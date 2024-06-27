Great-West Lifeco: Improving Profitability And A Growing Wealth Management Business (Rating Upgrade)

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
424 Followers

Summary

  • Great-West Lifeco is a diversified financial services company with a global presence in Canada, North America, and Europe.
  • The company has been making divestment and acquisitions to shake up its portfolio, including the sale of the Putnam Investments division and the purchase of Prudential Financial's retirement business.
  • Great-West Lifeco has historically grown slightly above the long-term inflation rate, offering consistent and regular quarterly dividends.
  • Valuation converging across the sector has diminished the historical premium Great-West Lifeco has had, despite an improving business mix.
  • At 9.1x earnings, the valuation is now cheap enough to warrant a buy.

Discussing what"s necessary and what"s a luxury

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Please note, all $ figures are in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

The last time I covered Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO:CA), I noted that the company was recording record base earnings and

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
424 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GWO:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GWO:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GWLIF
--
GWO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News