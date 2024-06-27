CatLane

Shares of behemoth media and entertainment concern Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) are down over 70% since the April 2022 merger that established it consummated. So far, sagging advertising revenue at its Networks segment has not been offset by improvements at its DTC division as it restructures while navigating a secular content consumption shift. With the average interest rate on its ~$43 billion of debt lower than overnight money yields and trading at under 2.5 times TTM free cash flow, the recent insider buying merited further investigation. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Warner Bros. Discovery is a New York City-based media and entertainment conglomerate, providing content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming. The company is known for iconic brands too numerous to completely list, but include Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, HBO, Discovery Channel, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Lord of the Rings. With roots dating back to 1923, the current iteration was formed when Discovery merged with the WarnerMedia business of AT&T (T) in April 2022, with its first trade executed at $24.08 a share. Its stock currently trades at just over seven bucks a share for a market capitalization of just under $18 billion.

Business Segments

The company views its operations through the lens of three business segments: Studios; Networks; and DTC.

Studios consists of the production and distribution of feature films for exhibition in theaters and later to third parties; production and initial licensing of television programs to third parties as well as its own networks and streaming services; related consumer products and themed experience licensing; and interactive gaming. A partial list of contributing entities includes Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, New Line Cinema, DC Comics, and Hanna-Barbera. The Studios group produced Barbie, which was the world’s number one grossing movie in 2023. Even with that success, on a pro forma basis, this segment generated FY23 Adj. EBITDA of $2.75 billion on revenue of $12.19 billion, down 21% and 12% (respectively) versus FY22. The declines were a function of lower TV licensing revenue, partially due to the writer's and screen actors guilds’ strikes.

Networks includes TNT, TBS, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and CNN, among many other domestic and international TV networks. They generate revenue primarily from distribution, advertising, and content. In FY23, on a pro forma basis, Networks contributed Adj. EBITDA of $9.06 billion on revenue of $21.24 billion, representing declines of 10% and 8%, respectively. Distribution (down 2%) and advertising (down 13%) saw declines in domestic linear subscribers and fewer eyeballs on its domestic general entertainment and news networks.

Clearly the focus of Warner, DTC houses premium pay-TV (HBO) and streaming services, such as Max, HBO Max, and discovery+. With 97.7 million DTC subscribers at YE23, this segment accounted for FY23 Adj. EBITDA of $103 million on revenue of $10.15 billion, representing $2.17 billion (the % not meaningful) and 5% improvements (respectively) versus FY22, on a pro forma basis. Management’s stated goal is for DTC to generate FY25 Adj. EBITDA of $1 billion.

The Merger

When Discovery and AT&T announced their intentions to create a pure play global entertainment concern in May 2021 – essentially heralding the latter’s retreat from the business it entered with the purchase of Time Warner in 2018 – the thought among analysts was that the merged entity could leverage the cash generation from its cable networks to accelerate the delivery and growth of its DTC streaming platforms to compete with the likes of Netflix (NFLX). Finally consummated in April 2022, the deal was projected to bring ~$3 billion in annual cost synergies, FY23 Adj. EBITDA of $14.0 billion and free cash flow of ~$8.4 billion on revenue of ~$52 billion. It also provided an opportunity for AT&T to offload a substantial amount of debt. Before the merger, Discovery, the surviving entity for accounting purposes, held debt of $14.8 billion at YE21. After the merger, the combination held debt of $52.5 billion.

As for projections versus reality, after accounting for inter-segment eliminations and corporate overhead, Warner’s three segments delivered FY23 Adj. EBITDA of $10.2 billion and free cash flow of $6.2 billion on revenue of $41.3 billion, missing the merger’s stated forecasts by 27%, 26%, and 21%, respectively. Subscriber growth, after removing 1.3 million from the acquisition of Turkish streaming platform BluTV, fell from 96.9 million at YE22 to 96.4 million at YE23. That said, global monthly 4Q23 ARPU did increase 7% year-over-year to $7.94.

Either way, with its very subpar financial performance versus initial expectations, shares of WBD had fallen 53% since the merger’s consummation in April 2022 through YE23. Despite CEO David Zaslav using the company’s free cash flow to pay down debt – lowering net leverage from 5.0 at YE22 to 3.9 at YE23 – the decline in the WBD shares continued into 2024, hitting an all-time low of $7.34 on May 1, 2024, and are currently down 68% since the combination consummated.

1Q24 Financials & Outlook

And there wasn’t much in the company’s 1Q24 financial report of May 9, 2024, to elicit a meaningful positive reaction from the market. Warner posted a loss of $0.40 a share (GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $2.10 billion on revenue of $9.96 billion, versus a loss of $0.44 a share (GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $2.61 billion on revenue of $10.70 billion in 1Q23. The 7% decline at the top line was a function of Studios revenue decreasing 13% (despite a number one box office share) and Networks revenue falling 8%. DTC was flat. The 20% drop at the Adj. EBITDA line was attributable to a disappointing successor (Suicide Squad) to the Hogwarts Legacy game, which was released in the prior year period. This is although management has been able to wring out an expectations-exceeding $4 billion of costs synergies from the combined entity to date, with a line of site on another $1 billion.

On the bright side, free cash flow in the typically seasonally weak quarter was $390 million, a significant uptick from $930 million outflow in 1Q23 that brought the TTM total to $7.5 billion. Global DTC subscribers increased to 99.6 million – likely aided by the NCAA college basketball tournament – with ARPU improving by 4% year-over-year to $7.83. The former metric bettered Street consensus of 98.8 million. Also of note, Warner lost their rights to NBA games after a four-decade run, which should be perceived as a positive as it would have had to have paid up significantly for an arguably declining asset. The company’s current focus is the rollout of Max into 64 markets, including 25 in Europe, where the streaming service will be the sole location to watch every aspect of the Olympics.

Furthermore, Warner announced ad-lite and ad-free offerings that bundle Max with competitor Disney’s (DIS) Hulu and Disney+ offerings, scheduled to launch this summer.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company paid down $1.1 billion of debt in the stanza, leaving cash of $3.4 billion and gross debt of $43.2 billion, for net leverage of 4.1 as of March 31, 2024. Concurrent to its financial report, Warner announced a $1.75 billion tender for a series of global and senior notes due between 2024 and 2055. That tender was later raised to $2.5 billion and debt dated 2030 and 2033 totaling €1.5 billion was issued. Before the tender and issuance, the weighted average debt maturity was ~15 years, almost all fixed at an average rate of 4.6%. Management’s stated goal for net leverage is 2.5 to 3.0. With debt paydown a priority, Warner does not pay a dividend or repurchase stock. That said, its 1Q24 financial report and debt paydown had little effect on the share price, which stood at $7.80 before their respective publications.

The Street is mixed on its outlook for the company, featuring 16 buy or outperform ratings against ten holds and two sell ratings. On average, they expect Warner to lose $0.52 a share on revenue of $41.1 billion in FY24, followed by a loss of $0.08 share on revenue of $41.7 billion in FY25.

President of International Gerhard Zeiler is more bullish than the Street, purchasing 100,000 shares of WBD at $8.30 on May 13, 2024.

Verdict:

As for its operations, Warner is responding to a technological disruption in its industry that has permanently impacted consumer behavior. Future success depends on both great content and whether revenue lost from linear advertising will transition in spades to DTC subscriptions. Management has done a commendable job conducting a restructuring through a paradigm shift in the industry. That said, great content is fickle, like fashion. Consumers won’t view a children’s offering en masse if word gets out that it isn’t any good, even if it comes from Disney. For the avoidance of doubt, Disney can absorb a few flops.

That analogy notwithstanding, the drop in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. advertising from Networks is significantly outpacing the increase in subscription and advertising revenue from DTC. The bundle with Disney is another attempt to increase the lifetime value of its customers while in effect temporarily syndicating out bad content risk. Whether bundles like that are enough to stem the decline in linear advertising is a question that won’t be answered for several years.

That said, shares of WBD trade at under 2.5 times TTM free cash flow and an EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA of under six. An argument can be made that the company should invest its free cash flow in short-term treasuries – which at just over 5.3% yields meaningfully more than the 4.6% interest expense of its gross debt – play the arbitrage and wait until the yield advantage no longer applies, at which point it pays off its most current and highest yielding notes.

The tailwind from decent free cash flow generation and compelling valuations against the headwind from lower ad revenue caused by the paradigm shift to DTC, set against the constantly evolving and uncertain consumer critique of content, situates Warner as a flatlining stock with a slight bias to the upside, making it a solid covered call candidate.