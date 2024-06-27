Andres Victorero

C stock’s 2024 stress test results

I last covered Citigroup (NYSE: NYSE:C) with a buy rating in early April after its Q1 earnings report (see the screenshot below). At that time, my bull thesis was anchored in the following three considerations:

Strong Q1 results, which beat market expectations on both GAAP EPS and revenue.

Strong CET1 ratio of 13.5%, providing the financial strength to support growth opportunities.

Reasonable valuations (especially in terms of the P/TBV ratio) and generous capital returns.

Since then, a key development was the release of its 2024 stress test results. The significance of the tests warrants an updated look at the stock. The remainder of this article will summarize my key takeaways from the stress report. After evaluating these results, my conclusion is to maintain my bull rating. As you will see in my details, I think the above factors considered in my earlier article remain valid and the stress test results provided a few more positives to support the bull thesis.

Seeking Alpha

Stress test results overview

I highly encourage investors interested in banking stocks to read the full stress test report released by the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”). Overall, my interpretation of the results is that the banking sector, especially for the global systemically important banks such as C (aka, the GSIBs), is quite healthy. As the FRB commented (the emphases were added by me),

The results of the Federal Reserve Board's annual bank stress test showed that while large banks would endure greater losses than last year's test, they are well positioned to weather a severe recession and stay above minimum capital requirements. All 31 banks tested remained above their minimum common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital requirements during the hypothetical recession, after absorbing total projected hypothetical losses of nearly $685 billion. Under stress, the aggregate CET1 capital ratio—which provides a cushion against losses—is projected to decline by 2.8 percentage points, from 12.7% to 9.9%. While this is a greater decline than last year's, it's within the range of recent stress tests.

Against this overall background, let me dive into the results more specific to C. As you can see from the chart below (last row), C’s CET1 ratio was 13.4% as of 2023 Q4 (and its 2024 Q1 CET1 ratio is even higher at 13.5%). Thus, its CET1 ratio was noticeably above the average ratio of 12.7% of the 31 banks tested. In the case of a hypothetical recession, C’s CET1 ratio is projected to decline to 9.7%. As aforementioned, the aggregate CET1 capital ratio for all 31 banks is projected to decline by 2.8%, from 12.7% to 9.9%. Thus, C would suffer a slightly larger impact than the group on average (as you can also see more visually from the second chart below). Its projected CET1 ratio would be about 20 basis points below the aggregate under this simulated scenario (9.7% vs. 9.9%). I'm not too concerned for several reasons. First, the difference is relatively small. Secondly, C’s projected CET1 ratio under this hypothetical recessionary scenario is still well above the minimum requirements and also above other large banks. For example, the ratio projected for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is 9.1%, for Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is 8.5%, and for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is 8.1%. Finally, C’s latest operating metrics are quite respectable, in my view. Besides a slightly higher CET1 ratio shown in its Q1 earnings report, the bank reported a solid ROE and a healthy growth in its tangible book value (of 3% to $86.67 per share), which leads me to its valuation assessment next.

Federal Reserve Board

Federal Reserve Board

C stock: Valuation, dividend yield, and buybacks

Despite the strength of its balance sheet and respectable operation metrics, the stock is trading at an attractive valuation. As aforementioned, its tangible book value sits around $86.67 per share (see its balance sheet below). At the stock price as of this writing, this translates into P/TBV ratio of 0.708x only. It's slightly higher than that at my last writing due to the price appreciation since then, but still a very attractive level in my view. In terms of P/E, the stock is trading at ~10x of its FWD EPS, also a very reasonable multiple both in absolute and relative terms.

Seeking Alpha

In addition to the attractive valuation, other return drivers worth mentioning are its dividends and share repurchases. C has been paying out dividends regularly in the past (see the top panel of the next chart below). Its dividend yield is on average 3.7% in the past five years, a quite attractive yield. In addition to cash dividends, C has also been an active (and quite large) buyer of its own shares. As shown in the bottom panel of the chart below, its net common buyback yield averaged about 6% in the past five years and hovered around 8% in 2022. Thus, repurchases have played a much larger role than cash dividends for capital returns to shareholders (and it is also my preferred mechanism due to tax considerations) in recent years. When the dividends and buybacks are considered, the total shareholder yield already approached 10% in recent years.

Looking ahead, I don’t expect the buybacks to be as aggressive as it has been in 2022. For one thing, the stock is even more cheaply valued in 2022 (with P/TBV ratios reaching as low as 0.5x). The Federal Reserve's revised Basel III endgame rule may add further uncertainties to its future stock buyback program. However, given its solid earnings and capital position (as reflected in the CET1 ratio discussed above), I think a buyback yield of around 3% is totally sustainable. Combined with the current dividend yield of 3.45%, the total shareholder yield is already 6%-plus, providing sizable downside protection.

Seeking Alpha

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, C faces all the risks common to other money-center banks. Most of these risks are macroeconomic in nature and have been the topic of many other SA articles. Thus, I won’t repeat them here anymore. Here, I will just point out a few issues that are more specific to C in my view. Interest rates are an uncertainty for all banks but could have a larger-than-average impact on C. For example, in the past quarter, C reported a sharp increase in interest expense of 42% due to higher rates. The gross interest income was also higher, but to a lesser degree (it rose by about 23%). Also, besides interest expense, the bank is also facing pressure on its non-interest expense. Operating expenses have been edging up recently primarily due to higher compensation and benefits as seen in the chart below. Compensation and benefits totaled $7.7 billion in the March 2024 quarter, about 11% higher than the previous quarter and about 2% higher than a year ago. Investors should pay attention to management’s cost control efforts and their effectiveness.

All told, the goal of this article is to provide an updated assessment of C with its 2024 stress test results. After reviewing the results, my verdict is to keep my buy rating on the stock. I consider the factors in my previous consideration to be still valid (such as attractive valuation and healthy growth outlook). In the meantime, the stress test results provided additional factors to support a bull thesis in my view such as the overall health of the banking sector and also C’s resilience in the case of a severe recession. The combination of a 0.7x P/TBV ratio and a sizable total shareholder yield (cash dividend plus stock buybacks) adds further downside protection.