Potential Yatra Stock Trigger Event

Darren McCammon profile picture
Darren McCammon
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Yatra Online, Inc. is the third-largest online travel agency in India with a large corporate contract travel business.
  • India's domestic air passenger traffic is expected to double by 2030, making it the fastest growing major travel market in the world.
  • Yatra is gaining market share in this high-growth market.
  • Yatra's potential solution to simplify its corporate structure and focus on the India stock market may also positively impact its US shares, providing an additional opportunity for Yatra Online investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Teenage boys studying at home stock photo

Deepak Sethi

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) is the third-largest online travel agency in India based on 2023 booking and operating revenue. It also has the largest corporate contract travel business in India with over 800 large and 56k

Are you looking for a Reliable Income Stream?

The primary goal of the Cash Flow Club is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. Portfolio's prices fluctuate, the income stream not so much.

By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and management capital allocation and alignment, then overlaying sound money management strategy, we help reduce portfolio income volatility. Capture an income stream that helps you stay logical when times are tough.  Become a member of Cash Flow Club today!

This article was written by

Darren McCammon profile picture
Darren McCammon
10.4K Followers

Darren McCammon was a Director of Financial Planning and Analysis with decades of experience, holds a BA in Economics and an MBA. Currently he runs the investing group Cash Flow Club along with junior analyst and engineer by trade Jonathan Weber.

Cash Flow Club covers energy, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping with a focus on cash flow. Features include: a best opportunities list for buy ideas, full disclosure of all trades, an income portfolio targeting a yield of 7%+ and significant daily chat room activity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YTRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This stock is speculative and thus not for everyone. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence. I recommend you control your allocation, if any, to no more than what you can afford to lose.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YTRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YTRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YTRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News