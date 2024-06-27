Fat Yields For Freedom

Jun. 27, 2024 6:35 PM ETRC, AGNC, PMT, BXMT, MAIN, NLY, EFC, RITM, FBRT, CSWC, DX, CIM, ACRE, ARCC, TWO, NYMT, GPMT, ORC, MFA, AGNCO, NLY.PR.F, NLY.PR.I
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investors seeking financial freedom are hunting for bigger dividend yields.
  • Are you hunting in the right place? Some yields are much more reliable than others.
  • Looking back several years, we can see that many investors were regularly taking on more risk and lower returns because they wanted higher dividends.
  • This piece includes all the normal sector charts. Or our amazing charts. That sounds better, right?
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

USA america united states new year or Independence Day celebration holiday background greeting card - Blue red white firework on dark night sky.

Corri Seizinger/iStock via Getty Images

Time to compare common equity with preferred equity for mortgage REITs.

If you’re familiar with my work, you’ll know a few things:

  1. The preferred shares make better long-term investments. Sometimes they provide trading opportunities as

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.59K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, EFC-B, PMT-C, RITM-B, MFAN, RCB, PMT-B, RITM, SLRC, GPMT, SHV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I even remembered SHV for the disclosures. That's pretty good.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RC--
Ready Capital Corporation
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
PMT--
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
BXMT--
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
MAIN--
Main Street Capital
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News