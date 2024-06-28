5 Stocks I Sold Due To "Fragile Stagflation" Risk

Thomas Pajot/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As individual investors, we have to take what the market gives us. We don't get to decide when stocks are on sale, whether they are overvalued, or what the macroeconomic and regulatory environment will be. All we can do is assess the current value and what the value of a business might be in the future. Historically, during most time periods, there has been some group of assets that were reasonably undervalued investors could put their money in for a good medium-term return. During the market peak in 2000, for example, bonds still offered a reasonably good value, and cigarette stocks, Berkshire, oil, industrials, and insurance stocks weren't as crazy overvalued as the rest of the market.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, a sampling of those types of stocks above would have avoided the lost decade experienced by SPY and QQQ from 2000-2010 and actually performed reasonably well despite the lost decade.

But when we move our gaze from 2000 to 2022, we find a much more difficult investing environment. January 2022 was likely the beginning of a lost decade for most stocks and long-duration bonds, and real annual returns measured from that point in time are likely to be low-single digits at best during the following 5-10 years.

Data by YCharts

The vast majority of stocks and bonds still haven't recovered their 2022 inflation-adjusted highs. The equal-weighted S&P 500 ETF (RSP) and equal-weighted Nasdaq 100 ETFs (QQQE) both have negative real returns, as does the popular dividend ETF (SCHD) and 60/40 fund (VBINX). Both bond funds (TLT) and (BND) are deeply negative as well so there was no safety to be found there.

Data by YCharts

It's true that the cap-weighted indices broke out above the rate of inflation this quarter, now producing a real annual return of +2.79% for SPY and +4.17% for QQQ on the backs of a few A.I. stocks, but we are not at the bottom of a cycle. With the Fed still holding interest rates near highs not seen for 15 years or more, it's much more likely we are closer to the top of an economic cycle than the bottom. When we zoom out, then, what we find is that the vast majority of stocks remain off their real 2022 peaks even though the market is far off its lows. Even a mild economic downturn would probably stretch out the time it takes the equal-weighted or 60/40 ETFs and portfolios to recover their 2022 values.

My take is that 2022 started a period of what I call "fragile stagflation". It's a period where there is structural inflation (rooted in geopolitical changes, demographics, and rising government deficits) that has periods of economic weakness such that real growth for business earnings isn't enough to support the 2022 stock valuations. Additionally, inflation will produce negative real long-duration bond returns for 5-10 years. This situation creates limited opportunities for investors.

Fortunately, short-duration treasury rates have risen to the point they are now higher than inflation, so there is an easy investment for investors to protect against the "fragile" part of "fragile stagflation". Since the start of 2023, I've been using iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) as a place to park my cash. This is cash which I would like to invest in stocks if I could buy the stocks at the right price.

Data by YCharts

TFLO's return since 2022 slightly lags inflation, but will quickly surpass it during an economic slowdown or if inflation simply slows enough. These aren't great returns, of course, but at least they 1) have downside protection, and 2) are better than the average stock returns during this period.

Data by YCharts

Also, since I started using TFLO at the start of 2023, it has produced positive real returns above that of inflation.

How I'm Investing For Fragile Stagflation

The two main dynamics of fragile stagflation are that we have elevated inflation in the 3-4% range that is periodically interrupted by stretches of economic weakness. The economic weakness may, or may not, result in a full-blown recession. This creates a situation where most medium and long-term government bonds are unattractive as investments due to the relatively high underlying inflation (I consider 3% to 4% annual inflation this decade to be "relatively high" compared to the Fed's 2% stated target.) The stocks of high-quality businesses that have the ability to pass inflation on to their customers can be attractive in this environment, but only if they are purchased at reasonable prices. Unfortunately, the stocks of most easily identifiable high-quality businesses are not trading at valuations that allow for a high probability of good returns. (As a baseline for what I mean by "good", I aim for returns of an 8% CAGR plus inflation at the portfolio level, but I think 6% plus inflation at the index level would still be considered "good" for the market.)

I've found that most of my new purchases fall into three categories. The first is short-term treasuries that yield more than inflation like (TFLO). This provides a yield greater than inflation while also giving me cash to invest during the "fragile" market downturns. I've had roughly 1/3 of my portfolio in TFLO since the start of 2023. The next category of stocks where I've found most of my new investments is in fast-growth businesses, usually small and midcaps. These stocks are more volatile but they have long-term growth potential that can significantly outpace inflation or economic stagnation. And third, I've recently been picking up some deep cyclical stocks that are -50% to -65% off their highs. These types of stocks, again, can be very volatile, but if the economic and industry downturns turn out to be shallower than that of a full recession, these cyclicals could produce the 100% to 200% medium-term returns that most other stocks in the market have no chance of achieving. I have also been finding more international opportunities than usual since the US dollar has been fairly strong. So, if the dollar weakens, I could get a portfolio boost from that as well. Even though my cash level has remained between 30% and 40% during this time, I made about 40 stock purchases during the past two years, so I've managed to find about 2 stocks per month. The cash levels have remained relatively steady because I have sold about the same number of positions I've bought by regularly increasing the quality threshold of the stocks I continue to hold. In the next section, I'll share five stocks I recently sold as part of this process.

5 Stocks I Recently Sold

Just as changing conditions have caused me to lean into the barbell strategy I described in the last section with TFLO on one end and more growth-oriented stocks on the other, I've been regularly selling some stocks as well. Some of these I think the easy money has probably been made from mean reversion, and others my theses didn't work out or I paid too much, or a combination of both. Since I've written public articles on all these for Seeking Alpha, I wanted to disclose these recent sales and my reasoning for selling them.

Comcast (CMCSA)

I first bought Comcast stock 2/28/20 at the beginning of the March 2020 crash. I expected their internet business might be enough to offset losses in cable and that parks and movies would eventually have a strong recovery. I most recently wrote about Comcast stock as a buy on Seeking Alpha 2 years ago on 6/24/22 in my article "Comcast Stock Is A Very Attractive Buying Opportunity Relative To The Rest Of The Market". Here is how the stock has performed since that article:

Data by YCharts

While the nominal returns were positive and it performed similarly to the S&P 500 until 6 months ago, I think there is simply too much competition right now for most of their business segments. Obviously streaming is crowded and cable is slowly dying, but the internet has more and more competition as well. For example, I have a smaller fiber provider I use that has been far better in every respect than any cable internet provider I've ever had. There is also competition from Starlink and wireless phone providers. So, while I don't think there is a lot of scary downside danger with the stock, I also don't think there is the potential for the relatively big rewards I want with most of my positions. I would rather take my chances on the businesses with more long-term growth potential.

One of the secondary theses I had with Comcast was that it was a better choice than Disney (DIS), and that thesis has played out better. Since my video "Why Selling Disney And Buying Comcast Is A Wise Move" published 2/15/21 on my YouTube channel, CMCSA has outperformed Disney by quite a lot even if the returns weren't good.

Data by YCharts

So, overall, my personal Comcast position, and my Comcast published articles and videos weren't total disasters, but haven't produced good returns, and probably have limited medium-term upside.

Global Payments Network (GPN)

I first purchased GPN on 1/4/22 and wrote about it on Seeking Alpha on 7/8/22 about two years ago in my article "Even If We Have A Recession, Global Payments Has A Good Risk/Reward Over The Medium Term". It has performed quite poorly since then.

Data by YCharts

There were some signs that the stock would at least keep pace with the S&P 500 average, but recently it has experienced more weakness. I think the main mistake I made here was using adjusted earnings for my valuation rather than basic earnings.

My default is to use adjusted operating earnings when performing valuations because usually, the long historical time-frames I examine are enough time to see most bad or inaccurate adjustments by management work themselves out. However, an exception to this guideline is the case of big M&A. If a company has some bad M&A, it often takes a few years for those write-downs to appear, so my old rule was to wait three years after big M&A before considering buying a stock (usually after a sell-off).

The big picture dynamic of this problem is that usually what happens is natural organic growth for a business slows as the total addressable market is addressed. The managers of the company are aware of the issue before anyone else is. Also, managers of competitors or similar businesses likely are seeing the same thing. This is just the normal pattern of the life-cycle of a typical business, but because investors are often using the recent historical earnings growth of the business to estimate future returns, if that growth slows, then the stock price often falls and investors usually lose money over the medium term. Not only does this reduce the value of any stock-based compensation many of these companies pay executives, but it also can potentially threaten the jobs of management because it's rare for them to be pessimistic about the future, and they then get blamed if growth slows and the stock prices drop. So what managments can do is merge with competitors, or buy them out, and maybe get more pricing power that way over the longer term. Often, after the M&A, earnings adjustments can rationally be made, and adjusted earnings can grow in a similar pattern as in the past for a while. This keeps investors happy, and all is well.

In early 2016 GPN first merged with Heartland Payment Systems in a $4.3 billion deal, and then in 2019, GPN had another merger deal with Total System for $21.5 billion. These were huge deals for GPN.

Data by YCharts

They account for more than the current market cap of the business. We can also see the shares outstanding bumps that were made when these deals occurred.

Next let's look at what happened to the deviation of adjusted earnings compared to basic earnings during this time.

FAST Graphs

If we look at the historical adjusted earnings per share everything looks great for GPN, with EPS rising at a good rate every year except 2020 during COVID. Basic EPS tells a different story, though.

FAST Graphs

Basic EPS looks much more challenged during this period and took a nose-dive in 2022. What I think is important here is the deviation between the two since 2015, the year before the big M&A started. That year basic EPS was $2.08 while adjusted was $2.43. Adjusted was only about 17% higher than basic. In 2023, basic EPS was $3.78 while adjusted was $10.42. This is a 175% difference between the two. I think what we are seeing with the recent price movement in GPN is that the market is losing faith in those adjusted EPS numbers.

It is also worth noting that GPN does have a significant amount of debt as well, with long-term debt to capital at about 38%. So, while the current P/E of around 9 using adjusted earnings looks attractive, if we include the debt, then that is up over 12. And if we use basic earnings the P/E is 25 using 2023's earnings. So, this stock might not be as cheap as it appears.

While I was aware of these general dynamics when I bought the stock, but I don't think I took them seriously enough at the time. I've become more vigilant as of late when it comes to businesses trying to adapt to slowing growth in their industry by initiating M&A. My inclination now is to avoid these situations altogether.

Fidelity Information Systems (FIS)

In many respects, FIS has been in a similar situation as GPN. The main difference is that I bought FIS after a big sell-off and wrote about it on 11/7/22 in my article "I Bought The Crash In Fidelity National Information Services". This purchase has performed better.

Data by YCharts

FIS bought Sunguard in 2015 in a $9.1 billion deal, and then an even bigger purchase of Worldpay for $35 billion. For brevity's sake, I won't post more FAST Graphs but basic EPS in 2014 was $2.38 compared to $3.10 for adjusted earnings. By 2021 basic EPS had fallen to $.68 while adjusted was $6.55. FIS would later spin off the failed Worldpay last year.

Fortunately, I didn't pay too much for this stock and managed a decent profit, but I think they are still in a challenging growth environment and I prefer to own the stocks of businesses where growth can come a little easier, so I sold.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

I bought this stock on 12/14/20. With big pharma stocks, I expect them to make acquisitions, but I also expect that given enough time, they have some promising breakout products that result from their own R&D and acquisitions, and after nearly 4 years BMY simply hasn't done that. After they recently decided it was necessary to make even more acquisitions (about $25 billion worth last year) I decided it was time to sell. While it's possible they could see growth in the coming years, after a decade of stock price stagnation, I would rather focus my energy on investments I think are more predictable.

Data by YCharts

UMB Financial (UMBF)

I first bought UMBF during the March 2020 crash. I took profits in January 2022 for a 138% gain, so that investment went really well. I then bought again after the March 2023 banking crisis and wrote the article "Post Crash UMB Financial Stock Has A Good Risk/Reward" on 4/29/23. Since then, the stock has performed reasonably well:

Data by YCharts

I think the overreaction the market had due to the risk of customer deposit flight has mostly corrected now and we see that the stock has been trading in a tight range lately. Now I think given the risks that still remain in commercial real estate and the bigger economic cycle in general, the stock is probably priced correctly by the market over the medium term, so I'm going to take profits here since there is a good chance the economy is more late-cycle than mid-cycle and I want to reduce financially sensitive positions unless I feel there is a big reward possible.

Conclusion

Portfolio housekeeping is rarely a fun task. One usually has to be willing to admit that certain positions are not performing quite as well as expected. In addition to these sales, I also sold 4 REITs, again, with the goal of reducing financially sensitive positions. I think the key component of this sort of housekeeping is to be as consistent as possible with the standards one uses. For example, I didn't just sell the stocks of positions that had negative returns. In fact, my average return for this group was slightly positive. It's really about assessing the risk compared to the potential reward. Most of the stocks I sold during this round of portfolio housekeeping I think have limited medium-term growth potential along with higher than average financial sensitivity either due to the type of business they are, or things like higher debt levels. So, it was a mix of my macro view of "fragile stagflation", the profile of the individual stocks, and how the rest of my portfolio is positioned that ultimately led to the decision to sell. I would love to hear how other investors go about this process in the comment section.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.