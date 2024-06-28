Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) has been a tremendous performer over the past year, essentially doubling. Since I recommended shares as a “buy” last October, they are up nearly 80%, exceeding my expectations. The company is now fundraising for a new $20 billion fund, pointing to ongoing, aggressive growth. With this continued momentum but with shares also having risen substantially, now is a good time to determine whether KKR is still a buy or if investors should take profits. I remain bullish given its underlying momentum.

Seeking Alpha

Shares have now eclipsed my prior fair value of ~$86. I had viewed this as an ambitious estimates, given it implied over 40% upside to where shares had been trading. This view was based on my expectation of the company reaching $7 in distributable earnings in 2026 and a discount rate of 10%. With shares passing this level by more than 15%, we need to determine if the company’s earnings power is greater than I previously anticipated. They appear to be.

Now, one thing to note about KKR is that rising asset markets increase the company’s own value. All else equal, higher markets should increase KKR’s own AUM, on which it charges management fees. Indeed, its AUM is now up to $578 billion as of Q1 2024, up more than 10% from 6 months prior. Moreover, higher valuations increase the lucrative performance fees it charges clients. I would also emphasize that KKR has done a good job diversifying its asset base with less than 25% now invested in traditional private equity, which should help to reduce the volatility of its asset base during downturns.

KKR

Importantly, 57% of its assets are held in perpetuity (due to its ownership of the insurer, Global Atlantic), or under long-term strategic partnerships. $240 billion is truly perpetual capital. Unlike an ETF, which an investor can sell out of any day, its funds have lock-up periods, restricting when and how quickly investors can withdraw assets. This increases the visibility of earnings. Indeed, 91% of funds initially have a lock-up of at least 8 years. Aside from mark-to-market movements, this makes KKR’s asset base far more stable, than investors might initially assume given the cyclicality of private equity returns.

Additionally, KKR performance continues to be strong with every strategy beating its benchmark. As a consequence, even when funds are no longer locked-up, we should not see significant risk of outflows. Moreover, strong performance is of course critical in marketing to new clients to grow the asset base, not just retain it. These strong returns are why KKR can launch ambitious $20 billion fund targets. This strong performance has continued lately. In Q1 performance was positive across strategies with real estate even rising 1%, despite the challenging environment. While I expect AUM growth to slow as the markets are unlikely to sustain the pace of upside we have seen, I do expect performance to enable solid organic growth and net new asset growth.

KKR

Indeed, that is what we are seeing. There was $31 billion of capital raised in Q1 and $88 billion over the past year. Q1 can be a seasonally busy period, but this is still a marked acceleration from its annual pace. Even with flat markets, KKR is well positioned to grow AUM by north of 10% over the next year. Additionally, because it takes time to deploy funds in private equity and less liquid asset classes, there is significant growth to be had just from deploying previous wins.

KKR has $97.5 billion of uncalled commitments, or about 18% of AUM. As it steadily deploys this, fee revenue will rise, though it will take several years. In the short term, KKR has $44 billion of called capital that is not yet paying fees. These should begin earning fees over within the next year, increasing its fee base by about 9%.

Capital raising is also particularly strong in more liquid asset classes. KKR raised $21 billion of capital in credit and liquid strategies, given strength in direct lending and asset-backed facilities. This unit now accounts for nearly half of assets at $259 billion and generates less volatility than traditional private equity.

All of these positives are apparent in financial results. In Q1, adjusted net income rose by 20% to $0.97. This was highlighted by management fees rising 10% to $815 million and particular strength in its insurance unit. Insurance earnings rose over 30% to $273 million as net investment income rose by $215 million to $1.49 billion.

Its Global Atlantic insurance entity now has $177 billion of assets. It focuses in fixed annuities and block reinsurance transactions. Fixed annuities are a relatively simple product, and it then invests premiums in KKR’s strategies and products to earn a wide investment spread. Of its $177 billion, $137 billion was invested in credit strategies. We see continued growth as it closed a reinsurance deal with ManuLife adding $10 billion of AUM on which KKR will earn fees and investment spread. Importantly, owning Global Atlantic has deepened KKR’s expertise in insurance asset management. This ownership has also helped KKR double its third-party insurance asset management AUM to $50 billion with its asset-backed and credit products particularly attractive given insurance regulations.

Now beyond management fees, there can be significant focus on performance fees, which can be more sensitive to market movement. However, much is paid out to employees, diluting their impact to KKR shareholders. Of its $272 million realized performance income in its asset management unit, $194 million was paid out to employees, resulting in just $78 million of net income or about 9% of its $861 million in asset management earnings. Overall, performance and realized investment income was $193 million, down from $227 million a year earlier. They account for less than 17% of segment earnings.

Realized investment income can be volatile depending on when KKR monetizes its own positions. We are likely to see a significant acceleration in Q2 due to more monetization. In fact, It expects over $500 million in Q2 performance and realized investment income. While this can be volatile, I expect ongoing substantial performance fees. $214 billion of its $278 billion in carried interest eligible AUM is above cost and earning carry, and KKR has $6.9 billion of gross unrealized performance income. Even if asset values hold steady, KKR will earn fees as these assets begin paying out performance fees.

With strong asset gathering and elevated markets, I now am looking for KKR to reach $7.65 in distributable earnings by 2026 from about $5 this year (a number aided by likely strong Q2 performance results). Now, I continue to believe its different income streams merit different multiples, given they have different levels of volatility. Management fees are the most stable and recurring whereas performance fees can be more volatile (hence just a 10x multiple).

my own calculation

KKR should enjoy 12-15% growth just from deploying capital it has already won and earning revenue on capital recently deployed. With $50+ billion annual asset growth, combined with ongoing operating leverage given its ability to limit investment staff growth, KKR is well positioned to now generate about $7.65 in distributable income in 2026. This is about 9% above my prior estimate, due to faster asset growth aided by market levels. I am not assuming any further market appreciation.

Shares are currently about 4% above my fair value. Again, my fair value would lead to a 10% annualized return over the next 2.5 years, so shares are poised for about 8.5-9% appreciation. With a 0.65% dividend yield on top of this, it should generate a low-9% total return. This is right on the cusp of my ~10% threshold for a buy recommendation (whereas I view ~8% as a “hold).

Whether to downgrade shares to a hold or retain them as a buy is a close call. I expect KKR to generate solid returns, but the vast majority of the gains have definitely been realized. The company has substantial asset gathering momentum, and if we see rates decline later this year, that could support private and illiquid valuations. Plus, I would note my forecast assumes flat markets. Further asset appreciation will increase KKR’s revenue.

As such, I am retaining KKR as a buy rating, as I see risks skewed to the upside given its asset raising. While a 3-5% pullback would make sures more compelling, given its multiyear growth trajectory and backlog of won assets, I would not avoid shares just to wait for that mild pullback. I see shares moving toward $130 over the next two years and would stay long KKR as a result.