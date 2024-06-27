LukaTDB

As much as we like to pretend that humans are rational, the fact of the matter is that emotion plays a large role in our decision-making process. When it comes to stocks, the stakes are sometimes so high that, even when you are confident that you are right, the pain of being wrong in the short term can be unbearable. A good example of this can be seen by looking at Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB), a publicly traded bank with a market capitalization as of this writing of $438.9 million.

Back in December of 2023, I wrote a bullish article about the business. Based on valuation and some other important metrics, I called the company a ‘stellar opportunity to bank on’. Ultimately, I ended up rating it a ‘strong buy’ to reflect my view at the time that shares should drastically outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, that did not come to pass. Shares are actually down 6.2% since then. That's far worse than the 17.8% surge seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

To be clear, some weakness might very well be warranted. The company has seen some pain from a revenue and profit perspective. But even with this factored in, shares look attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Asset quality is perhaps a bit below average, but not low enough to dent my optimism in the business. Given these factors, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘strong buy’ for now is logical.

Metropolitan Bank needs more time

Given the return disparity between Metropolitan Bank and the broader market, you might think that the company has been facing some problems as of late. The firm’s weakness is really only apparent we need to look at the most recent quarter for which data is available. In the chart below, you can see certain metrics for the company. For instance, from 2022 to 2023, you can see that net interest income at the bank fell from $219 million to $210.6 million. This was offset marginally by a rise in non-interest income from $26.6 million to $27.9 million. And even though the decline in net interest income was painful for the company, that did not stop its overall net profits from climbing from $59.4 million to $77.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the current fiscal year, the picture looks a bit different. Net interest income continued its descent, dropping from $57.9 million in the first quarter of last year to $52.9 million the same time this year. In addition to suffering from a larger debt balance and a surge in costly deposits, the bank took a hit from its net interest margin. This managed to fall from 3.86% last year to 3.40% this year. Also, when I say that deposits are costly, the total cost of deposits in the most recent quarter was 3.16% per annum. That's materially higher than the 1.72% that the company had to pay out in the first quarter of 2023. This is actually very common in the banking sector right now. High interest rates have pushed depositors to look elsewhere for yield. So banks have had to ratchet up how much they are offering in order to keep those depositors where they are. While net interest income managed to grow, non-interest income remained flat at $7 million. Meanwhile, net profits for the company took a dive from $25.1 million to $16.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Despite these problems, the picture for the most part is positive outside of this. At the end of 2023, for instance, Metropolitan Bank boasted deposits of $5.74 billion. These managed to grow nicely to $6.24 billion by the end of the first quarter of this year. It is worth noting that only 25.7% of these deposits are uninsured. This is comfortably below the 30% maximum threshold that I tend to prefer. So that is great to see. This wasn't the only area of growth that the company enjoyed. The value of loans on the company's books grew more modestly, climbing from $5.57 billion to $5.66 billion. Over the same window of time, the value of securities popped up from $932.2 million to $960.2 million.

There are, of course, other metrics on the firm's balance sheet that deserve attention. One of these would be cash and cash equivalents. At the end of last year, Metropolitan Bank maintained $269.5 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. This was up only slightly from the $257.4 million the company had at the end of 2022. However, by the end of the first quarter of this year, cash had grown further to $534.4 million. And fortunately, this did not come without a downside. You see, even though deposits grew nicely, the firm still managed to see an increase in debt on its books from $7.6 million to $107.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

All combined, this data tilts comfortably in the favor of the positive. Yes, the income statement side of the equation could be a lot better. And it is likely that additional pain will occur before the situation improves. But considering that this is something that most banks are going through and that once interest rates fall the company will see a turnaround in this, I am not terribly worried. On the balance sheet side of things, the only negative involved the increase in debt. All of the other metrics improved nicely. We do need to discuss, however, the topic of valuation.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see how shares of Metropolitan Bank are valued compared to five other similar banks. With a price to earnings multiple of 5.7, our candidate ended up being the cheapest of the group. This is not the only way to value a bank, however. In the next chart, shown below, you can see how shares are valued using both the price to book approach and the price to tangible book approach. In each case, our candidate was, once again, the cheapest of the group.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This alone has me excited. However, it cannot be stressed enough that asset quality is also an important consideration. And this is where Metropolitan Bank does fall short to a small extent. In the first chart below, you can see its return on assets compared to the return on assets for the same five companies I already compared it to previously. It's almost in the middle of the pack, with two of the five companies I compared it to having return on assets lower than what it has. In the subsequent chart, I repeated the analysis using the return on equity instead. And once again, two of the five firms have a lower reading than what it does.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I must say that while Metropolitan Bank has faced some issues over the past couple of quarters, most notably in the first quarter of 2024, the picture for the business looks quite positive. Shares look attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Asset quality could be higher, but it's also not awful by any means. In addition, there is the catalyst that lower interest rates in the future should have on bringing the cost of deposits down. And when you consider the overall expansion of the firm's balance sheet, it's difficult not to be as bullish as I currently am.