Beyond Cookies: The Trade Desk New Strategy Shines, But Hold

Jun. 28, 2024 7:37 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Stock
Matteo Sada, CFA profile picture
Matteo Sada, CFA
446 Followers

Summary

  • The Trade Desk reported impressive Q1 2024 earnings, exceeding revenue and EPS expectations with strong guidance for the next quarter.
  • The company is a leader in programmatic advertising, particularly in the growing CTV space, with strategic partnerships enhancing its position.
  • Management shows strong leadership qualities, focusing on CTV opportunities and maintaining financial stability, but valuation metrics suggest potential overpricing.
  • Initiating coverage with a hold based on The Trade Desk healthy financials, strong management team, and innovation in AdTech. However, I find much of the growth is priced in.

Two Business Associates Working At Computer Together

Tom Werner

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), a leader in digital advertising software, recently reported impressive Q1 2024 earnings. Both revenue and EPS exceeded analyst expectation, with revenue surging 28.3% YoY to $491.25M. The company’s guidance for the next quarter also bodes well, suggesting

This article was written by

Matteo Sada, CFA profile picture
Matteo Sada, CFA
446 Followers
Over 12 years of dynamic experience in the financial industry, I excel as a trader, portfolio manager, and equity research. As a CFA charter holder, I meticulously navigate the financial landscape, employing a comprehensive approach that blends top-down and bottom-up analysis. My investment philosophy centers on synthesizing Growth At a Reasonable Price (GARP) and value strategies, though I remain adaptable to market shifts. Completing an MBA has enriched my investment perspective incorporating corporate strategy standpoint. My extensive trading experience has honed my understanding of momentum factors which also influence my investment decisions. Follow me to stay tuned.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My analysis specializes in identifying companies that are experiencing growth at a reasonable price or value companies with potential. Rating systems don't consider time horizons, risk profiles, or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TTD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News