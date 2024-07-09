Revolutionize Your Retirement, One Step At A Time

Seiya Tabuchi

Co-authored by Treading Softly

A journey of a thousand miles beings with a single step. - Ancient Chinese proverb

The hardest goals are often the most rewarding, yet in our modern culture of fast food, two-day shipping, and easy convenience it can become easy to forget what it means to spend decades to reach a goal. We live in a world where we want instant gratification.

When it comes to retirement planning and saving, it can feel like an insurmountable task for most. Between the need to pay the mortgage, feed your family, and unexpected emergencies, how can you really build a nest egg in the first place? When you're considering retirement, there are many important questions.

Where does this journey of $1 million, the most common retirement goalpost goal, start?

Is that even a good goal?

What path should we take on the journey?

How should we handle retirement once we get there?

These are questions that everyone has to think about. It's understandable how such a large task, which will take most of us decades to achieve, can be overwhelming. The sad thing is that too many facing such an overwhelming challenge decide to ignore it.

We have a lot to cover, so let's get at it.

Bring Investing To Real Life

Imagine for a moment that you spend your entire working life building a beautiful home. It has exactly the number of rooms you want, painted to match your taste, and the land it sits upon is exactly where you want it to be. It's your dream home and property. The moment you've driven the final nail in it, you start dismantling the last 35 years' worth of effort. You start tearing it apart to sell the materials. Sounds crazy, right?

Well, that's the commonly accepted method for retirement planning. You spend multiple decades building a large nest egg to survive off of, you diligently save, work hard, and manage your finances. You "live below your means" so the extra can be saved for your golden years and upon reaching it, you throw everything you've learned out the window.

It's incredibly jarring. Why? Because it's nothing like the financial advice you've received and the life you've lived so far. The normal financial plan for retirement is an orderly dismantling of one's finances in retirement. The goal is to leave you nearly penniless at death.

The issue with this is glaringly obvious. What if you run out prior to passing away? Well, according to researchers, you'd have a "failed retirement" and the expected percentage of retirees going to experience this is expected to climb given the current environment. This entirely valid fear leaves many to scrimp on their retirement spending to reduce the amount of their withdrawal from their retirement nest egg, causing them to live a less enjoyable retirement as a whole.

Yet shorting ourselves in retirement is also a risk. You worked hard for your money, and you sacrificed a lot over your working years to save it instead of buying what you wanted. In retirement, you shouldn't feel guilty about living a lifestyle you can afford. You shouldn't feel like you need to hoard money just in case the market crashes.

Ideally, you need to know how much you can safely spend so that you can plan your retirement lifestyle around it. You want to avoid the risk of going broke, but at the same time, you don't want to short yourself. You want to walk that line of living the best retirement your portfolio can support, while ensuring you are being responsible.

So what's the solution?

We Need a New Method For Retirement

We use our unique Income Method when it comes to investing. Our Income Method is a philosophy on how to approach investing and retirement planning. To avoid confusion, it doesn't prescribe what a "good" retirement looks like, but it expresses views on financial planning as a whole.

What if instead of trying to reinvent the wheel financially when we reach retirement, we keep the same paradigm? This would require an entirely different perspective on retirement and the market, right?

The issue with most fundamental investment advice for the average retiree is that it takes the "set and forget approach." It looks a little something like this scenario:

Bob with every paycheck buys a simple market-wide passive exchange-traded fund, ETF, like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). In doing so, he largely matches the index's returns throughout his working years. When Bob retires, he withdraws 4% of his portfolio value throughout his retirement annually, adjusted for inflation. Ideally, this would leave him financially stable, and in many regards, it would!

It would also only leave Bob an annual income of $40,000 from his savings if he saved $1 million, quite a bit less than he'd likely need to survive comfortably if he was able to save that amount.

So what if he decided to live within his retirement portfolio's means and only live off of the dividends? The SPY is a poor income investment:

Data by YCharts

Historically, SPY has had a yield below 2% and above 1%, providing even less retirement income than the 4% withdrawal plan. This is because the vast majority of the SPY's returns come from its price rising over time. An investment's total return is the sum of its price change and total dividends paid during the holding period.

But if Bob wants to follow a method that keeps his financial paradigm the same as before retirement, he doesn't want to dismantle his nest egg - he wants to live off the income it produces. This also means he doesn't need to "keep up with the market" or need to match its returns blow for blow. A task that many investors attempt and fail at. The desire to match the market, even when it doesn't meet your financial goals, is similar to the desire to "keep up with the Joneses." It's foolhardy. The Joneses don't care about your portfolio and if you're not meeting your goals, you're the only one going to suffer.

We advocate living within your portfolio's means but fine-tuning your portfolio to produce an abundant income stream that you can enjoy for decades to come - all without selling a single share.

Real Income For Real Expenses

The last time I went to buy bread, the cashier wouldn't accept a single share of any company as a form of payment. So, should I accept selling my shares to pay for bread? I don't think so.

My retirement portfolio generates real income from the investments it holds to pay for real expenses head-on. My portfolio targets an average yield of 8%-10%, so I'm already beating the 4% withdrawal rule by default, enjoying both capital growth and income growth. Many hold the assumption that a "high yield" means that dividends cannot grow. Yet, many of the investments we cover have hiked their dividends.

Two examples are the recent 12.5% distribution hike by Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and the 40% distribution hike by Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC).

Of course, we do not expect our portfolio to operate without cuts happening from time to time. We can't assume that we will be perfect. Dividends will be cut, and sometimes those cuts will be completely unexpected. So we need a plan that will be successful, even if we aren't perfect.

The Income Method

The goal of one's income portfolio is simple: To generate sufficient income to live comfortably in retirement. When you retire, what are you losing? A recurring income. Do you need $1 million dumped into your bank account? No. You need an income stream that pays your bills this month, next month, and every month for the rest of your life.

Ideally, we'd like to see excess income which is readily reinvested back into the portfolio to continue to see income growth on top of the organic growth which is occurring. An individual still working and saving for retirement can reinvest every dollar, allowing their income stream to compound rapidly and portfolio value to grow rapidly as well. Someone who is retired will still want income growth to keep up with inflation.

Invest in opportunities that provide significant cash flow. We target an average of 8%-10% yield. In our experience, this is an achievable target without taking excessive risks. Diversify among a minimum of 42 holdings, with no more than 3% in a single holding. When you're working, you have the disadvantage of relying on a single income source. If you get laid off, you lose your whole income. As a retiree, you can diversify your income sources. With 42 different income sources, it isn't a huge deal if one of them cuts or even eliminates your pay. We want to avoid cuts, but as noted above, we can't assume we will be perfect. Reinvest at least 25% of your dividend income. You saved money throughout your working career for your future. When you retire, you still have a future! Make sure you plan for it. Dividend raises are wonderful, but they're not guaranteed. By reinvesting, you take control of your future and ensure your income stream keeps growing. Make decisions to trade based on whether the trade will make your income higher and/or safer. If you're managing your own portfolio, it's crucial that you keep in mind the tradeoffs that you make when you decide to buy or sell. With the income method, we focus on opportunities that will either make our income stream larger or safer. Ideally, we seek opportunities that do both.

The outcome is a portfolio that generates real cash to meet your real-world expenses head on without having to liquidate shares and destroy your nest egg. You know what your budget limit is: 75% of the income your portfolio produces. Just like when you had a job, you knew how much money you were making and then planned your budget. With your income portfolio, you know how much money your portfolio is producing, so plan your budget to live on less.

Keep Your Eyes On Your Portfolio

When you own something that you highly value, you take care of it. Our portfolio is something that we have diligently dedicated our working years to building so that it can take care of us for multiple decades, we should also keep the same level of care of watching over it.

Managing your portfolio is a commitment. Like building your dream house, the bulk of the work might be in the construction, but once you move in you will still need to take action to maintain it and keep it in good condition.

It's a lot of work, and that's why we work as a team. Our team consists of six experts. Each of us has different skill sets that allow us to mesh together like the gears of a machine to produce a fine-tuned, highly optimized portfolio.

We have more than 80 different picks that we watch, monitor, and provide regular updates on. Every time there's an earnings release or a major development, it's a huge advantage to have others who can help break it down and provide an informed perspective.

If you have something you care about, you need to watch over it and maintain it. This is something that once you've built your portfolio pumping out the magnificent income you need, you need to make sure you take care of it - otherwise, the machine will break down, and the income will stop.

Maintaining a diversified portfolio is rewarding, but it's also a lot of work. Fortunately, it's not something you have to do alone. Make sure you set yourself up with the tools you need.

Conclusion

Planning and saving for retirement can seem like an endless journey throughout your working years. The money you hide away would be a lot more fun to spend in the present, but you've been told time and time again that saving for retirement is essential. I would reiterate it really is! Saving for retirement is easier when the goal for that saving is tangible, and the means of managing your finances in retirement is novel compared to what you've always been doing.

For me and 8,000 of my closest friends, focusing on the income my portfolio is producing has provided a tangible measure of where we are. Share prices bounce around every day while my income stream grows. Slow and steady, the dividends pour in. The portion that's reinvested buys more shares that produce more income. It starts slow, but as your income grows, the amount being reinvested grows and the pace of your income growth accelerates as well. This provides you with a tangible measure to compare your portfolio to your income. The day your portfolio is producing more income than your day job is a cause for celebration.

Looking to get started? Lost your focus along the way? Today is the perfect time to refocus and reorient your plan around a clear goal. What do you want your retirement to look like and be like? Once you've decided that, you can leverage the market to help you produce the income stream you'll need to afford that lifestyle. The income and the market are only tools to help you achieve your dreams, don't be fooled into thinking they are the endgame themselves.

You can have the best retirement possible. You can achieve financial security. You just need to take the first step!

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.