Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) entrance into the generative AI field made the market excited about the company’s future, as the business’s shares have greatly appreciated in recent weeks. While there’s no denying that the launch of Apple Intelligence could certainly help the company improve its ecosystem, there are questions about whether the potential upside from generative AI tools will be able to justify the current valuation and offset macro risks that have been negatively affecting the business in recent quarters. Considering this, it makes sense to believe that Apple’s shares could’ve entered a bubble territory since the number of challenges that the company faces continues to increase, while the business’s entrance into the generative AI field doesn’t guarantee successful mitigation of major risks.

All Eyes On AI

Back in February, I wrote an article about Apple where I highlighted the company’s vulnerable position in the Chinese market, where its sales were decreasing and negatively affecting the performance of the overall business. Since that time, Apple’s shares have appreciated by ~17% primarily thanks to the recent announcement of the upcoming launch of its AI system known as Apple Intelligence, which made the market excited about the company’s future.

Apple’s entrance into the generative AI field is certainly a major milestone for the company. At the very least, it could help Apple revive growth that’s much needed at this stage, as the company has been experiencing a Y/Y decline in revenues in some of its recent quarters. Even in the Q2 earnings report, which was released last month, Apple reported that its revenues declined by 4.3% Y/Y to $90.8 billion primarily due to the weak performance of its iPhone business which experienced an 11.7% Y/Y decline in revenues to $45.96 billion.

By offering several AI-centric tools and platforms, Apple at the very least won’t be left behind Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), which launched their own AI tools a while ago and have already experienced a boost in sales recently. In addition to providing new AI writing tools and giving its voice assistant Siri a new AI-centric upgrade, the ability of Apple Intelligence to integrate across various apps and help users better navigate across those apps with the help of simple prompts could become one of the biggest selling points of the company’s AI system.

While Apple Intelligence itself is going to be free and incorporated into iOS, it could prompt consumers to stick with or join the company’s ecosystem, which in the end could lead to the overall sales rise of the business. At the same time, the company’s partnership with OpenAI could also prompt consumers to stick with Apple’s ecosystem.

The market has already positively reacted to all of those developments, as we saw Apple’s shares greatly appreciating in recent weeks on record volume, and there are already talks about the company reaching a $4 trillion valuation within a year thanks to its latest AI offerings.

Are We in a Bubble Territory?

The biggest challenge at this stage is to figure out whether Apple Intelligence presents enough upside to justify the current valuation and mitigate the challenges that the company currently faces.

Just a few months ago, Samsung overtook Apple as the biggest smartphone seller across the globe. It happened due to the fact that Apple has had the worst performance in China since 2020 as its iPhone sales declined by 19% despite the firm’s efforts to lure new customers by offering significant discounts for its phones at the start of this year. As of now, the competition in China is increasing as domestic alternatives continue to gain traction on the mainland, which makes it harder for Apple to revive growth there. Given that it’s unlikely that Apple’s upcoming AI offerings will be fully available in China, since ChatGPT is not functioning, there and there are calls to limit the use of American-made AI models in China, it’s hard to see how the company will be able to revive growth in one of the biggest consumer markets in the world. Add to all of this the fact that Apple Intelligence is unlikely to be launched in the European Union this year and it becomes even harder to see how the company’s AI offerings should help greatly boost the overall sales in the foreseeable future.

Considering all of this, it all comes down to whether the growth opportunities outweigh the downside of owning Apple’s shares at the current price to justify a long position right now. After all, by trading at over 30 times its forward earnings, Apple could be considered overvalued against the broader market that trades at lower multiples.

To figure out whether Apple’s stock has any upside in the current environment, I created a DCF model where the revenue assumptions for the following years closely correlate with the overall consensus. While in FY24, which ends in September, the growth in revenues is expected to be minimal, the growth is projected to accelerate in FY25 and beyond, as new iPhones are released and the positive effect from new AI offerings primarily in North America starts to boost the overall sales.

The EBIT assumptions closely correlate with Apple’s historical performance and are expected to gradually increase in the following years as margins could slowly improve thanks to the company’s entrance into the generative AI field. The assumptions for the rest of the metrics in the model closely correlate with Apple’s historical performance. The WACC in the model stands at 8%, which is close to the market’s average cost of capital rate, while the terminal growth rate in the model stands at 3%.

This model shows that Apple’s fair value is $176.30 per share, which represents a downside of ~17%. Therefore, despite all the growth opportunities that Apple Intelligence seems to offer to the overall business, the company’s shares could potentially be in the bubble territory after the recent rapid appreciation.

The Bottom Line

Even though Apple’s entrance into the generative AI field is a positive development, there are still a lot of questions that are left unanswered. While the company’s AI offerings look promising, and I will definitely use them myself on my iOS devices, it seems that at the current price, the upside of holding Apple’s shares is minimal and the margin of safety is almost non-existent. Despite the market’s enthusiasm in recent weeks, it’s still hard to see how Apple will revive growth in China and significantly improve its performance in Europe, given the roadblocks that its AI offerings face in those markets.

At the same time, there’s always a possibility that the positive effects of those AI offerings in North America and other markets could be enough to revive growth within the company and make the assumptions in my model look too conservative. That’s why I’m sticking with my rating of HOLD for Apple’s shares for now.