Fat Yields For Freedom

Time to compare common equity with preferred equity for mortgage REITs.

If you’re familiar with my work, you’ll know a few things:

The preferred shares make better long-term investments. Sometimes they provide trading opportunities as well. Common equity can be great for trading. It isn’t great for long-term buy-and-hold investors. I get snarky.

We’re going to take a look at a handful of investments.

I included one of the least volatile investments possible. The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is one of several substitutes for cash. It just rolls short-term Treasuries. I own some shares of SHV. I’ll try to remember it in the disclosures.

The laziest investor ever might park their money in SHV and then forget to do anything else for years. So this is our baseline for the returns an investor gets without taking on any equity risk.

There are several great alternatives to SHV. I just have an easier time remembering that ticker.

The $100k Chart

This chart allows us to see how much had to be invested on any prior day (with dividends reinvested) to reach $100k today.

If you were going to draw a chart that ends with today’s value, why wouldn’t you want every possible starting date (within several years)?

We’re going to compare AGNC Investment (AGNC), Annaly Capital (NLY), and a few of their preferred shares along with SHV for the baseline:

The REIT Forum

What do you notice on the chart?

The first thing you probably notice is that AGNC and NLY are much more volatile.

The next thing is that there were many starting dates where an investor in AGNC or NLY did much worse than the investor in the short-term Treasury ETF.

After that, you may notice that the preferred shares have been a great investment. They had a bit of volatility, but not all that much. They were vastly less volatile than the common shares, but they provided superior returns.

This is pretty common. You’ll usually see this over long time frames. The preferred shares don’t suffer so much from interest rate volatility. These are fixed-to-floating shares. If short-term rates fall, that would be negative for them. But there won’t be a ton of great opportunities for yield in that case.

If you think rates plunging would send the common to the moon, you’re reading the wrong sources. AGNC and NLY are heavily hedging against interest rates. Interest rate volatility is bad for them. It hurts them even if the rates are declining.

Would you want to bet your financial freedom in retirement on the common?

I certainly wouldn't! You can use them for a few quick trades (but I wouldn't enter AGNC or NLY today).

Dividend Yields

NLY and AGNC have materially higher yields on the common shares than the preferred shares. It’s been like that every day. Yet when you look at the chart, it is clear that the preferred shares outperformed. They started out trading near $25.00. They dipped occasionally, but bounced back. Today they are trading around $25.00.

Well, we have an exception. AGNCN is trading at $26.00. It goes ex-dividend very soon for a huge dividend. Adjust for the dividend, it’s about $.30 over the $25.00 face value.

So, adjusted for dividend accrual, those preferred shares are all trading in the $24.50 to $25.50 range. Almost all the total returns since they were released come from dividends. There have been opportunities to enhance returns by trading between the different shares. However, the chart assumes no trades.

The preferred shares generated a much higher total return while delivering far less volatility. They did it over a long period.

Getting A Decent Spread on Common Shares

The fundamentals for common shares aren’t that bad. MBS are offering attractive yields relative to Treasuries.

A pool of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a coupon rate around 5.75% to 5.8% would trade at $100.

We use the rate on an MBS that costs $100 because investors know the yield on that security. If the buyer pays more or less than $100, then their yield changes depending on prepayments. But if we use the MBS trading right at $100, then the yield is known.

Note: Don’t focus on the “interest rate spread” reported by an agency mortgage REIT. Historical cost accounting can significantly distort the value. I see investors falling for that way too often.

Getting around 5.75% to 5.8% on fixed-rate agency MBS is pretty good when the 5-year Treasury is 4.3% and the 10-year is 4.286%.

However, the high yield on that MBS also reflects higher interest rate volatility.

Investors are more concerned about the potential for rates to swing significantly in either direction.

When rates go down, the owner of the MBS (like a mortgage REIT) gets prepaid more often. They have to reinvest at a lower rate. That stinks.

When rates go up, the owner of the MBS sees far fewer prepayments. There are always some prepayments because some people move and need to sell their old house to buy a new one.

Not me. Nope. 2.125% locked in. No. I won’t need to prepay that. If I wanted to move, I would keep the property as a rental. I’m keeping that rate. Tough luck to the entity that owns my mortgage.

Should I have told investors it was a good idea to lock in mortgage rates before they soared?

I did. I’m here to help my readers. This is from early September 2021:

The REIT Forum

In hindsight, refinancing into a 30-year would’ve been even better. I'm not going to cry about it. Don't let perfect be the enemy of great.

Sound off in the comments if you managed to lock lower than 2.125% while paying 0 points. I know some of you are out there.

A New Trend

One trend I found very interesting was a shift towards baby bonds. Many of the mortgage REITs stopped issuing preferred shares. They didn’t want to pay that higher cost.

By using baby bonds, they can get financing around 8% to 10% while the preferred shares are yielding 9.6% to 11.6%.

That sounds like a 1.6% difference. However, it’s actually bigger. Some of the REITs with bigger floating spreads are not floating yet. Some of the preferred shares would have floating yields above 12%.

I like mixing in the baby bond positions as a nice way to generate some income with a lower risk profile. The baby bonds tend to have much lower price volatility than the preferred shares. So if you spot an opportunity to pick up a strong yield, it’s a nice tool to have in the box.

My Allocations

My common share allocations for the sector are pretty small. It’s under 7% of my portfolio.

The preferred shares and baby bonds combined were slightly under 37%.

That’s too much for many investors, but I’m very comfortable with this sector.

My biggest common share position in the sector is Ready Capital (RC).

It hasn’t done well lately. At all.

I still expect an eventual recovery.

The big write-offs last quarter didn’t scare me. They were marking positions to market so they could unload them. The write-down was tiny compared to what the market is pricing in.

Preferred Share Guide

If you’re interested in preferred shares, make sure to check out our huge free guide to preferred shares.

Many readers have told me it’s their primary resource for learning how preferred shares work.

It took a few years to bring it all together, so I hope readers enjoy it.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC RC PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC RITM FBRT CSWC DX CIM ACRE ARCC TWO NYMT GPMT TSLX ORC MFA TPVG ARR MITT OCSL CHMI GAIN IVR GBDC SLRC OBDC TCPC PFLT FSK MFIC PSEC Click to enlarge

If you’re looking for a stock that I haven’t mentioned yet, you’ll still find it in the charts below. The charts contain comparisons based on price-to-book value, dividend yields, and earnings yield. You won’t find these tables anywhere else.

For mortgage REITs, please look at the charts for AGNC, NLY, DX, ORC, ARR, CHMI, TWO, IVR, CIM, EFC, NYMT, MFA, MITT, AAIC, PMT, RITM, BXMT, GPMT, WMC, and RC.

For BDCs, please look at the charts for MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, TSLX, TPVG, OCSL, GAIN, GBDC, SLRC, OBDC, PFLT, TCPC, FSK, PSEC, and MFIC.

This series is the easiest place to find charts providing up-to-date comparisons across the sector.

Notes on Chart Sorting

Within each type of security, the sorting is usually based on risk ratings. However, it is quite common to have a few shares that are tied. When the shares are tied for risk rating, the sorting becomes arbitrary. There may occasionally be errors where a share’s position is not updated quickly following a change in the risk rating. That can happen because the charts come from a separate system. When I update the system we use for members, it doesn’t change the order in the charts.

When I say “within each type of security,” I’m referencing categories such as “agency mortgage REITs.” The “hybrid mortgage REITs” are all listed after the “agency mortgage REITs.” However, that does not mean RC (lowest hybrid) has a higher risk rating than the highest agency mortgage REIT. Each batch is presented by themselves.

PMT and RITM are tied for risk rating.

This could probably be written better. If someone feels inclined to take it upon themselves to write a section that is objectively better at communicating these points, I would be interested in using it. I’m grateful to have the best readers on SA. I attribute this to self-selection bias. And, I include enough things to offend the dumb people that I’m left with the best readers.

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the quarter indicated in the chart. We use the current estimated (proprietary estimates) book value per share to determine our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric, as neither REIT provides a quarterly “Core EPS” metric. Presently, a few other REITs also have no consensus estimate.

Second Note: Due to the way historical amortized cost and hedging is factored into the earnings metrics, it is possible for two mortgage REITs with similar portfolios to post materially different metrics for earnings. I would be very cautious about putting much emphasis on the consensus analyst estimate (which is used to determine the earnings yield). In particular, throughout late 2022 the earnings metric became less comparable for many REITs.

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Preferred Share and Baby Bond Charts

I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the “Floating Yield on Price” due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per 3 months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment, and the “Floating Yield on Price” is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares, the “Floating Yield on Price” is clearly the more important metric.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Note: Shares that are classified as “Other” are not necessarily the same. Within The REIT Forum, we provide further distinction. For the purpose of these charts, I lumped all of them together as “Other.” Now there are only two left, PMT-A and PMT-B. Those both have the same issue. Management claims the shares will be fixed-rate, even though the prospectus says they should be fixed-to-floating.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page.

Ticker Price S-Yield Coupon FYoP NCD WCC QO Link P-Link GAINN $24.15 7.66% 5.00% 7.66% 7/27/2024 $1.15 GAINN Prospectus GAINL $25.64 7.83% 8.00% 7.83% 8/1/2025 $1.87 GAINL Prospectus GAINZ $22.91 7.54% 4.88% 7.54% 7/27/2024 $2.39 GAINZ Prospectus RCC $24.10 9.01% 5.75% 9.01% 7/27/2024 $1.25 RCC Prospectus RCB $24.08 8.95% 6.20% 8.95% 7/27/2024 $1.30 RCB Prospectus PMTU $25.47 8.19% 8.50% 8.19% 9/30/2025 $2.18 PMTU Prospectus MFAN $25.19 9.47% 8.88% 9.47% 2/15/2026 $3.70 MFAN Prospectus MFAO $25.43 9.31% 9.00% 9.31% 8/15/2026 $4.72 MFAO Prospectus CIMN $25.18 9.39% 9.00% 9.39% 5/15/2026 $4.19 CIMN Prospectus MITN $25.20 9.91% 9.50% 9.91% 2/15/2026 $3.97 MITN Prospectus MITP $25.04 10.10% 9.50% 10.10% 5/15/2026 $4.71 MITP Prospectus Click to enlarge

Second batch:

Third batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

