How To Set Up A 60-40 Portfolio Ahead Of Rate Cuts In H2 2024

Jun. 28, 2024
Financial Serenity
Summary

  • I believe that the typical portfolio composition of 60-40 remains a highly prudent choice for an individual's portfolio.
  • Starting with two ETFs, for equities the URTH ETF and for bonds the BNDW, I think it is necessary today to make structural changes.
  • For equities, geographically, I watch emerging economies with interest. From a sector perspective, European REITs. For capitalization, I favor U.S. small-cap growth.
  • For bonds, I think there is great value in European government bonds.
In my financial choices, I always suppose starting from 60-40, and I assume that the portfolio is totally invested in two great classics of the market:

60% of the equity is 100% invested in the iShares MSCI World ETF (

Financial Serenity
I am passionate about investments and financial analysis with over 10 years of experience in global markets. Specializing in macroeconomics, I base my investments on long-term growth strategies. I have worked for years in research, analysis, and consulting in the financial sector, and for this reason, I closely follow market trends. I have chosen to present myself under the name of my organization, "FinancialSerenity," to avoid any conflicts of interest and to create content that is increasingly aligned with the market every day. My investment approach is based on rigorous research aimed at finding investment opportunities through a contrarian strategy. I strongly believe that, in the long term, certain sectors are destined to grow, and I seek to take positions in the market during times of difficulty at statistically advantageous prices. Diversification will do the rest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

