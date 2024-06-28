IherPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

VFMF is the Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. Its objective is to beat the market by focusing on stocks with strong price performance having superior fundamentals at a cheap price. A lofty goal indeed. How does VFMF attempt to achieve this? What are the risks?

Multifactor Portfolios

I was drawn to this ETF because designing multifactor portfolios is what I do for a living. I am a strong believer that by mixing various styles, you can achieve a blend that is superior to any one single style.

What are the factors used in each style?

Value

Book value / price

Forward earnings / price

Operating cash flows / price (for non-financials only)

There is nothing wrong with these factors. But I am disappointed that they didn’t include others such as free cash flow yield and the price-to-sales ratio. I find FCF yield to be a strong predictor of returns in both small and large stocks. Price to sales works better in smaller stocks which may have low or absent earnings. I find book value to be of reduced utility as many firms are moving away from asset-intensive operations. Tech and service companies may not make a lot of sense when being assessed by book value.

Momentum

Total returns from month T-12 to month T-1

Total returns from month T-7 to month T-1

An intercept from a 1-year regression of stock returns on their regional benchmark

This looks fairly standard. They have a momentum measurement over a longer period closer to one year, 6 months and relative returns of each stock to an appropriate benchmark. Measuring the relative outperformance of a stock versus its industry group prevents a fund from just loading up on the single hottest industry at the moment.

The one issue with momentum is that it rotates you into low-volatility stocks during the bull markets which follow a crash. And it makes sense why it does this. When markets crash over many months, the stocks that held up the best are often low-volatility defensive names. But the stocks you want to hold after a crash are the ones that fell the furthest and have the most to gain in the subsequent ‘risk off’ trade.

The momentum fund SPMO overcomes this by using risk-adjusted momentum scores (think similar to Sharpe Ratios). They reward higher volatility when returns are negative and reward lower volatility when returns are positive. What this means is that when the entire market crashes, SPMO will rotate into higher volatility momentum stocks which is what you want to be holding for the bull market following capitulation. And then it slowly rotates back into higher Sharpe Ratio stocks.

Quality

Financial stocks

Return on equity

Share issuance

Non-financial stocks

Return on equity

Gross profitability

Change in net operating assets

Leverage

I don’t have too many comments here other than I don’t see why they didn’t use net share issuance in both categories.

Stocks that buyback the most generally have superior performance.

Stocks that dilute the most have inferior performance.

And as a total sidenote from personal experience, I find that the quality factor doesn’t typically result in strong outperformance. I compare it more to the low volatility factor. It might do better in periods where company fundamentals are being tested and solid companies hold up better than their competitors.

Unfortunately, since inception in 2018 it doesn't appear that there is a significant improvement in drawdown except maybe in late 2022 - 2023.

But with the quality factor overall, performance often less than the market. Perhaps this is because with the reduced risk of high-quality stocks comes reduced return.

Screening Out High Volatility

A volatility filter removes the top 20% most volatile names within each market cap grouping and equally across sectors.

I admire that they are attempting to be balanced in how they remove high volatility so that they do not end up just removing all small-caps or a highly volatile sector in its entirety.

On the other hand, by trying to diversify too much, they might be harming returns. The top 20% seems like a lot. When I remove high volatility it is often just the top 5 – 10% at the very most.

Furthermore, some sectors have less volatility than others. Removing the highest 20% of utilities might not make as much sense as removing the top 20% from bio-tech.

I worry that this filter is harming their returns.

Sector Breakdown

This is the sector breakdown of VFMF compared to its benchmark of the Russell 3000.

Vanguard

Now compare this to a heatmap of the various sectors focusing on trailing 1-year performance (right column).

Portfolio123

The technology sector (using RBICS classification as opposed to GICS) had a 1-year performance of 41.74%. The next best sector was financial with 23.13%. And it goes down from there.

The extreme underweighting of technology in VFMF of only 10.7% as opposed to 31.8% of its benchmark hurt returns significantly. I wonder if VFMF might have done better by weighting the sectors in the fund to match that of the benchmark.

Portfolio Fundamentals

Portfolio123

There are a few observations we can make. The first is that the median market cap is $9B. I am not sure how they calculated the median market cap of the Russell 3000 index but it doesn’t look right at all. The median market cap for the benchmark is just under $2B. The median market cap of the S&P 500 is only about $35B so I don’t know where they came up with that number of $165B. Seems high.

The next oddity is that the earnings growth rate is far above the benchmark. Yet nowhere are they explicitly screening for growth stocks. In fact, I would have expected the opposite to occur with the value style. Not that I am complaining, but I am curious if this is a byproduct of the momentum factor.

What does surprise me is how much of an influence the value factor has on this fund. The P/E ratio and the P/B ratio are roughly half of the benchmark. This fund is in deep value territory. And even more surprising given the high earnings growth rate. This is a GARP strategy which means Growth At a Reasonable Price. The P/E ratio is just slightly more than half of the trailing 5-year growth rate.

And finally, I am also surprised that the return on equity is far less than the benchmark. For some reason, the quality factor is being overridden by the value and possibly momentum factors. This is a bit of a disappointment.

Key Stats of Top 10 Holdings

Portfolio123

At closer inspection, this may not be as much of a GARP strategy as I had originally thought. This is why it is important to look at individual holdings as opposed to portfolio aggregates.

What I am seeing is some stocks with low P/E ratios and low EPS growth such as MPC, AIG, FANG and VLO.

There are also stocks with high P/E ratios and higher EPS growth such as GOOGL and others outside the top 10.

Yes, some stocks such as HIG are a mix of P/E and EPS growth. But I believe that the portfolio has a diverse mix of stocks that when averaged, looks like low P/E and higher growth. But that doesn’t mean that individual stocks on average have those properties. Just when it is all blended together.

Risks and Final Thoughts

What are the risks to VFMF? The biggest I see is the unknown interaction of value, momentum, quality with the exclusion of higher volatility. And there is scant information to go on. If they had released videos and slide presentations outlining the reasoning of their methodology and holding our hand in their forecasts for future returns, it would make this easier to recommend. Some factors work well together such as momentum and value…and the reasons for this can easily be explained. Other interactions such as quality and momentum or low volatility and value need more narrative.

If you are listening Vanguard, please provide more detail and ongoing support for this product. It is not clearly understood as to why it exists. And this is coming from someone who designs portfolios for a living. I can only assume that the average investor has only performance to measure this by – and that hasn’t been holding up lately.

Will the fund returns improve? Possibly. If the tech sector falls and if financials continue to hold strong. If the market comes under attack then maybe high quality with lower volatility will be the key to shallower drawdowns. If the value premium returns this could strongly benefit from that.

But as it is, this fund has a big question mark over it. I want to like it. I really do. But I am forced to rate it a hold mostly due to the lack of support by Vanguard. We are largely left on our own to guess how it might perform and what the future drivers of return might be. Expert commentary from those who designed the fund would go a long way at a time like now.