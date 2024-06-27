Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) has continued to suffer for its acquisition of Smiths Medical from Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGZY) in 2022, as Smiths not only brought the company a host of issues with the FDA (recalls and a warning letter), but also a much larger burden of rehabilitation and turnaround work than ICU Medical management anticipated. As the company has worked diligently to improve manufacturing, fulfillment, IT, and overall operations, it’s been a struggle to run the business at anything close to what its natural operating levels may be.

With those struggles, and what looks like ongoing share loss to larger rivals like Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Baxter (BAX), ICU Medical shares are down another 33% since my last update, underperforming the broader medical device space and peers/comparables (and neither Becton nor Baxter have done great themselves).

Assessing the shares today is a little complicated. On one hand, I appreciate the no-nonsense approach management has taken, and I think the company has made substantial progress in fixing the issues that Smiths brought them. On the other hand, it’s tough to regain share in these markets. It’s also well worth noting that the sustainable revenue growth rate here likely isn’t much beyond the low-to-mid single-digits, and while margin improvements can drive a re-rating, slow-growth small-cap med-tech is a really tough place to make money as a buy-and-hold investor.

Not Exactly A Clean Slate, But A New Opportunity To Drive Better Results

ICU Medical management has now spent over two years chewing through a laundry list of remediation and improvement tasks that were forced by the unexpectedly poor state of Smiths when the company took ownership, including recalls and an FDA warning letter. Not only was quality control an issue with Smiths, there were further-reaching issues with manufacturing, sourcing, fulfilment, and so on, and then there are the basic challenges of integrating two businesses into one.

The bad news is that process was expensive and laborious. Not only did the company have to invest in systems improvement, but the process was disruptive, leading to an inability to fulfill orders. That doesn’t make customers happy, and while ICU Medical was stuck under-shipping to demand, I believe competitors like Baxter, Becton, and B Braun benefited.

The good news is that it seems as though a lot of the heavy lifting is now behind the company. Manufacturing consolidation is still underway, and there’s still more integration work to be done, but management said their backorder level is at the lowest its been in nine quarters and gross margin appears to have bottomed at the low-30%’s, with management expecting 35% gross margin this year.

Now management can focus on getting the business back to, and above, historical levels. Oncology and Vascular Access did okay in the first quarter (up 6%) and IV therapy consumables were up low single-digits, while LVP pumps grew 8% and syringe pumps grew 5%. Underlying growth for most of ICU’s end-markets is in the 3% to 4% range, so there are still meaningful opportunities to improve upon the weak run-rates of the last couple years.

New Products Will Help; Manufacturing Leverage Will Help More

ICU Medical announced the FDA approval of the Plum Duo infusion pump almost a year ago, but the company is looking to file with the FDA for additional product approvals in its consumables and temperature management businesses over the next two years, and having some refreshed specialty offerings should help drive a revenue recovery.

Regrowing market share in the Infusion Systems business will take time. Hospitals typically standardize on a single platform and won’t usually change unless a serious issue like an FDA recall forces them to find alternatives (and recalls in the infusion pump space have been surprisingly common).

Barring such an event, the only real opportunity to gain share is during a replacement cycle, and that happens about once every seven or eight years. Once a hospital’s staff is trained on a platform, there’s a reluctance to switch – pumps aren’t that hard to figure out, but hospitals are consistently understaffed and it’s hard to argue for taking on the burden of an overworked nurse making a mistake with an unfamiliar system. Said differently, while ICU Medical can reclaim some of the business it has lost with its manufacturing and quality control issues, it’s going to take time and effort.

New product introductions, particularly with safety and time-saving features, will help. So too will innovation, and ICU Medical has a good track record here (particularly in the oncology infusion space).

ICU Medical should also benefit from operational/manufacturing leverage. With mid-teens adjusted EBITDA margins, the company is under-earning relative to its potential (the CEO has said as much), but leveraging supply chain and manufacturing improvements, as well as simply scaling up manufacturing volumes to more normalized levels should drive margins for the business into the low-20%’s over time (excluding the IV Solutions business).

The Outlook

I’m not expecting much, if any, growth in reported revenue this year (core growth should be in the low single-digits), but I do think the resolution of manufacturing and regulatory issues, as well as leveraging opportunities like the Duo can help push revenue growth back into the mid-single-digits in FY25 and beyond, and I’m looking for long-term annualized growth of around 4%. I see opportunities to do better, but it depends on taking share back from Baxter, Becton, and others at an accelerated pace.

This won’t be the year where margin leverage really ramps up, and I’m expecting EBITDA margins in the 15%’s, but I do expect normalizing manufacturing and shipments (and some mix and efficiency improvements) to drive a healthy ramp to high-teens adjusted EBTIDA margins over the next five years, and I expect free cash flow margins to accelerate from the low-to-mid single-digits into the high single-digits and climb toward the double-digits over time. Although I still think a low-to-mid teens FCF margin is possible here, I don’t want to get too far ahead of the curve in modeling.

ICU Medical does look somewhat undervalued on discounted cash flow, again provided that revenue can reaccelerate to around 4% and margins improve meaningfully over the next five years. Looking at the growth and margin-driven valuation approaches I use for ICU Medical, I can get to some encouraging numbers, as a mid-teens EBITDA margin could support a forward revenue multiple of close to 2.5x.

Unfortunately, there’s a big asterisk with this – the Street by and large does not value small-cap medical device stocks the way they value larger companies. While slower-growing large-caps with strong margins can get a decent enough multiple, smaller med-techs with less than double-digit growth often trade at discounts, sometimes substantial discounts, to what otherwise would seem to be a “fair” multiple. When there’s execution risk involved, that discount can be even more pronounced. Given all of that, I think a 2x multiple is a decent compromise for now (supporting a fair value above $130), with re-rating potential down the road.

The Bottom Line

With a double-digit spread between a $130+ fair value and today’s price, and the prospect of improving results (and possibly even beat-and-raise quarters later this year or in 2025), it’s tempting to recommend this name. I’ve seen how stubborn the Street can be with small-cap med-tech, though, and I want to see at least another quarter or two of results to confirm that ICU Medical is indeed on better footing before getting more bullish. More adventurous investors may want to dive in on the due diligence ahead of those results, but should at least be aware of the “value trap” risk.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.