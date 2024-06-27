CHUYN

Introduction

On June 17, I wrote my first article on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), the world's largest aircraft producer. Although the company recently sold off due to lower full-year guidance related to supply chain issues, it's a company that has all of its ducks in a row, benefitting from strong demand, a pristine balance sheet with more cash than debt, and a wide range of successful aircraft models that do not suffer from reputation risks.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Boeing (NYSE:BA).

I'm obviously not breaking any news when I say that the giant has been struggling since it started to encounter quality issues in its 737 MAX program, followed by a wide range of other problems, including an Alaska Air (ALK) flight earlier this year that lost a door in mid-flight.

Things got so bad that I decided to write an article on March 19 with the title "Boeing: An Accident A Day Keeps Investors Away."

However, despite the title, I went with a Strong Buy rating, as I believed a lot had been priced in.

While safety issues and production delays have damaged investor confidence in the company, its resilience, combined with strategic initiatives like potential M&A and a focus on quality, could pave the way for a stronger future. With an attractively valued stock and an optimistic outlook on profitability, investing in The Boeing Company at current levels could offer substantial returns over the next few years.

Since then, shares have fallen roughly 1.5%, lagging the S&P 500's 5.8% gain by a substantial margin.

Fortunately, Boeing hasn't made new lows since April as it tries to bottom with a year-to-date return of -32%, making 2024 one of the worst non-recession years.

In this article, I'll update my thesis and explain why I continue to believe that Boeing offers substantial value at these levels.

Demand Is No Issue

I'm a huge fan of commercial aerospace. It's one of the reasons why I love my investment in RTX Corp. (RTX) so much, as it builds engines and a wide range of other supplies for both commercial and defense customers.

According to Airbus, the world will need close to 41,000 new aircraft through 2042, with most of these planes being new additions to fleets instead of replacement planes.

These developments would more than double the global number of passenger and freight aircraft!

Looking at Boeing's numbers, demand is clearly not an issue. In the first quarter, the commercial airplane backlog reached $448 billion, which covers more than 5,600 planes. This backlog includes new orders like 85 737-10s for American Airlines and 28 777X planes for Ethiopian Airlines.

Unfortunately, as we can see above, none of this translated to higher revenues, as the company had major issues delivering the 737.

All Eyes Are On Deliveries

The good news is that Boeing is quite upbeat when it comes to fixing supply issues:

We've extended our commitment to reduce traveled work across all of our assembly lines and deep into our supply chain. While near-term delivery shortfalls hurt and will affect our performance during our first half of the year, the long-term benefits from a synchronized supply chain will be substantial. - BA 1Q24 Earnings Call

Going forward, the company expects to achieve production rates of 38 airplanes per month for the 737 and 10 per month for the 787 by 2026, driving long-term growth and improving key financial numbers like free cash flow.

This includes its balance sheet.

At the end of the first quarter, the company's debt fell to $47.9 billion after it repaid $4.4 billion of $5 billion in 2024 debt maturities. It maintains access to $10 billion of revolving credit facilities and has $7.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Currently, Boeing has a BBB- credit rating. This is an investment-grade credit rating. However, it has a negative outlook, as S&P Global is not a big fan of ongoing risks - especially related to the potential takeover of Spirit Aerosystems (SPR), which produces fuselages for Boeing's planes.

S&P Global Ratings has cut Boeing’s ratings outlook to negative from stable, citing heightened production uncertainty, leadership changes and its negotiations for an acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems. The ratings agency said Thursday that if Boeing lands the Spirit acquisition that it is currently in talks for, it would take on Spirit’s higher-priced debt, its overall debt levels would rise and it would receive only a limited earnings contribution from the acquired company. - The Wall Street Journal

I discussed a potential takeover in a recent article.

S&P Global also dislikes Boeing's cash developments.

Boeing currently has a BBB- rating from S&P, one level above "junk" status, with a negative credit rating outlook. The rating agency changed that outlook in April to "negative" from "stable" due to the increased chance that it will take more time for cash flow to recover. - Reuters

While it is very hard to disagree with S&P Global, Boeing's longer-term outlook is favorable, as it expects to achieve $10 billion in annual free cash flow in 2026 and beyond.

Currently, official analyst estimates are $8.2 billion in 2026 free cash flow. This would indicate a 7.5% free cash flow yield and help the company reduce its net debt load to $23.4 billion by 2026 - 2.1x expected EBITDA.

This is the base case. If the company is able to execute, it can finally leave the "mess" of the past few years behind it and become a highly profitable cash cow again.

However, there's not a lot of room to mess up, which is why the company is sacrificing short-term delivery numbers for long-term benefits.

For example, during the most recent Wolfe Research Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference - which is one of my favorites - the company noted it addressed 787 wing-body joint issues. This lowered production rates but allowed it to move to five 787 deliveries per month by the end of this year.

Additionally, the company is tackling supply chain constraints, mainly with heat exchangers and seats, which are expected to improve in the remainder of this year.

In general, the company expects 2025 to be a game-changer year, as it is aggressively investing in new capacities, including $800 million for the 777X.

And I understand everyone would wish it would go faster, but it's a long-cycle business and we have to be disciplined. We can't rush. We can't push the factory too hard or the system too hard because the payoff, if we do this right, is going to be big beyond 2025, and that's what we're aiming at. - BA at Wolfe Conference

If the company is able to acquire Spirit AeroSystems (after it sells competing assets to Airbus), improve 737/787 issues, and invest enough in working capital for a production ramp-up going into next year, Boeing could emerge very strong from the current crisis.

Although its free cash flow outlook has worsened due to a later recovery than initially expected, it paves the way for consistent debt reduction and a potential dividend return in the years ahead.

Valuation

Since my article in March, longer-term EPS expectations have come down quite a bit. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect the company to become profitable in 2025. In March, they expected Boeing to become profitable in 2024.

In 2025, EPS is expected to be $5.33. That's down from $7.91. In 2026, that number is expected to be $8.36, down from $10.71.

FAST Graphs

If we apply a 20.9x multiple (the company's normalized P/E since 2004), we get a fair 2026 price target of $174, which is roughly where the stock is currently trading.

However, I don't think that makes sense, as the recovery will be long and strong if Boeing pulls it off to solve its quality and delivery issues.

If we assume 20-40% growth rates in the first years after 2026, the company is massively undervalued, which is why I stick to my fair price rating of $260 to $300, which I also mentioned in my prior article.

Needless to say, this is not a low-risk target. As upbeat as I am, Boeing has serious issues. Overcoming these will be a tough task and require a lot of dedication.

However, if they pull it off, the sky is blue - very blue.

Takeaway

Despite Boeing's ongoing struggles with production delays and quality issues, I remain optimistic about its long-term potential.

Demand for new aircraft is strong, which is reflected in Boeing's massive commercial backlog.

Meanwhile, the company's strategic initiatives to address supply chain problems and improve production rates are promising, although execution risks remain high.

With a solid plan to enhance cash flow and reduce debt, Boeing is positioned to rapidly rebound if it can navigate its current challenges.

While the path to recovery may be longer than initially expected, the potential rewards for investors are substantial, making Boeing an attractive, albeit risky, investment at current levels.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Demand : With a backlog covering over 5,600 planes and a growing global need for new aircraft, demand isn't an issue. In fact, it's a huge tailwind.

: With a backlog covering over 5,600 planes and a growing global need for new aircraft, demand isn't an issue. In fact, it's a huge tailwind. Resilience and Strategic Initiatives : Boeing's focus on quality improvements and potential M&A opportunities, like the Spirit AeroSystems acquisition, could significantly strengthen its market position.

: Boeing's focus on quality improvements and potential M&A opportunities, like the Spirit AeroSystems acquisition, could significantly strengthen its market position. Long-Term Growth Potential : Expected production rate increases and a target of $10 billion in annual free cash flow by 2026 highlight a promising future.

: Expected production rate increases and a target of $10 billion in annual free cash flow by 2026 highlight a promising future. Attractive Valuation: Despite current challenges, the stock remains undervalued, offering the potential for substantial returns.

