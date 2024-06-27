Boardwalktech Software Corp. (BWLKF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalktech Software Corp. (OTCQB:BWLKF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Graham Farrell - Investor Relations
Andrew Duncan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Charlie Glavin - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boardwalktech Software Corp. Fiscal Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Graham Farrell. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Graham Farrell

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to Boardwalktech's quarterly conference call. This call will cover Boardwalktech's financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 period ended March 31st, 2024. Our call today will be led by Boardwalktech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Duncan, along with the company's Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Glavin.

Before we begin with our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties.

The company's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in our detail, which are discussed in detail in our regulatory filings. Today, the company issued its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 financial results, a copy of which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website boardwalktech.com and posted on SEDAR+. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded on

