors. And with that, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. I hope you've enjoyed the program and are able to walk away with some incredibly invaluable insights. And we would love it if you could join us next door at the cocktail hour and have a wonderful evening. Thank you.

