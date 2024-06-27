Investment Thesis

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) should deliver good revenue and margin growth moving forward. The adverse weather impacted volumes in the cement business last quarter and delayed the implementation of price hikes in half of its geographies. However, I expect the current quarter’s revenues to benefit from price increases and volume recovery as the weather-related headwinds fade. The medium to long-term outlook in the cement business remains attractive, with tailwinds from federal infrastructure and non-residential construction spending driving cement demand. Further, the company is investing in capacity expansion to meet this demand, including the recently announced Laramie cement plant expansion.

The outlook for its wallboard business is also favorable, with a potential reversal in the interest rate cycle and a structural shortage of new homes supporting demand in the residential market. Additionally, since the company has good access to natural gypsum, this business should also benefit from the shortage of synthetic gypsum. Besides organic growth, the company has a strong balance sheet and is well-placed to do M&A.

On the margin front, the company’s margin should benefit from solid pricing in the cement and wallboard businesses. Further, the margins should also see gains from cost reductions from the expansion and modernization of the Laramie cement plant. In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at a discount compared to its historical averages. Considering the company's good growth prospects, I see strong potential for its P/E multiple to re-rate. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I last covered EXP in August 2023, where I talked about the company’s good growth prospects, benefiting from increasing federal infrastructure and non-residential construction spending supporting cement demand. I expected the strength in these two end markets to offset the slowdown in the residential end market. The company has reported a couple of quarters since then and similar dynamics were seen with heavy materials exposed to infrastructure and non residential construction seeing good growth and light materials exposed to residential market seeing weakness.

In the fourth quarter of FY2024, in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes cement and concrete and aggregates segments, revenue increased by 5.4% Y/Y, primarily driven by revenue growth in the cement segment. Cement revenue (including joint venture and inter-segment revenue) grew by 6% Y/Y due to higher cement sales prices and a $9 million contribution from the Stockton Import Terminal acquired in Q1 2024. Cement sales volume increased by 2.1% Y/Y to $1.3 million tons. Excluding the sales volume from the acquired Stockton Import Terminal, cement sales volume declined 3% Y/Y mainly due to adverse weather conditions, particularly in January. The concrete and aggregates segment’s revenues declined by 8% Y/Y caused by lower concrete sales volume due to cold weather conditions, particularly in the Austin and Kansas City concrete markets.

In the Light Materials sector, which includes gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard, revenue declined by 2.3% Y/Y due to lower wallboard sales volume and pricing. On a consolidated basis, the company’s revenue grew by 1.4% Y/Y to $476.7 million in the fourth quarter.

EXP’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company’s revenue growth outlook.

In the Cement business, the company’s sales were impacted by inclement weather last quarter. Not only did it result in lower volumes, but it also impacted the rolling out of January price hikes. This price hike was rolled out in only half of the markets last quarter and the rollout in other markets is being done in the current quarter.

So, I expect the current quarter to benefit from price increases as well as volume recovery as weather-related headwinds go away.

The long-term fundamentals of the cement business remain strong with tailwinds from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act and the CHIPS and Science Act helping demand. The federal spending under these acts is catalyzing the demand for infrastructure and heavy manufacturing construction, respectively which bodes well for Eagle Materials' growth in the medium term.

The company is also doing a good job in terms of expanding capacity to meet this demand. It recently announced plans to modernize and expand its cement plant in Laramie, Wyoming. This $430mn growth investment will increase the plant’s annual manufacturing capacity by 50% to ~1.2mn tons of cement and is expected to be completed by the second half of 2026.

The outlook for the company’s Wallboard business also remains positive. While the housing market is seeing some macro headwinds due to high interest rates, we are likely close to the peak interest rates and this market is close to bottom. The longer-term fundamentals of the housing market remain robust and the significant underbuilding of new homes in the decade following the great housing recession of 2008 has caused a structural supply deficit. As the interest rate cycle reverses in the medium term, I expect this market to see a swift recovery.

The company is also benefitting from the shortage of synthetic gypsum in the market. Synthetic gypsum is usually a byproduct of coal-fired power plants. As the utilities shift from coal-fired to natural gas power plants, the supply of synthetic gypsum in the U.S. is getting impacted. So, the company’s competitors reliant on synthetic gypsum are getting impacted. Eagle Materials has good access to natural gypsum. Giving details about its gypsum reserves in its latest 10-K, the company mentioned:

As of March 31, 2024, we had 66.6 million tons of proven and probable gypsum reserves, and 151.9 million tons of measured and indicated gypsum resources, exclusive of gypsum reserves. Approximately 45% of our reserves are owned, with the rest leased.”

I believe access to natural gypsum should help the company gain market share while the pricing in the market should also remain strong given cost pressures at competitors due to the reduced availability of synthetic gypsum.

The company also has a strong balance sheet with a net leverage of 1.3x at the end of the last quarter which gives it ample flexibility to do bolt-on M&A which should complement organic growth.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q4 2024, within the Heavy Materials sector, the cement business’ margin was impacted by lower organic sales volume due to weather delays, operational issues caused by equipment downtime, and higher maintenance costs. This was partially offset by higher cement prices attributed to price increases implemented in January in half of its markets. The margins in the concrete business were also negatively impacted by unfavorable weather and higher input costs primarily related to concrete raw materials. In the Light Materials sector, lower wallboard sales volume and pricing negatively impacted the margins. Overall, these negative factors resulted in a 370 bps Y/Y contraction in gross margin to 25.1% and a 410 bps Y/Y decline in adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.4%.

EXP’s Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s margin outlook is positive. In the cement business, one-time factors like adverse weather and increased maintenance costs which impacted last quarter's margins are unlikely to recur. This should help margins. Further, as discussed in the revenue section, the implementation of the price hike which could not be rolled out completely last quarter, is expected to happen in the current quarter which should help margins.

The expansion and modernization of the Laramie plant should also help margins as management is eyeing a 25% cost reduction from the modern kiln line by replacing the use of solid fuels with low-cost alternative fuel and natural gas, simplified maintenance programs, and improved operational efficiencies.

In the wallboard business, the pricing is expected to remain strong as competitors relying on synthetic gypsum are facing cost pressures. This should help in margin improvements.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the company’s margin prospects driven by solid pricing in both the cement and wallboard businesses and cost reduction from the modernization of the Laramie, Wyoming cement plant.

Valuation

EXP stock is trading at 13.71x FY25 (ending March) consensus EPS estimates of $15.65 and 12.32x FY26 (ending March) consensus EPS estimates of $17.42. The company is expected to post double-digit EPS growth in the current year and the next. The company’s valuation is at a discount to its historical 5-year average of 14.56x and sector median of 15.23x.

EXP Consensus EPS estimates, EPS growth and forward P/E (Seeking Alpha Consensus EPS Estimates)

Given the strong demand fundamentals and pricing environment, I believe the stock should trade at least in line with its historical levels. While some investors may be concerned about the current high interest rate environment which is impacting the housing market, I believe we are close to the bottom and there could be a swift recovery in this market once the interest rate cycle turns as the demand-supply situation remains relatively tight. Further, the company should also be able to take share from some of its competitors reliant on synthetic gypsum facing headwinds. I believe as these dynamics become evident in the coming years, the stock P/E multiple should re-rate. This, coupled with double-digit expected EPS growth can give a decent upside. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks

Inorganic growth is relatively riskier compared to organic growth and there are always risks related to integration missteps, overpaying for an acquisition, and the leverage a company takes to make an acquisition. In case any future acquisition goes wrong, it may negatively impact the stock price.

My thesis anticipates a recovery in the residential end market in the medium term as it benefits from a potential reversal in the interest rate cycle. If this doesn't happen, the growth in the wallboard business may disappoint.

Takeaway

I am optimistic about the company’s revenue and margin growth prospects in the coming quarters. The revenue growth should benefit from price increases and volume recovery in the cement business, secular tailwinds from federal infrastructure and non-residential spending, recovery in the residential market and synthetic gypsum shortage helping pricing/market share gains in wallboard business, and inorganic growth opportunities from M&A. In terms of margins, solid pricing in the cement and wallboard business as well as cost reduction from the expansion and modernization of the Lamarie plant should drive margin expansion. The valuation is also lower than historical. Given the good growth prospects and a discounted valuation, I have a buy rating on EXP stock.