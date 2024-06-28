VFMF: A Multifactor Fund With Little Information To Go On

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5.1K Followers

Summary

  • VFMF is a Vanguard ETF aiming to beat the market by focusing on stocks with strong price performance, superior fundamentals, and cheap prices.
  • Factors used include value, momentum, and quality, with a focus on screening out high volatility stocks.
  • Sector breakdown, portfolio fundamentals, and key stats of top holdings reveal potential risks and uncertainties, warranting a hold rating due to lack of support of information by Vanguard.

Confused man scratching his head, guy scratching his head puzzled

IherPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

VFMF is the Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. Its objective is to beat the market by focusing on stocks with strong price performance having superior fundamentals at a cheap price. A lofty goal indeed. How does VFMF attempt to achieve

This article was written by

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5.1K Followers
I design sophisticated investment solutions for family offices, RIAs, UHNW individuals, ETF providers and more. I am associated with the company Portfolio123 and am working with them to increase their brand awareness.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VFMF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VFMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VFMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News