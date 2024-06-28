General Motors: Trouble Ahead As Auto Loan Delinquencies Set To Surge

Jun. 28, 2024 5:09 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.58K Followers

Summary

  • General Motors never recovered after 2020 despite a significant increase in car prices as people have avoided buying new vehicles.
  • Higher interest rates and insurance costs create added negative pressure on the auto market, resulting in declining new car prices.
  • General Motors faces significant recession risk due to increasing costs, lower unit sales, and potentially higher delinquencies in its financing unit.
  • The company is not significantly overvalued unless a significant unemployment-driven recession occurs, which I am beginning to expect.
  • A rise in unemployment would swiftly harm General Motors because household auto debt is elevated, and there are some indications of a glut developing at dealerships.

Chevrolet car, truck and SUV dealership. Chevy offers models such as the Suburban, Tahoe, Corvette, Trailblazer and Bolt EV.

jetcityimage

At the end of 2022, I published a neutral view of General Motors (NYSE:GM) in "General Motors May Beat Tesla To An Electric Vehicle Future." Though I was neutral on GM, I believed the stock might

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.58K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News