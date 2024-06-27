Shift4 Payments: Undervalued, But The Prolonged Search For A Buyer Makes It A Pass

Hispanolistic

Over the past year, Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) has closely matched the performance of the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) by approximately 17.9%. In TTM Q1 24, the company generated $2,725.2 million in revenue and a net income of $92 million. Historically, net income has been reduced significantly by its depreciation and amortization expenses, as cash flow from operations sat higher at $365.6 million.

In this analysis, I will review FOUR's business overview, M&A strategy, growth, and valuation to explain my decision to give the company a hold rating despite its charming fundamentals and the possibility of a buyout.

Business Overview

Shift4 Payments is a payment processing company that generates revenue from fees paid by merchants, who are charged a processing fee to receive card payments either from a percentage of transaction value or as a flat fee (could be both). Additionally, the company also produces revenue from subscriptions on their integrated software solutions of

POS software

Business Intelligence Tools and

Payment Device Management

These subscriptions allow FOUR to have more recurring revenues than processing fees, which are volume-dependent. Nonetheless, as of Q1 24, subscription-based revenue only represented 7% of the company, while the remaining 93% came from payments-based revenue.

Their major tech solution is SkyTab POS, which offers merchants of any size payment acceptance devices and software to run their business. Lately, they have been going strong on VenueNext, a mobile-first technology that provides solutions to big venues such as stadiums and theme parks with mobile ordering, self-service kiosks, loyalty programs, and more. In addition, FOUR offers other solutions such as Lighthouse, SkyTab Mobile, Shift4Shop, and The Giving Block. I will discuss the latter one later in the analysis.

M&A Strategy

With a revenue CAGR of 50.04% and total assets CAGR of 23.51% over the last three years, this number is more easily explained by their M&A strategy. Since 2021, Shift4 Payments has been aggressive in conducting a total of eight acquisitions. Below is a table where I gathered all their acquisitions with the total considerations. These acquisitions have mostly been executed by cash and shares, as with Finaro and The Giving Block, but others, such as SpotOn Technologies (formerly Appetize), were done 100% with cash.

Date Company Total Consideration (net of cash acquired) Mar-21 VenueNext $66.9 million Sep-21 Postec $14.3 million (cash only) Feb-22 The Giving Block $106.9 million Sep-22 Online Payments Group $125.9 million Dec-22 Restaurant Technology Partners $80.3 million Apr-23 Focus POS Systems $45.2 million Oct-23 Finaro $330.8 million Oct-23 SpotOn Technologies (formerly Appetize) $109.5 million (cash only) Jun-24 Revel Systems $250.0 million Jun-24 Vectron Systems $35 million (41.43% stake cash only). Tender offer expected in July 2024 for the remaining shares. Click to enlarge

FOUR 10-K '23 '22 '21 | Press Release JUN 14, 2024

To give you a sample perspective of the acquisitions' effect on the balance sheet, on their 10-k, they pointed out the exclusion of Finaro from their internal audit and mentioned that it represented 14% of total assets. The elevated weight is mainly explained by their goodwill of $280.7 million, which drags the majority of the total consideration. Finaro and The Giving Block have been two of their major acquisitions, so below is a description of these two.

Finaro

Finaro was a payment services provider (PSP) predominantly offering global payment gateway services. Its headquarters were in Israel, and it owned a licensed credit institution in Malta through Credorax Bank. The acquisition of Finaro expands Shift4 Payments' geographical coverage, allows them to compete in the European markets, and expands their total addressable market while expanding their cross-border eCommerce capabilities with a unified global payment platform. At the same time, it will also allow the company to offer card-present technology in Europe from SkyTab and VenueNext on stadiums.

The Giving Block

The Giving Block is a marketplace for charitable donations primarily via cryptocurrency, which partnered with Gemini to convert cryptocurrency donations to cash, stock, and fiat currency, which are also accepted. It includes a portfolio of 2,000 charities and offers clients over 5,000 integrations with other platforms. Since the foundation, it is estimated that more than $2 billion has been donated through The Giving Block, and approximately 40 of the top 100 foundations in the US are actively fundraising via The Giving Block. This acquisition certainly opens a new vertical to FOUR, as it's an interesting product for philanthropists. From a tax perspective, it's wiser to donate non-cash assets. As one, the donation would constitute a write-off, and two, assuming the asset had capital gains, the donation amount would be higher than realizing the capital gains, paying taxes, and then donating.

Before someone believes that big philanthropists only donate because of the tax benefits, let me tell you that donating doesn't make any economic sense. Unless the tax is 100%, the donor would have less money than closing a position with an embedded capital gain.

Even though all of these acquisitions allow FOUR to grow faster and expand to other markets, I don't like the fact that they are just too many, requiring the company to deploy a lot of effort into having successful post-merger integrations to realize the expected synergies of these deals. Definitely, these are processes that are not easy and require a lot of time and patience from the same employees.

Buyout Discussion

Now, the juiciest part of this analysis. In November, Shift4 Payments announced their intentions to find strategic opportunities for the company. The rationale of the sale was that the financial performance of the company was fantastic, but Wall Street wasn't awarding this performance on its stock price and that, therefore, they were exploring strategic opportunities to reduce distractions. In February, there was a rumor that Fiserv and Amadeus IT were interested in the acquisition, but this didn't turn out to be true. Following this, the company received offers from buyout firms, but they thought these offers were too low and declined to accept them. Currently, the company hasn't changed its stance from finding strategic opportunities and remains open to receiving offers.

On one hand, it's good that the board didn't allow the sale of the company at a price below its intrinsic value, which would ultimately be the one that retail investors would receive upon a sale. At the same time, I raise the question of why there are too many acquisitions when they are preparing to sell the company. Ultimately, they are adding goodwill to the balance sheet, which would probably decrease its valuation. Plus, the CEO who founded the company 24 years ago increased his position considerably, with 169,206 shares in May and June, which account for 25% of the total shares he owns, or 666,117.

Growth and Financial Strength

Q1 (in millions) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 CAGR End-to-end payment volume 33,354.30 22,256.90 13,420.90 7,986.80 6,146.10 53% Gross revenue less network fees 263.7 200 148.8 97.5 79.1 35% Adjusted EBITDA 121.7 89.3 44.3 22.2 17.5 62% Adj. EBITDA / GRLNF 46% 45% 30% 23% 22% Click to enlarge

FOUR 10-Q1 '24 '22 '2

Moving on from the buyout stuff, Shift4 Payments ultimately displays outstanding growth on its core KPIs that management uses to assess performance. Its payment volume has multiplied by more than five times since 2020, showing a CAGR of 53%. Gross revenue less network fees, has tripled and achieved a CAGR of 35%. Last adjusted EBITDA, which is a performance metric that helps remove acquisition-related costs, passed from $17.5 million in Q1 20 to $121.7 million in Q1 24, which translates to a handsome CAGR of 62%.

Now, when dividing the adjusted EBITDA by gross revenue less network fees over the years, it can be seen that this margin has been expanding, which indicates better operational efficiency from the company.

A concerning sign of FOUR is their elevated debt-to-equity ratio of almost 2x, which doesn't even consider that goodwill and other intangibles account for 46% of the assets. If intangibles were to be fully removed, the equity would be negative, and the debt-to-equity ratio wouldn't be of value.

10-K '23

However, 75% of their debt is in the form of convertible notes. The most recent note to maturity in December 2025 has a convertible price of $80.48. If converted, it would dilute investors, and the 2027 convertible note would probably have an antidilution clause and bring their convertible price down. If not converted, the company would have to refinance at more expensive rates. However, there is still a lot of time before the Federal Reserve takes action and probably cuts the rates far below their current level. At the same time, convertible notes usually pay a low coupon, so the difference wouldn't be that concerning.

With all this, their interest coverage ratio based on the Q1 TMM net income stands at safe levels of 5.86x based on $188 million in EBIT and 32.1 million in interest expense. Therefore, their elevated debt-to-equity ratio shouldn't be concerning.

Valuation

Stock Analysis

From a list of six analysts who updated their ratings after Q1 earnings, the consensus target price of FOUR sits at $81, which represents a 14.5% upside from Monday's close of $70.74. Adding a conservative control premium of 25% implies a buyout price of $101.25, which translates into a 43% upside potential. Nonetheless, a buyout would most likely end up in a realized tax event so that the upside is ultimately lower, depending on your jurisdiction.

FOUR TOST LSPD ADYEY SQ SHOP P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 19.34 63.61 40.62 40.96 18.93 65.56 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 9.16 49.2 33.53 28.26 14.02 65.73 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 12.33 83.57 NM 18.42 135 76.62 Revenue Growth (FWD) 32.78% 30.16% 21.90% 23.04% 16.88% 22.37% EPS Growth Diluted (FWD) 50.42% NM NM 24.12% 63.16% 215.74% Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha

Shift4 Payments outlined on its 10-K that its integrated payment providers competitors are Toast (TOST), Square/Block (SQ), Shopify (SHOP), Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), and Lightspeed (LSPD). Based on all the metrics presented above, FOUR is trading at lower multiples than its peers despite exhibiting the highest expected revenue growth and an appealing forecasted EPS Growth Diluted of more than 50%.

Fintech Dropdown

Data by YCharts

When comparing FOUR's stock performance against the peers mentioned earlier, it can be seen that they perform best in class in terms of heavy dropdowns experienced since late 2020. From a three-year lookback period, their stock "only" dropped -29.2%, while the Global X FinTech ETF did it at -52.6%. Yet despite this, the clear YTD winner has been Toast, who I recently rated as a strong buy with a 2024 performance of 41.7%, while the rest of the peers are negative for the year.

Conclusion

Shift4 Payments is not my favorite pick, but they are indeed exhibiting fast growth both organically and inorganically, coupled with a valuation that, against analyst targets and trading against peers, looks undervalued. I also like the fact that the stock didn't fall as much as the other fintechs and isn't light years away from all-time highs.

However, the extension of time to find a buyer and ongoing M&A deals while being on sale is something that I do not like and would rather give a pass and a hold rating.