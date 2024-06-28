Adriana Duduleanu

Gold (GDX) and copper (COPX) mining stocks outperformed the market in the first five months of the year as metal prices soared. The prices of gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and copper (HG1:COM) hit all-time highs in May on geopolitical tensions, stronger Chinese macroeconomic indicators, and a softer dollar, before retreating amid profit-taking.

Gold and Copper Mining Stocks & Commodity Prices vs. S&P 500 (January 1 - May 31)

Gold and Copper Stocks Performance - First 5 Months of 2024 (SA Premium)

Gold mining stocks have lagged the spot price performance YTD, despite global mining production hitting a new first quarter record at 893 tons (28.576Moz). But gold miners are projected to see a bump in demand from institutions, and cost stabilization could improve performance. Nearly 30% of central banks anticipate adding more gold to reserves in the next 12 months, according to a recent World Gold Council survey, the highest level since the survey began in 2018.

Central Bank Gold Demand Survey (World Gold Council)

Gold mining firms could generate significant free cash flow if the price remains at current levels or goes higher as margins expand, production costs stabilize, and miners see sustainable demand, a Gabelli Gold Fund analyst said. Industry average all-in sustaining costs (AISC) rose 7% YoY to $1,342/oz in Q423. According to S&P Global forecasts, AISC for 11 of the largest gold miners are projected to fall by 2028, “providing a catalyst for some upside to their future performance.” Major gold producer consolidated cash costs are also expected to drop from now until 2028.

S&P Select Gold Miner Cash Cost Forecast (S&P Global)

Copper miners, meanwhile, stand to gain from the expected long-term boom in demand from electrification. Copper demand is projected to double to 50 million tons/year by 2035 on energy transition requirements, and mining constraints could lead to supply deficits as high as 9.9Mt/year, according to an S&P Global forecast. Citi analysts in a note said only higher prices will solve the copper supply deficit, and predicted the metal is headed for a “secular bull market” on decarbonization-related demand growth.

Top 5 Mining Stocks

Mining stocks with solid investment fundamentals and quantitative metrics offer potential upside and afford indirect exposure to commodity prices for investors with an appetite for risk. SA Quant Ratings aim to provide an objective, unemotional, data-driven evaluation of each stock based on over 100 underlying metrics, which are compared to those of sector peers, and graded across five factors: Valuation, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions. We identified five gold and copper mining stocks that are crushing commodities and the S&P 500, up ~50% on average in the past year, with Strong Buy Quant Ratings, and solid earnings growth potential.

1. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Market Capitalization: $9.68B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 8 out of 280

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 4 out of 44

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold miner headquartered in Toronto with operations in North and South America and Africa, rated #4 among quant-rated Gold Stocks. KGC is up over 70% in the past year, outperforming the market, major industry peers (GDX), and the commodity it mines. KGC’s Strong Buy Quant Rating is driven by A’s in Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions.

KGC Factor Grades (SA Premium)

KGC jumped to a 52-week high in the first week of May after reporting a Q124 earnings surprise with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beating by $0.04 and revenue of $1.08B (+16% YoY) beating by $40M. Gold production in Q124 was 527.4Koz (+13% YoY) with AISC at $1,310/oz. KGC expects 2.1Moz of production in FY24 and capex investment of $1.0B, with $550M allocated to expansion projects. KGC plans to invest an additional $185M in exploration and development. About 35% of KGC FY24 production will come from U.S. mines in Alaska and Nevada, nearly 30% from Mauritania, 24% from Brazil, and 12% in Chile. KGC proven and probable mineral reserves include 22.7Moz of gold and 23.6Moz of silver.

KGC Global Assets (Investor Presentation)

KGC grew EBITDA by 53.44% YoY in the trailing twelve months and EPS +1,165.30%, driving an A- in Growth. EBITDA growth FWD of +34.27% is +1,275% above the sector median of 2.49%, and EPS diluted growth FWD is 36.79% vs. the sector’s 2.10%. EPS FWD long-term growth rate (3-5Y CAGR) is nearly 30%, crushing the sector median of 11.13%. KGC A- in Profitability is driven by EBITDA margin of 42%, +160% above the sector median, levered FCF margin of 9%, and capex/sales of 28%, +266% above the sector. FY24 EPS is projected to grow 21% to $0.53, according to consensus estimates, and revenue +11% to $4.71B. KGC has a C- in Valuation, but P/E FWD of 14.99x represents a 1.38% discount to the sector. P/E Growth (PEG) FWD, a heavily weighted metric, of 0.50 is 64% below the sector median of 1.42. KGC EV/EBITDA FWD of 5.49x is 34% below the sector and price/cash flow FWD is 5.46x vs. the sector’s 8.97x. KGC has 15 FY1 earnings revisions to 1 down revision in the last 90 days.

2. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Market Capitalization: $32.63B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 13 out of 280

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 6 out of 44

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold mining company with operations in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. AEM is up more than 30% in the past 1Y and about 20% YTD. A’s in Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions drive AEM’s Strong Buy Quant Rating. AEM Q124 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beat by $0.16 and revenue of $1.83B (+21.2% YoY) beat by $50M. AEM gold output in Q124 was 878.6Koz at AISC of $1,190/oz. AEM delivered record quarterly operating margin and free cash flow. Over 80% of Q124 production came from three mining operations in Canada, with the remainder split amongst Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Based on midpoint guidance, AEM expects to produce 3.45Moz of gold in FY24, with capex of $1.65B. AEM proven and probable mineral reserves include 53.8Moz of gold, 56.9Moz of silver, 666.5Kt of copper, and 884Kt of zinc.

AEM has an ‘A’ in Profitability, showcasing gross profit margin (TTM) of 56%, EBITDA margin of 48%, and 15% levered FCF margin vs. the sector median of 5%. AEM capex/sales ratio is 23%. $327M of Q124 capital expenditures included $181M in development capital. FY24 capex target based on midpoint guidance is $1.5B.

AEM Profitability Grade (SA Premium)

AEM grew sales +17% YoY vs. the sector's -5%, EBITDA +23% vs. -4%, and levered FCF growth rate YoY is a whopping +66% vs. a sector median of 10.29%. EPS FWD is 14.58% vs. the sector’s 2.10%. Despite A’s in these key metrics, AEM’s overall Growth factor grade is a ‘C-’, largely due to negative EPS growth in the trailing twelve months. AEM dividend FWD yield is 2.45% with a 27% 5Y growth rate, and 40 consecutive years of payments. AEM FY24 EPS is projected to grow 46% to $3.26 and revenue +17% to $7.81B, according to consensus estimates. AEM has 13 up revisions in the last 90 days.

3. Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

Market Capitalization: $3.01B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 21 out of 280

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 8 out of 44

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Vancouver-based gold miner, up over 50% in the past year, showcasing A’s in Growth and Momentum and a B+ in Revisions. EGO Q124 gold equivalent production of 117.11Koz (+5% YoY) came from mining operations in Canada (36%), Turkey (48%), and Greece (16%), with AISC of $1,262/oz. EGO Q124 EPS of $0.27 beat by $0.13 and revenue of $257.97M (+12.48% YoY) missed by $39.12M. EGO proven and probable mineral reserves include 11.7Moz of gold, 37.4Moz of silver, 740kt of copper, 374kt of lead, and 468kt of zinc. EGO’s A+ Growth grade is underpinned by EBITDA growth YoY of nearly +35% with EBITDA FWD at nearly +30%. EPS growth YoY is +40%, and EPS FWD a mind-boggling +186%.

EGO Growth Grade (SA Premium)

EGO’s Profitability grade is a C-, dragged down by negative FCF resulting from significant capital investments. EGO’s capex/sales TTM ratio is an eye-popping 45%. Total capital expenditures in Q1 of $122M consisted of ~$85M in growth capital including $52.5M in Skouries, projected to produce 140Koz of gold and 30Kt of copper annually beginning in Q3 2025. EGO gross profit margin TTM is over 50%, EBITDA margin 43%, and net income margin 11% vs. 4.7% for the sector. EGO overall Valuation grade is a ‘C’, despite solid sector-relative grades in key metrics including P/E FWD of 12.76x, EV/EBITDA FWD of 4.81x, and price/cash flow FWD of 5.77x. EGO has 8 up and 1 down revision in the last 3 months. EGO FY24 EPS is projected to grow by over 100% to $1.18 and revenue by 28% to $1.29B.

4. Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCPK:LUNMF)

Market Capitalization: $8.62B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 22 out of 280

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 2 out of 7

Lundin is a Vancouver-based mining company, #2 among top quant-rated Copper Stocks, up over 30% YTD. Lundin has A’s in Growth and Momentum and B's in Valuation and Revisions. Over 75% of Lundin’s Q124 revenue of $937M came from copper, followed by gold (6%), zinc (6%), and nickel (4%). Nearly 70% of revenue derived from two mining operations in Chile (Caserones and Candelaria), followed by Brazil (11%), Portugal (9%), the U.S. (6%), and Sweden (5%). Lundin produced 88Kt of copper, 33Koz of gold, 46kt of zinc, and 3.3kt of nickel in the first quarter of the year. Lundin’s Josemaria project in Argentina is still in the development stage. According to the feasibility study, the Josemaria operation has a 19-year mine life, with average annual production of 131kt of copper and 224Koz of gold. Lundin proven and probable mineral reserves include 10.63Mt of copper, 12Moz of gold, 157Moz of silver, 2.5Mt of zinc, and 51Kt of nickel.

Lundin Q124 Production Results (Investor Presentation)

Lundin Q124 EPS of $0.06 was in-line with estimates while revenue of $937M beat by $16.64M. Lundin reiterated FY24 midpoint guidance of 383Kt of copper, 162.5Koz of gold, 205Kt of zinc, and 11.5Kt of nickel. Lundin’s A+ Growth grade is driven by revenue growth YoY of 27% and EBITDA growth of +51%. Revenue FWD growth is +13%, EBITDA FWD +18%, and EPS long-term growth an amazing 127%. Lundin B+ in Valuation is underpinned by PEG FWD ratio of 0.16, EV/EBITDA FWD of 5.94x, and price/cash flow FWD of 6.51x. Higher capex spending resulted in negative free cash flow for a C- in Profitability. Lundin EBITDA margin and capex/sales ratio are each nearly 30%. $213.3M in Q124 capex included $55M in expansion capital for the Josemaria project. Lundin offers a dividend yield of 2.39% with a 24% 5Y growth rate. Lundin FY24 EPS is projected to grow 53% to $0.68 and revenue +30% to $4.44B. Lundin has 12 up and 3 down revisions in the last 3 months.

5. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Market Capitalization: $1.49B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 7 out of 280

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/27/24): 1 out of 9

FSM is a precious metals miner headquartered in Vancouver, up ~54% in the past year, and #1 among quant-rated Silver Stocks, although over 80% of Q124 revenue derived from gold. FSM has a Strong Buy rating of 4.92 driven by A’s in Momentum and Revisions and B’s in Valuation, Growth, and Profitability. FSM revenue soared 28% in the first quarter to $224.9M and gold production rose by almost 50% to 89.7Koz and total gold equivalent production +20% to 112.5Koz at consolidated AISC of $1,509/oz. Cote d’Ivoire accounted for 34.5Koz of gold production, Argentina 23.2Koz, Burkina Faso 27.1oz, and Mexico 4.5Koz. FSM proven and probable mineral reserves include 2.65Moz of gold and 33Moz of silver.

FSM Q124 Production Breakdown by Metal (Investor Presentation)

FSM revenue TTM grew 32% YoY, EBITDA +48%, and levered FCF an amazing 470% for a B+ in Growth. EPS growth rate FWD is 37%. FSM B+ in Valuation is driven by EV/EBITDA FWD of 4.14x and price/cash flow FWD of 4.52x. FSM is trading at 13.30x earnings. FSM has EBITDA margin of almost 40%, levered FCF margin of 17%, and capex/sales of 22% for a B+ in Profitability. FSM FY24 EPS is projected to grow 57% to $0.39 and revenue +14% to $964.55M, according to consensus estimates.

Risks

Mining stocks face a unique set of risks, with revenue and profits tightly correlated to commodity prices. Metal prices can fluctuate dramatically based on global macroeconomic and geopolitical drivers outside company control. Commodity prices are highly sensitive to changes in the strength of the dollar, interest rates, global supply balances, Chinese demand, among other factors. Mining projects face several obstacles such as long permitting processes, environmental restrictions, and social opposition. Although supply deficits can push metal prices higher, they also present the risk of demand destruction as consumers search for substitutes and inventors alternative assets.

Concluding Summary

Gold and copper mining stocks jumped in the first 5 months of 2024, as commodity prices soared to record highs. Gold miners could get a boost based on growing central bank demand and projected cost stabilization, while copper miners stand to gain from the expected boom in global energy transition requirements. Gold and copper mining stocks offer investors exposure to commodity prices in addition to potential capital appreciation and dividends. We identified five Strong Buy mining stocks, up by ~50% on average in the past year, with strong momentum and earnings growth potential.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.