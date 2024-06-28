HFRO: Discount To NAV Widens To 53% For A 7% Yield

Buster Is Skeptical About HFRO's NAV yellowsarah/iStock via Getty Images

Trading at a close to 50% discount to net asset value, we saw some promise in Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO). This was at the beginning of this year and while we were optimistic, we were far from being buyers. We went with a neutral aka "hold" rating for this closed end fund. The fund managers were looking into initiatives to reduce the discount, and the cash flow savings from halving the distribution cut would help on that front. Looking for opportune exit points on some of the investments would also soothe the pain.

We're very tempted here and might buy a small speculative position. But the risk factors still keep our rating at a firm "hold" and this won't make it into our Conservative Income Portfolio.

Source: HFRO: 50% Discount To NAV And 50% Distribution Cut

For our readers that were just interested in the income aspect, we suggested the preferred shares of this fund, Highland Income Fund 5.375% CUM PFD A (HFRO.PR.A). Rated A1 by Moody's and a 7.1% stripped yield made them a decent investment. We, in fact, went in for that option close to the end of that month. We bought in at $18.74 and recently exited that position, making a little over 10% in annualized returns.

The market has remained unconvinced about its prospects, and the common shares have continued to be punished.

Data by YCharts

Today, we will once again review this fund and share our current outlook.

Q1-2024

As of the last update, HFRO remained firmly focused on commercial real estate. Public stocks, CLOs, loans and bonds, all totaled up to around 10%.

HFRO Q1-2024 Presentation

It is important to remember that this is completely different from the profile the fund sported a few years back. Back then, senior loans, preferred shares (both public and private) and CLOs made up almost three quarters of the total fund. As anyone trading these markets knows, these are very different asset classes, and HFRO has sauntered out of those three and into the CRE space.

Within CRE, the fund has no real exposure to office. This is something that you can see from the picture below and was also mentioned on the latest

HFRO Q1-2024 Presentation

The distribution of that real estate exposure is shown next.

HFRO Q1-2024 Presentation

The fund is fairly concentrated, with the tip 10 providing almost two-thirds of the fund's total exposure. The NexPoint name is something that routinely draws scrutiny, as that is the parent of HFRO as well.

HFRO Q1-2024 Presentation

The fund had one major win in Q1-2024 as Talos Energy (TALO) bought out QuarterNorth Energy Inc.

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced the execution of definitive agreements to acquire QuarterNorth Energy Inc. ("QuarterNorth") for $1.29 billion (the "Transaction"). QuarterNorth is a privately-held U.S. Gulf of Mexico exploration and production company with ownership in several prolific offshore fields. QuarterNorth's assets will provide additional scale from high quality deepwater assets with a favorable base decline profile along with attractive future development opportunities. The Transaction is immediately accretive to Talos shareholders on key metrics and is expected to accelerate de-leveraging of Talos' balance sheet. Consideration for the Transaction consists of 24.8 million shares of Talos common stock and approximately $965 million in cash. The board of directors of both Talos and QuarterNorth have unanimously approved the Transaction. The Transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024, subject to certain customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This was a nice premium to what HFRO had valued it at year-end. HFRO had the unlisted stock at $135, and it was bought at $176. This was a great gain as it validated the valuation process for a private entity. Since the transaction was closed in March, you can actually see the realized gains in the financial highlights.

HFRO Q1-2024 Presentation

Outlook

HFRO's level 3 assets are hard to value. Management took a moment to talk about this and reiterated that they felt their marks were accurate. One factor cited in bolstering their case was the recently completed audit where auditors looked at the assets and compared to valuations they could find in comparable markets. Even the credit rating agencies, which are looking at the preferred shares, do scrutinize the NAV backing the capital structure. At the end of the day, these are still level 3 assets, and the fund cannot reasonably expect investors to have the same confidence today as they did 4 years ago. Back then, level 3 assets were less than 25% of the total. The fact that the bulk of these level 3 assets are stuck in CRE is even a bigger hurdle for confidence. So far, office is the only asset class showing real distress, but we are seeing some cracks in multifamily and storage assets as well. HFRO may be protected in many cases as it has debt or preferred equity. So asset values may need to fall a lot before HFRO takes a hit. That all is unknowable to the common investor. The bulk of the investor pool came in for the distribution, when the fund was heavy into CLOs and senior loans. The only crutch that was holding them in place was the distribution, and that was cut by 50% recently. Their sister company (which converted to a REIT recently), NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) looks like a complete horror show.

Data by YCharts

It has also been relegated to paying its distribution in a combination of cash and common shares.

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ("NXDT") announced today that its board of trustees has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.15 per common share of NXDT, consisting of a combination of cash and common shares of NXDT. The distribution will be payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024. The board of trustees has determined that the cash component of the distribution (other than cash paid in lieu of fractional shares) will not exceed 20% in the aggregate, with the balance payable in common shares of NXDT. This will allow NXDT to comply with the real estate investment trust ("REIT") qualification requirements under the Internal Revenue Code, while retaining capital and enhancing NXDT's financial flexibility. In accordance with the provisions of IRS Revenue Procedure 2017-45, shareholders will be asked to make an election to receive the distribution all in cash or all in shares. To the extent that more than 20% of cash is elected in the aggregate, the cash portion will be prorated. Shareholders who elect to receive the distribution in cash will receive at least 20% of the distribution in cash. Shareholders who do not make an election will receive the distribution entirely in common shares of NXDT. The number of shares issued as a result of the distribution will be calculated based on the volume weighted average trading prices of NXDT's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on June 17, 18 and 20, 2024.

Source: NXDT

That one estimates its NAV to be more than 3 times the current stock price.

NXDT

So the discount to NAV, while a relevant measure, is not one we would hang our hats on.

Verdict

HFRO's NAV vs. price shows an interesting story. This one carried a premium (likely for a large settlement expectation that never came through).

Data by YCharts

The fund has tried buybacks to boost the price, but investors lack confidence in the numbers. One thing that it has going for it is the direct leverage numbers are fairly low. This reduces the impact if the private values are slightly overstated. We think this is an interesting choice for those that believe in the trinity of interest rate cuts, soft landing and rebounding real estate values. We will take a pass once again.