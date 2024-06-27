shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Please note, all $ figures are in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

The last time I covered Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO:CA), I noted that the company was recording record base earnings and increasing its profitability and efficiency. With a growing Wealth & Asset Management division contributing to strong growth, I felt that the company was positioning itself to ride strong tailwinds in faster growing markets. At the time, I noted that shares were slightly overextended and that while I liked the business, I would wait for a pullback. Since then, shares of Great-West Lifeco are down about 8%, so I thought it would be a good idea to revisit the business. In this article, I’ll provide an update to my investment thesis and analyze whether shares offer attractive risk-reward today.

Company Overview

Great-West Lifeco is a diversified financial services company with over 175 years of history. It has a large presence in Canada and offers a wide range of services through different subsidiaries, including insurance, investment services, asset management, and reinsurance. Under its brands like Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life, the company has a global presence with operations in North America and Europe.

Investor Presentation

Historically, Great-West Lifeco has been a sleeper of a stock, but under the hood, the company has been making divestment as well as acquisitions to shake up its portfolio. Examples of this include last year’s sale of the Putnam Investments division to Franklin Templeton (BEN) in a transaction worth US$1.7-1.8 billion, wherein Great-West Lifeco received a nearly five percent stake in the company. On acquisitions, one of the big ones was the purchase of Prudential Financial’s retirement business through Great-West Lifeco’s Empower division. This deal helped to increase exposure to retirement. Along with retirement, Great-West Lifeco has also been increasing its wealth management exposure, with huge transactions including Value Partners and Investment Planning Council.

Investor Presentation

Over the years, Great-West Lifeco has grown slightly above the long-term inflation rate, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% on average. As a slow grower, investors have typically relied on the stock for dividends, rather than share price appreciation. For the last 34 years, the company has paid consistent and regular quarterly dividends and has actually grown them over time for the last 9 years. With a 5.6% yield and a 51% payout ratio, a significant portion of the returns comes from the dividend, as evidenced by the fact that Great-West Life shares are essentially flat over the last several years.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Recent Results

When looking at the most recent quarterly results for the company, Great-West Lifeco reported base EPS of $1.09, which was 22.5% higher compared to last year. This quarter marked a milestone as the company exceeded $1 billion in quarterly base earnings. Heading into Q1, the company had been taking a series of actions to strengthen the operations of the businesses in which they own and position the portfolio towards more long-term oriented growth.

In the U.S. business in particular, base earnings were 29% higher compared to last year as fee income growth rose alongside a rising equity market. Higher surplus income and the dividend income on Franklin Templeton shares that the company got from the transaction last year contributed to growth.

Company Filings

In Canada, base earnings were up 9% on a year-over-year basis, reflecting strong disability results (improved morbidity) and the addition of IPC and Value Partners. Net investment income was softer though, down 15% year over year. Overall, earnings were still pretty good, and I believe that strong asset growth (including the acquisitions) and consistently positive disability experience should support good earnings momentum in the segment.

In the European business, base earnings were up 15% on a year-over-year basis, with higher interest rates being a big tailwind. Stronger surplus income, good mortality experience, and growth in net fee and spread income (asset growth) also supported the result. Earnings in this segment were much better than expected, reflecting much lower non-attributable expenses. While I don't see this strong performance influencing Great-West Lifeco's results to a great degree, as it's a rapidly growing segment, it's nonetheless encouraging to see.

Moving over to ROE, return on equity came in at 17.2% on a consolidated basis. This is up from the 16.1% last year and 16.6% the quarter prior. As mentioned, the growth in base earnings helped contribute to this, but also the integration of Empower's recent deals helped to boost ROE. Great-West Lifeco has been investing significantly in the Work and Workplace businesses, which are generally more capital-light and faster growing. The base ROE of 17.2% is above the company's medium term objective of a 16-17%, so results seem to be strong on this front.

Company Filings

On the earnings call, management noted that they are in "the early innings of the wealth businesses" and that they've "done modest penetration into the overall potential time base". At Empower, the Wealth business and Workplace business are tied at the hip, with the wealth business following the growth of the workplace business.

For example, the assets under administration (AUA) has now grown to over US$1.6 trillion, and the average AUA is up more than 15% in the Workplace business. Management noted that it's seeing particularly strong growth in the public plan sector as well as advisor sold segments, where they continue to leverage their relationships with partners and intermediaries. One example of this was an innovation to help smaller employers by streamlining the end-to-end 401k plan setup process and reducing the administrative and cost burdens that smaller employers are often challenged with.

My outlook for the Wealth business continues to be very strong. With long-term tailwinds from an aging population, the demand for retirement plans is only going to increase. As such, Great-West Lifeco should benefit as their businesses provide many of solutions to address needs with retirement plans and other related financial services.

Risks

From a balance sheet perspective, Great-West Lifeco seems to be in good shape. At quarter end, the company had a LICAT ratio of 129% with a financial leverage ratio of 30%, so the company appears to have robust capital and liquidity. According to Bloomberg, the company has a AA rating from S&P and a Aa3 rating from Moody's, both with a stable outlook. With an investment grade rating, Great-West Lifeco should have no issue accessing the capital markets for growth needs (or refinancing).

Company Filings

In terms of other risks, there’s a few I think investors should be aware of. Firstly, Great-West Lifeco has significant operations internationally, with over 29% of revenues coming from outside of North America (source: S&P Capital IQ). As such, currency fluctuations and geopolitical risks (particularly in Europe) and factors to monitor. With respect to currency, at the corporate level (holdco), Great-West Lifeco doesn’t use hedges or swaps to hedge their currency exposure. If the Canadian dollar were to strengthen against international currencies, this would be a net negative for the company, which reports in Canadian dollars.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Based on the 8 sell side analysts who have price targets on Great-West Lifeco, there is 1 ‘buy’ rating and 9 ‘hold’ ratings. The average price target is $44.10 with a high target of $46.00 and a low of $40.00. Despite the majority of ratings being ‘hold’, the average price target one year out implies about 11.2% upside, not including the dividend yield of 5.6%.

Seeking Alpha

Using P/E to value the company, EPS is expected to be $4.28 in 2024 and $4.51 in 2025, according to sell side analyst estimates (source: Bloomberg). This gives an implied P/E of 9.1x earnings or 8.6x earnings on a forward basis. Compared to peers like Manulife (MFC:CA) and iA Financial (IAG:CA) at 9.5x and 8.3x earnings, shares look to be in line with the peer group.

At quarter end, Great-West Lifeco had a book value of $24.74 per share, which was up modestly from $24.26 at the end of FY’23. On a P/B basis, the company trades for around 0.63x book value. While book value is up 2% since last quarter and 6% since FY’22 year-end, I find the parent company, Power Corporation (POW:CA) offering better value today. Using a P/B or P/NAV makes much more sense to value POW since many of POW’s assets are publicly traded stakes like Great-West Lifeco.

The last time I valued the company, I was targeting an entry point around the $38 mark, which would imply a premium closer to the 12% range (relative to peers) and also imply a dividend yield of 5.5%. At the current price, Great-West Lifeco looks to be in line with peers with not much premium left. Overall, with more wealth management exposure, I believe that shares now offer substantially better value. While I wouldn’t expect dividends to increase much from here (given that the payout ratio of 53% at the top of the medium-term target range of 45-55%), the valuation looks attractive enough to warrant a position at the current price. As such, I’d be a buyer of shares today.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.