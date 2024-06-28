Wall Street Breakfast: #Inflation

#Inflation

When the U.S. Department of Commerce releases its personal income and outlays report for May, most eyes will be trained on the inflation data. Specifically, the core personal consumption expenditures index will provide further evidence on whether the lack of progress in lowering inflation earlier in the first quarter of the year was a bump in the road or a worrying trend. In April, disinflation appeared to resume, but one month does not make a trend.



By the numbers: Core PCE is expected to tick up 0.1% M/M in May, according to the consensus by economists, slowing from the 0.2% increase in April. On a year-over-year basis, that would come to a 2.6% rise compared with a 2.8% increase in the prior month. The Federal Reserve prefers to focus on core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, because it better reflects underlying inflation trends, than the Consumer Price Index. CPI measures the price changes on a fixed basket of goods and services, while PCE measures what consumers are actually spending, reflecting changes in behavior like substituting cheaper products when inflation rises.



If the actual numbers bear out, that could give Fed policymakers increased confidence that inflation is heading "sustainably" toward the central bank's 2% goal. When they're confident in the path of inflation, then they'll consider making their first interest rate cut in the cycle, but they won't rush to judgment. While several Fed officials insist they'll need several more months of data to attain that confidence, see how WSB subscribers forecast rate cuts playing out this year.



Speaking of inflation: The topic was a big one at the presidential debate last night, serving as a central theme and barometer of the economy. Tariffs were also discussed, as well as the impacts that the national debt, immigration and tax legislation might have in relation to prices. In fact, that's how the showdown kicked off, with moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash flagging the economy as the "issue that voters consistently say is their top concern." (8 comments)

More on the debate

Many statements, numbers and claims were touted in last night's presidential debate, but many of the takeaways focused on the demeanor and coherence (or lack thereof) that both candidates displayed on stage. Decision-making at the ballot box can be dependent on temperament and abilities, but also check out what each of the candidates said about specific areas of the economy. For investors looking to play the elections through market instruments, there are some politically driven Republican and Democratic ETFs. Note that shares of Trump Media & Technology (DJT) are also up 7% premarket to nearly $40. (52 comments)

The other foot

Nike (NKE) shares tumbled 12.4% AH to $82.52/share on Thursday after the sportswear giant cut its guidance, citing increased macro uncertainty, worsening forex effects and softness in China. Nike's adjusted profit topped estimates, but revenue fell 2%, with Wall Street expecting a 1% gain. "A comeback at this scale takes time," CFO Matthew Friend said during the earnings call. Executives also acknowledged the lack of innovation at Nike, especially in the most recent fiscal year as competitors gained traction in the fitness and running categories, but management aims to double the growth of the product pipeline by the end of 2025. (38 comments)

DEI backlash

After facing weeks of backlash on social media, Tractor Supply (TSCO) is pulling back policies that it said were unpopular with its customers. The farm supply retail chain will eliminate all DEI roles and targets, withdraw carbon emission goals and stop sponsoring non-business activities like pride festivals and voting campaigns. Instead, it will focus on ag education, animal welfare and veteran causes, as well as land and water conservation efforts. "We heard from customers that we have disappointed them," Tractor Supply said in a statement. "We've taken this feedback to heart." (11 comments)