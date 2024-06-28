Easy Money Has Yielded A Vicious Payback Period

Summary

  • Toronto’s new home sales were down 71% compared to May 2023, with new condo sales down 75% and new single-family home sales down 65%.
  • Higher rates and rents drive shelter inflation, constraining rate-cutting room and driving less spending, more layoffs, and even more economic lethargy.
  • The Bank of Canada wants to lower rates, but quick fixes are not in the cards here.

Canadian Currency

Interest rates and high debt levels are biting hard in Canada; the economy is weak, and layoffs are rising.

Toronto’s new home sales were down 71% compared to May 2023, with new condo sales down 75% and new single-family home sales

