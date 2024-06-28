KKR: Asset Growth Justifies Its Strong Rally

Jun. 28, 2024 6:41 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • KKR shares have doubled in performance over the past year, exceeding my expectations, but strong asset growth supports more upside.
  • The company's AUM is up to $578 billion, with strong performance across all strategies and significant growth in capital raising.
  • With at least $7.65 in 2026 earnings power, its recent rally is largely justified, and investors should stay long.

KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) has been a tremendous performer over the past year, essentially doubling. Since I recommended shares as a “buy” last October, they are up nearly 80%, exceeding my expectations. The company

Seeking Profits
