How To Make Better Decisions In Any Financial Market

Learn more about The Market Pinball Wizard here

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along. Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Female Speaker: Please welcome to the stage our host Seeking Alpha’s Director of Audio Content, Rena Sherbill in conversation with ElliottWaveTrader & SaferBankingResearch.com’s Founder, Avi Gilburt.

Rena Sherbill: Hello, everyone, it's great to see everybody here. I just met Avi Gilburt for the first time, but have been reading his articles for over a decade. So, this is fun for me, as well as fun for you, I hope.

So Avi Gilburt is one of our OGs, one of our outstanding analysts. He's been at Seeking Alpha for as long as I can remember. And he's been at Seeking Alpha for so long because his service has been super successful. His analysis is super insightful and very digestible. So it brings me great pleasure to be sitting on the stage with Avi, although he's going to be doing much of the talking.

But to get things started, I wanted to ask you, there's so much confusion in the marketplace with investors. How to best go into the market? How to go about allocating your portfolio to equities and assets and how to understand that? There's a lot of services, there's a lot of strategies around the world. Avi’s is so successful. Why is it so successful? Why is it your service?

Avi Gilburt: Should we get right into it?

Rena Sherbill: Okay.

Avi Gilburt: Thank you. Okay

Rena Sherbill: And I just wanted to say, we will be having some Q&A at the end. So think of questions if you want hopefully.

Avi Gilburt: I may have to come down also. Is it so noisy? Where's that from? I could probably take this off and you could still hear me. I'm probably going to have to come down and read some things off of there also, so I may come down a little bit.

But I want to start this presentation off by asking you just to sit back and consider how many times have you bought something, whether it's a stock or an index in the market when it was at the highs? Or when was the last time you sold something that you really wanted to hold, but you just felt so much pressure and you had to sell it at the lows? I want you to consider about that.

Now, in truth, we have all done it. Each and every one of us has done it. But most people don't ever consider or understand what made you do that? What made you buy at those highs? What made you sell at those lows? Also, one of the most common comments I get from people is “I just don't know where to sell”. So today, we're going to consider a methodology that is going to help you in both -- for both these issues.

Okay, here we go. Now most investors end up buying high and selling low because they're driven by the news and/or they're driven by fear. Now in contrast, we want to teach you how to identify something we call market context, which is sorely lacking in almost all analysis, along with being able to identify reliable price projections, which helps investors make sound, confident, and profitable decisions in any market.

Now when you understand market context, you'll understand whether a pullback is a buying opportunity or if it's just a first leg in a bigger decline. Market context can also help you with being able to reduce risk as we're heading into a topping market structure. And it helps you identify those key times.

Now when I told my clients that I was going to be presenting here at the Seeking Alpha Summit, a number of them wanted me to convey some of the most valuable lessons that they learned from us over the years. So I brought with me some quotes from one of my larger hedge fund manager clients. I brought a quote from what one of my retail clients has said and what another client has said about our long-term targeting in the market.

So let's start with the hedge fund manager. Now, just so you know, we have about 1,000 money manager clients, with a large number of them managing funds anywhere between hundreds of millions to billions of dollars. So I'd like you to take a moment and read from him what he has said about what our analysis that provides market context is able to help him with from being a fundamental side money manager. Ah, thank you. I didn’t realize that.

So I'm not going to read it. I'll let you guys read it. But let's just say that, when we get closer to the end, hopefully, we'll have some time. I'll show you about some of the contrarian calls that he's referring to and we'll highlight it.

Now I'd like to move on to what one of our retail clients said to us. And he said, “Context is the key for me. Make sure to tell them that your members are loyal because you and your Fibonacci Pinball framework provide context. Is the market bullish? Is the market ready to sell off?” We know that.

But we also know when the market is unclear. More importantly, we know when to expect whipsaw because of series of fours and fives, that really has to do with the analysis methodology. So when everyone else is confused, we understand why and we know what to look for to signal better days ahead. We get context when others just get confused. And I'll soon explain how we identify this market context.

Now, I know that most of you invest based upon fundamentals. And those fundamentals can be comprised of news events, economic reports, earnings, what have you. But let's be honest. How many times have you had a plan wherein you were going to do X if the economic report came out in a certain way? And the economic report comes out as you expected, but the market moves in the exact opposite direction based upon that report.

Now come on, we've all been there, we have all seen that. Now the best example, most recent example I could probably provide you was, when the stock market struck its last major low in October of 2022, I don't know how many of you remember that, but there was a CPI report that came out that everybody said, “If the CPI report is going to be bad, we're going to go down another 5%.”

Well, the CPI report was bad. Did the market go down 5% on that day, October 13th, I think, of 2022? Did not. The market rallied 6% off the morning low, even though it was a much worse-than-expected CPI report. And that's when everybody was expecting it to move down by 5%. The exact opposite happened from what people were expecting at the time. And it kicked off this current multi-year rally we now find ourselves in.

And even in this rally, most investors have remained bearish through 2022 and well into 2023. Why? Because of fears of inflation. They really didn't understand the context of the market at the time, which was clearly telling us and we were telling our clients the market was bottoming and about to see a major rally take hold.

Now, if you're going to have to be honest with yourselves, and I strongly urge you, in market investing, if you're not honest with yourself, you run into a lot of problems. You have to be brutally honest with yourself to be able to really understand why you're making mistakes. How can you do better? And being honest with yourself really is the only way to be able to figure out where you're going wrong.

Now but have you ever considered what -- when you have these issues about you find -- you're expecting the market to do X, but it does Y instead, and you're just sitting there dumbfounded, do you ever consider what this does to your entire -- what it means to your entire investment thesis? Most investors don't take the time to do that. Most investors will simply just move on to the next news item, the next economic report, and they just maintain the same flawed expectations despite all these continued failures.

Now, if I was to suggest to you one book, just one book that will change your entire perspective on financial markets in general, and would help you avoid these issues. And I would strongly urge you to write this book down. The name of the book is, it's Bob Prechter's, The Socionomic Theory of Finance. I've written about it many times, I've referred to it many times in my public writing. This book will change your entire perspective on how to look at markets, The Socionomic Theory of Finance. And the first few chapters alone are worth the entire price of the book.

So my next quote is taken from that book. Observers job, as they see it, is to simply identify which external events cause whatever price changes occur. When news seems to coincide sensibly with market movement, they presume a causal relationship. When news doesn't fit, they attempt to devise a cause and effect structure to make it fit.

When they cannot even devise a plausible way to twist the news into justifying market action, they chalk up the market moves to psychology, which means that despite a plethora of news and numerous inventive ways to interpret it, their imaginations aren't prodigious enough to concoct a credible causal story.

Most of the time, it is easy for observers to believe in news causality. Financial markets fluctuate constantly and news comes out constantly. And sometimes the two elements coincide well enough to reinforce commentators' mental bias towards mechanical cause and effect. Those operating under the mechanics paradigm in finance never seen or care that these glaring anomalies exist.

Now, Bob aptly named the general manner in which investors approach the market as a mechanics paradigm. It's just another way to explain the general expectations maintained by most investors regarding how the market will react based upon a news event or an economic report.

In other words, if the report says X, then the market must do Y. And I think he does an exceptionally wonderful job of explaining why most investors often wind up on the wrong side of the market following this faulty line of thinking, especially, and this is where it means the most, at major turning points, like we saw in October of 2022.

So let's dive into -- let's start delving into the way we look at the market in a different way. And how that prepares us for the major turns in the market without placing as much importance upon these news events or economic reports.

So back in the 1930s, there was a gentleman named Ralph Nelson Elliott, and he proposed that markets are not really driven by exogenous events, rather, they are driven by mass sentiment and human psychology. And in its simplest form, we all understand that when markets reach a bullish climax, they turn down. And when they reach a bearish climax, they turn up.

So let's look at how Elliot outlined this phenomenon. This was his writing back in the 1930s, almost 100 years ago. Very extensive research in connection with human activities indicates that practically all developments, which result from our social economic processes, follow a law that causes them to repeat themselves in similar and constantly recurring series of waves or impulses of definite number and pattern. He went further on to say that, and this is where it's very important.

The causes of these cyclical changes seem clearly to have their origin in the immutable natural law that governs all things, including the various moods of human behavior. Causes, therefore, tend to become relatively unimportant in the long-term progress of the cycle. This fundamental law cannot be subverted or set aside by statutes or restrictions. Current news and political developments are of only incidental importance, soon forgotten. Their presumed influence on market trends is not as weighty as commonly believed.

Now again, this he said almost 100 years ago. And since he said this 100 years ago, I will tell you that there are a significant amount of recent market studies that have proven Elliott correct in his proposal of almost 100 years ago.

So back in the 1930s, Elliot was able to come up with an alternative perspective as to how markets work. Elliot theorized that public sentiment and mass psychology move in five waves within a primary trend and three waves within a counter trend. Once a five-wave move in public sentiment has completed, it's time for the subconscious sentiment of the public to shift in the opposite direction, which is simply the natural cycle within the human psyche and not the operative effect of some form of news.

Now, I've also heard that, if you're interested in technical analysis, which this is a form of, it's only good for the short-term, whereas fundamentals are controlling in the long-term, but not necessarily really as effective in the short-term. Now to be honest, I think people fool themselves when they say this.

Now consider this, either a car is directed by the steering wheel all the time, or it is not any of the time. I can show you that the steering wheel of the market is directed by market sentiment all the time, and not just some of the time.

Now while many of you may have read my shorter-term analysis that I published on Seeking Alpha now for almost 13 years, you probably have recognized that it's really our accuracy in our analysis that brings people back to our writings. But I'm also going to show you some of our longer-term market calls based upon the same analysis methodology, so you can see that it works equally accurately in both the long-term and the short-term. So again, it shows us that sentiment really is the guiding principle on all timeframes.

Now first, I want to show you one of our clients noted about how we provide targeting, not just in the short timeframe, but also many years out. Here, I'll let you read this yourself. But here, he was talking to us about back in, I don't know how many of you read my work back in late 2019 when I was calling for a 30% decline in the market starting in the first quarter of 2020. And this was well before the word COVID was heard, well before.

We not only were calling for that 30% decline, we said not only are we going to get that decline, but we're going to bottom after that 30% decline and rally north of 4,000 once we complete that decline. And we set this out literally years before it actually happened. And that's what this client is talking about.

Now, I want to show you something that is probably the best market call of all time bar none. Back in 1941, who knows what was happening in 1941, World War II. The entire world was exploding at the time. And Ralph Nelson Elliott had the chutzpah to make a market call that said this, “1941 should mark the final correction of the 13-year pattern of defeatism. Determination will also mark the beginning of a new supercycle wave five, that's more technical side of it, comparable in many respects with the long advance from 1857 to 1929. Supercycle five is not expected to culminate until about 2012.”

Folks, this is a gentleman who made a long-term market call, calling for an 80-plus -- 70 at the time,. 70-plus bull market while the world was exploding around him in World War II. My opinion, there has never been a market call as good as this. How was he able to identify, being able to understand the market is now going from the great depression into what's probably going to be a 70- or 80-year bull market? All comes back to market context and understanding where you are within the larger degree cycle.

So I'm going to show you a few of our longer-term calls that we've been able to make utilizing this methodology. Back in 2011, who remembers what was going on in 2011? Quantitative easing was the flavor of the day. And what did everybody believe quantitative easing was going to do to the U.S. dollar? We all remember the dollar was supposed to crash. It was supposed to make the dollar absolutely worthless at the time.

Well, back in 2011, when we first opened up our services, one of our first market calls was, and I believe we said this in July or August of 2011, we said the dollar is about to go into a major bull market move. And we set a target, if you look at where the [paren 3] is on the chart, we set a target for there within a few years. And we said that, and I think the target we said, I remember, it was [102.83]. Whatever it was, we came within $0.46 or $0.47 of our target that we set years before. How can you do this? Really, all based upon understanding where you are within the context of the market structure.

Now, one of my staff members, you can see it's a little bit of a different chart, one of my staff members took a number of my articles through the years and posted on certain places during this trend. Effectively, a number of the larger degree calls we were able to make was back in 2015, he shows one of the articles that he cited in the middle. Back in 2015, we were calling for the market to drop from the 2,100 region back to about 1,775 -- sorry, 1,800, no, 1,775, 1,800.

So we expected a drop from 2,100 down to 1,800, and from there we expected what we called a worldwide market melt up. We saw all assets, basically almost all assets set up to see a melt up together. And we also noted at the time, we didn't care who was going to win the election. And we wrote - I wrote several articles on this.

If you remember back in 2016, everybody was worried that if Trump was elected, the market was going to crash. Well, we said we didn't care who was elected. The market is set up within its longer-term pattern to go from the low we were expecting, 1,750, to 1,800, somewhere around there. And I think it bottomed at like 1,780, 1,790. We expected it to go from there, I think, we had a minimum target of 2,600 from there.

So we were expecting a sizable at the time. We think about 2,600 now, and that's nothing in the S&P, but at the time, that was a sizable rally going from 1,800 to 2,600, and we said it didn't make a difference who was elected. And this is all -- we saw this all based upon the market context and we said a minimum of 2,800, the market rallied all the way up to, I think, about, we said minimum of 2,600, market, I believe, rallied at the time to about 2,800 and change. And that's when we started seeing the potential for a major correction down the road.

And oddly enough, it was back in 2018 that I – 2017 or so, or 2018, I set a target of 2,200 on the S&P 500. We're going to go back down to 2,200 in a long -- in a big correction. And from there, we're going to 4,000-plus. As we know, that's pretty much what happened from 2020 all the way to where we are now.

We did the same thing in, I believe, at the gold market. Yep. For those of you that have read my -- or gone back and looked at my analysis, my first technical analysis about a specific market was in the gold market. I wrote it in August of 2011 on Seeking Alpha. In that article, I said, I'm expecting a market top in gold at, what was it, 1916. And I think gold topped in 1,921.

Now if you remember at the time, it was in 2011, gold was in the middle of a parabolic rally. And the only arguments that we were seeing at the time was, was gold going to go to 2,000 or how far beyond 2,000 was gold going to go? People thought I was nuts when I said 1,916 we're going to top. And then somebody had - somebody asked me, well, how far down do you see gold going when you top at 1,916? Well, I said “It can get down to 1,000.” Well, needless to say, people weren't very nice about the comments to that -- to when I was explaining what I was seeing at the time.

Now, as we all know, gold topped in 1,921, we went back to a little below 1,000 and then we told our clients, time to get back in. That's the article at the bottom. We said, time to get back in. And then throughout the entire process, we were able to utilize, and I kid you not, it was a 100-year market structure that identified a lot of these bigger turns. Of course, for the smaller turns, you start moving in closer. Has anybody ever heard the term the market is fractal in nature? When we say the market is fractal in nature, it means it's variably self-similar in its pattern at all different time frames.

So, when I showed you earlier that Elliot came up with this five-wave structure, wave one moves up, wave two pulls back, wave three takes its large advance, wave four pulls back, and then wave five goes further.

If you take the market apart at any degree, you will see the same pattern. Is it exactly the same in its size and length? It is not. That's why we call it variably self-similar. So you could take a chart apart at any timeframe and be able to identify the same basic structure, and that is what provides market context in any market that you want to track, any stock you want to track. But when you're using it for stocks, I just want to give you one proviso, and I'm going to end here. Unless, was there another one that I had after this. No.

So, I'm going to give you one proviso when you try to do this with stocks. Elliot explained to us that this analysis is based upon mass sentiment. So you need a very large group of buying and selling within whatever product you're tracking. If you don't have a lot of buying and selling, this methodology is not going to be anywhere near as effective.

So, if you're going to apply this methodology, it works much better on the mega caps versus if you have one little small micro-cap biotechnology company that's building its one product, it's not going to work as well there. There you need to know the fundamentals.

And you have a huge continuum in between, between these large market caps with this mass sentiment being evident in their buying and selling like you would in a large index versus this little micro-cap on the other side. And the methodology works on a continuum within – generally, it's less effective the further you go down the continuum, much more effective the higher you go up on that continuum, because it's being represented more by mass sentiment.

So mass sentiment is truly at the end of the day the driver of markets, both the short-term and the long-term. And if you understand where a product, whether it's an index or a stock or gold or silver or what have you, if you understand where it resides within the larger context, you have a much better chance of not buying at the highs and not selling at the lows. So that is my little spiel and then we will gladly open it up for questions.

Female Speaker: Yeah. Absolutely. Anyone have a question?

Female Speaker: [indiscernible] Okay. How about buying the highest I kept saying, oh, here, oh I missed it in the video. I missed it. I missed it. And then last Friday, I was going to split on Monday and I said, oh, [indiscernible]

Avi Gilburt: Do you know where it is in its pattern? You may wind up regretting it. You don't know yet.

Female Speaker: I feel nervous now that I have a microphone.

Avi Gilburt: Yeah. Me too.

Female Speaker: Anyway. So I don't really regret it, but again…

Avi Gilburt: Not yet.

Female Speaker: ..I did it at the high. I did – I bought it - I bought Microsoft at like $325 or something.

Avi Gilburt: When you understand market context, there are certain highs that are okay to buy. For example, if you go back and you look at a very long-term chart of the stock market, and you look at the S&P 500, you'll see we rallied into a 2000 high. We had a very large correction down to about 2003. We rallied again back towards those same highs, just a little bit beyond those highs in 2007, and then we had a crash, right?

Anybody buying those highs would not be feeling very good during those crashes. But let's say, remember when the market came back a few years later and we were back up at those highs, everybody was scared we're going to crash again. That next time, if you were going to buy the high, I would say, good for you.

Not all highs are the same. Understanding where it is within its context, within the larger degree context of the market will help you in identifying is this a time to buy at what we perceive to be the highs which probably will or will not be the high or not? Understanding the bigger context of the market will help you with those decisions.

Male Speaker: How is the structure of the market changed in lieu of this ETFs?

Avi Gilburt: Has not. Are people still buying and selling? Are we dealing with human decision making? The great majority of the market is still driven by human decision making. Comes down to. How do we put this in order?

Female Speaker: I got it.

Male Speaker: Thank you. You explained the analysis, but can you tell us about where do you see the current context of the market?





Avi Gilburt: I'm not going to -- the purpose of this was not to get into the context of the specific market today, but I will say, I’ll be very brief. We are expecting what could be a very major topping structure in the S&P 500. And as we look out towards over the next half of the year, market's probably going to give us a very, very big indication as to whether or not we are correct in that. Because if we are correct, and I pray we are not correct.

This is the first time in my life I prayed that my analysis is not going to be correct. Because if my analysis is correct, all of these structures that we've been following in the S&P 500, which has led us very accurately to get to where we are today, tells me we're going to go into a 13- to 21-year bear market. I pray I'm wrong. The market structure to date has -- I'm sorry?

Rena Sherbill: Enjoy your day.

Avi Gilburt: Yes. So the market structure to date has been taking us there. I pray I'm wrong, but I'm not seeing anything as of yet to tell me that I'm not.

Male Speaker: Similar question for gold. You've had a really nice chart up before. It seems to me to be in a multi-year bull market. Would you – we couldn’t concur what are you seeing?

Avi Gilburt: Yeah. Gold is going to go up probably for a couple more years. But after a couple of years, I think, gold will probably begin moving into a similar type of bear market as the S&P and the regular equity market.

Male Speaker: Similar to that, what about crypto? Do you look at crypto?

Avi Gilburt: Same thing. Crypto, I mean, oddly enough, a lot of assets are now setting up quite similarly across the board. And by 2026, my guesstimation on timing, all assets probably will be seeing some form of crash. Liquidity event, look, I'm an analyst, I'm not a prophet. I could tell you what I'm seeing in the charts. I can't tell you what the cause that's going to be attributed to it, but I can tell you that a lot of things by 2026 will not be in good shape.

Male Speaker: So the previous answer you gave, right, the context was more on the monthly cycle or on the weekly cycle? Are we in the fifth of fifth monthly or you're, say, fifth of fifth monthly?

Avi Gilburt: Yes, and weekly and daily, yes. We are -- when Elliot identified this five-wave structure, I am telling you that we are coming to a point where we are on a concluding fifth-wave structure of multiple wave degrees, the largest of which began in 1932 from the bottom of the crash of 1929.

So the largest wave degree is telling us we're completing a rally from 1932, the one that Elliot was telling us about. And in the smaller time frame, I'm telling you from the bottom of October 22nd, we're completing five. From the bottom of April of 2020, when we bottomed -- March of 2020, when we bottomed and the COVID crash, we're completing a bigger five. From the bottom of March of 2009, we're completing an even bigger five. So we are completing a multiple degree five-wave structure across the market. Yes?

Male Speaker: You can't help, but wonder, how many times have you been wrong on this?

Avi Gilburt: I will tell you, our clients track us at about 70% accuracy. So there is a 30% chance I could be wrong. But here's the nice thing. Because we utilize an objective methodology, we know when we're wrong pretty quickly. Yes?

Male Speaker: This is a two-part question.

Avi Gilburt: Oh, boy.

Male Speaker: For the first one, the five-wave structure, is it at all important to understand why it occurs or should we as analysts simply focus on what it is and what it implies?

Avi Gilburt: Well, there's theory and there's application. In theory, like I've said, many studies have come to explain why this works from a biological standpoint. How it works is what's going to make you money or save you money. But if you want to understand the theory, you're more than welcome to, but there are a lot of studies that have gone into it, and the book on Socionomics will also explain it.

Male Speaker: Second part, since this is a fractal system, does that mean that in theory that it scales up infinitely, no matter what type of time span we're using?

Avi Gilburt: Yes.







Rena Sherbill: Okay. And I think we have time for maybe one, maybe two more questions. I was also thinking maybe put it in the down, the QR code slide, so people can...

Avi Gilburt: I don't have a QR code.

Rena Sherbill: My apologies.

Avi Gilburt: Oh, I do have a QR code. I'm not very tech savvy. I can count to five. That's about it.

Male Speaker: In 1987, Prechter called the crash very accurately. And then right after that, he thought this was the completion, and he got the context wrong after the big call of 1987. I'd be curious, your thoughts as you get to the top of this cycle, what could be the variance of that call to now as you think about the next decade or so?

Avi Gilburt: I know Bob. And Bob -- I mean, this is funny to say, but Bob allowed his fundamental perspective to cloud his objectivity in reading the chart. He was reading a lot of fundamental analysis and applying it, and then taking that and applying that to the wave structure. Unfortunately, that's really not how we're supposed to do this.

I tell all my clients, turn off the TV, turn off the news. You do not want to be -- you don’t want the create a bias when you're trying to read something objectively. That's how I look at the markets. I don't care what's going on out there. That is how I told my clients at 2,200 in the S&P, I am buying big here.

And if you remember at the time, the world was exploding then, too. People were freaking out at the time, economic shutdowns all over the world. I am buying here. This is what my non-biased analysis tells me. The market bottom was 21.87. I was off by 13 points. So, if you're able to maintain objectivity, it really helps in honing your accuracy.

Rena Sherbill: Thank you, everybody. Unfortunately, we don't have time for more questions. I really appreciate everybody's time. Thank you, Avi, very much.

Avi Gilburt: Thank you.

Learn more about The Market Pinball Wizard here