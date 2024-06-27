Kinwun/iStock via Getty Images

Despite its promising tech-focused business, Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) has not been able to gain from the technological trends. After the recent drop driven by the disappointing revenue outlook, the stock now trades at around the same level it was after its re-listing in October 2022. Even since my last article on MBLY from September 2023, in which I gave Mobileye a Hold rating, the stock has declined almost 30%, making the following statement from there come true:

Mobileye has significant prospects, and the valuation is not as crazy as it might seem from the first glance at the multiples. However, the stock offers no margin of safety, and Mobileye has little room for mistakes.

Now, after a series of Mobileye's missteps which led to a sharp decline in the stock price, the valuation looks admittedly more adequate than before. And the company's significant growth prospects, thanks to the expanding car safety regulations and the adoption of autonomous fleets, might make it a promising long-term investment. Still, more positive signals are still needed to make MBLY a Buy.

Mobileye is poised to profit from ADAS regulations and future autonomous vehicle fleets

The two most promising automotive trends that Mobileye should profit from significantly are extensions in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ("ADAS") regulations and increased adoption of autonomous vehicle fleets.

Starting with ADAS, I reviewed certain regulations and laws adopted globally and in the US in my previous article. Here is what I wrote about the topic in general:

Advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles are rapidly advancing, and their prevalence on the roads is inevitable. Governments and regulators worldwide are recognizing the potential of these technologies to enhance road safety and reduce accidents. It's not just a matter of choice; ADAS systems are increasingly likely to become a mandatory standard set by law.

Since then, there has been even more debate and regulations in this area. For instance, additional driver assistance regulations were passed by the UN at the beginning of this year, providing even more minimum safety requirements for vehicles. According to the new draft, extended Driver Control Assistance Systems ("DCAS"), like assistance to braking, accelerating, and overtaking, will soon be a requirement for new vehicles. This should become an addition to a slate of EU regulations that come into effect for all new cars produced from July 7 onwards, inevitably increasing the demand for ADAS components and systems.

Another intriguing piece of news is a possibility that the Indian government will implement similar safety standards soon as well. It is projected the automotive market in the country will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2031, reaching $218 billion. If new ADAS regulations take place, the region might become a significant new source of revenue for Mobileye.

Driven by these developments and more, the global ADAS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2027, reaching $54.2 billion. With an estimated market share of about 65% to 70% in the ADAS industry, Mobileye's revenue could theoretically increase tenfold in the next 3-4 years.

Mobileye is also still positioned well to gain from the future of the autonomous driving and robo-taxi fleets. Here, the company's extensive partnership network, which includes established automakers and emerging EV players alike, is a significant asset. From my previous article:

Hence, such giants as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Ford (F), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) already have programs based on Mobileye's mapping, ADAS, and AV tech. The largest automaker Toyota (TM) has also chosenMobileye ADAS tech for multiple vehicle platforms. These companies alone accounted for about 24% of the global market share in 2022. On a premium front, Mobileye is working with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) to integrate its SuperVision premium ADAS technology into upcoming Porsche models. Furthermore, in the world of emerging EV players, Mobileye has established partnerships with Nio (NIO) and Polestar (PSNY) to bring autonomous driving capabilities into their electric vehicles. Notably, Nio is already piloting AV programs in Germany, leveraging Mobileye's technology.

McKinsey estimates autonomous driving could create $300 to $400 billion in revenue by 2035. Many major players like Uber (UBER) or Tesla (TSLA) have been planning robo-taxi fleets for a while now; they project autonomous fleets will become a reality in the coming years. If Mobileye captures even a fraction of that market, which the company is well-positioned to do, it might experience a much higher revenue growth than the average estimation of about 35% from 2025 to 2030.

MBLY's valuation went down to a much more reasonable level after the drop

After the recent drop driven by reduced outlook, Mobileye's valuation looks more adequate than before. The stock's P/S ratio of 11.4 is currently at around the lowest levels it's been over the recent years. The ratio seems justified in light of MBLY's high gross margin of 50% in the "normal" years.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, MBLY's 1-year forward P/E has dropped to a much more reasonable 33-34. With an average estimated EPS growth of 56.6% from 2025 to 2030, the stock might return to a higher P/E by the end of this year and still retain its PEG ratio below 1. (a PEG ratio below 1 is usually considered a sign of undervaluation)

Seeking Alpha

Why MBLY is still not a buy and what to watch for in the next earnings reports

Despite the impressive potential growth and a more reasonable valuation, I still can not rate MBLY a Buy due to its high risk.

The company's inventory issues, which led to the reduced outlook for this year and a sharp decline in revenue in the latest quarter, can take significant time to get resolved. Without proper signals of normalization, there is just too much uncertainty, which makes the stock difficult to value properly as no projections can be safely made at the moment.

The market does project 37-47% revenue growth for the next three years. While this growth is certainly achievable, given the lowered baseline from this year and the expected developments in the ADAS and AV markets, it is still a notably high number to reach and sustain. And the recent quarter showed us how fast mismanaging inventory can deteriorate Mobileye's top and bottom lines.

Hence, in Q1 2024, the company's revenue plummeted 48%, its gross margin decreased by a hefty 22 percentage points, and its cash from operating activities collapsed by 67% year-over-year. With a P/S ratio of 11.4 and a P/E ratio of 68, (both based on 2024 numbers) MBLY once again has little room for mistakes, even after the drop.

What the company needs is to reduce uncertainty by perfectly executing the next 4-5 quarters. The first milestone here would be the Q2 2024 results, which Mobileye is expected to report on July 25. The positive signals should include some inventory normalization and improvements in margins.

Regarding inventories, they were 58% of revenue in Q2 2023 (13.6% of TTM revenue) and 191% in Q1 2024 (24.5% of TTM revenue). If the Q2 2024 numbers fall somewhere in between these two figures, it would be a positive development for Mobileye.

Regarding margins, MBLY's gross margin was 49% in Q2 2023 and 22.6% in Q1 2024. If the following quarter's print comes in at least at 30-40%, it would be another promising signal for the stock.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, investors should watch closely the management's commentary and outlook for volumes of EyeQ SoC business, as this is where the recent issues mostly came from.

Key takeaways

Mobileye's recent missteps in inventory management led to a sharp decline in revenue and significantly deteriorated the company's margins, plummeting the stock 30% in 10 months since my previous article.

The company still has substantial business prospects, and after the dip, MBLY's valuation does look more reasonable than before. However, more positive signals are still needed to justify buying the stock. I would watch the next earnings closely, and if the results meet certain conditions, such as visible improvements in inventories and margins, the stock might become a Buy in the future. Meanwhile, I find the risk too high at this price.