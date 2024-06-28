Tom Werner

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), a leader in digital advertising software, recently reported impressive Q1 2024 earnings. Both revenue and EPS exceeded analyst expectation, with revenue surging 28.3% YoY to $491.25M. The company’s guidance for the next quarter also bodes well, suggesting continued growth. Additionally, TTD boasts a healthy free cash flow, indicating strong financial health.

This positive performance is backed by a thriving digital advertising market fueled by audience and media diversification. TTD stands out as a leader in programmatic advertising, a method that automates ad placements, making them more efficient. The company is experiencing robust sales growth, particularly in the rapidly expanding connected TV (CTV) advertising space.

Recent developments further strengthen TTD position. Netflix’s (NFLX) launch of an ad supported tier is expected to generate significant additional revenue for TTD through programmatic ad buying. Additionally, a strategic partnership with Roku (ROKU), the leading TV streaming platform, allows TTD to leverage Roku’s audience data for more effective ad campaigns. I find that a positive in TTD strategy is its agnostic approach, that is, not owning its own inventory, and established relationships with major advertisers as key advantages. However, CTV is only one of its revenue channels, and as they explained in their earnings presentation this industry is still evolving.

In this article, I aim to find if TTD is a solid candidate for my growth at reasonable price portfolio. While the company’s future looks promising, some valuation metrics suggest it might be overpriced. To make an informed decision, I’ll delve deeper into various factors like management effectiveness, corporate strategy, and of course, valuation itself. As you’ll read later, there are high expectations already priced in for TTD's next earnings report, and with the potential for an economic slowdown, I’m currently leaning toward starting coverage with a Hold.

Management Evaluation

Jeff Green, the co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, has a long history in the AdTech industry. He previously founded AdECN, the world’s first online advertising exchange that was later acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) and has been instrumental in the Trade Desk’s rapid growth since its launch in 2009.

Green enjoys a high approval rating around employees despite the company having an average overall rating on Glassdoor. This suggests strong leadership qualities that resonate with his team. Jeff Green was the highest paid CEO in 2021 with a pay package that included stock options that vest in eight batches, maxing out if the share price quintuples.

This and the fact that he estimated to own around 8% of the company shares with 49% of voting control leads me to believe he has a high alignment ratio with the company success.

During the last earnings call, it is clear to me, that he is looking to capitalize on the rise of connected TV (CTV) advertising. Green believes CTV is the future premium advertising, and the company is forging partnerships with major content providers to gain access to this valuable inventory. OpenPath, a new offering, aims to streamline the supply chain for CTV advertising, while UID2, a universal identity solution, tackles the challenge of audience targeting in a fragmented landscape.

He also discussed the depreciation of cookies as one of the risks for TTD and that the situation presents an initial hurdle, however, he remains optimistic about the industry’s ability to adapt. Walled gardens like Amazon Prime Video could also pose a threat, but ultimately, pressure to open up their inventories for better ad experiences is anticipated.

Yeah. So today, we don't buy Amazon Prime Video. That's only available from Amazon selling it themselves. And as you point out, I believe they're adding a significant amount of supply, but then only selling it themselves, which does put some pressure on the objectivity problem that their DSP in particular has.

Laura Schenkein, The Trade Desk CFO, has maintained a low debt to equity ratio of around 10% with no long-term debt, and has funded projects through strong cash flow, with Free Cash Flow, averaging 42% increase in the past 3 years with FCF at $176m in the last earnings report. However, I consider the company ROE currently low at 9%. This necessitates monitoring over the mid-term, but my assumption is that this might be due to the rebound in net income from the 2021-2022 advertising slowdown and the subsequent bounce, rather than a structural issue, as the industry average ROE sits around 3%. Schenkein reported a strong cash position with $1.4B.

Overall, I find that The trade Desk leadership delivered a positive message on the last earnings call. Specifically, Green seems to be capitalizing on the CTV opportunity, which is a key growth area for the company. Financially, Schenkein highlighted an increase in profitability and a healthy balance sheet. While ROE seems low, it seems industry related. TTD management seems to be focused on strategic growth initiatives while maintaining financial stability. Given all this factors, I am rating TTD management a “Meets expectations.”

Corporate Strategy

The Trade Desk carves its niche in the DSP market by being an independent player focused on the open internet and premium inventory. This sets them apart from walled gardens like Google or Amazon.

Their core strategy revolves around:

CTV leadership : aim to be the go-to platform for Connected TV advertising, a rapidly growing segment.

: aim to be the go-to platform for Connected TV advertising, a rapidly growing segment. UID2 Identity solution : This tackles the challenge of audience targeting in a fragmented landscape with multiple devices and platforms in a post-cookie world and could open a potentially new revenue stream in the future.

: This tackles the challenge of audience targeting in a fragmented landscape with multiple devices and platforms in a post-cookie world and could open a potentially new revenue stream in the future. Transparency and independence: They prioritize transparency in data practices and avoid relying on data from walled garden, appealing to advertisers who value control.

Here is a table I created with key differentiators between TTD and some companies that are considered Demand Side Platforms (DSP) in the AdTech industry.

The Trade Desk Google DV360 (GOOG) Amazon DSP Adobe Advertising Cloud (ADBE) Market Share (estimated) 21% 30% Not Available (Walled Garden) Not available Gartner Quadrant Leader Leader Niche Player Visionary Corporate Strategy Independent, focuses on open internet & premium inventory Part of Google Marketing platform, leverages Google data Part of Amazon Advertising suite, leverages Amazon data Integrates with Adobe Experience Cloud, prioritizes customer experience data. Advantages Independent and transparent, strong CTV focus, UID2 identity solution Largest data pool, strong programmatic buying tools. Seamless integration with Amazon ecosystem, access to Amazon audiences Tight integration with Adobe marketing tools, good data management. Disadvantages Limited data compared to walled gardens, like Amazon, relies on partners for data. Not fully transparent, privacy concerns due to Google data collection. Limited to Amazon ecosystem, may not be suitable for all campaigns. Steeper learning curve, may not be ideal for independent buyers. Click to enlarge

In my view, TTD interacts in a very fragmented market with multiple DSP platforms, each with its strengths and weaknesses. However, I find that TTD has a first mover advantage as an independent and championing open internet, TTD is currently shining in Connect TV (CTV) and its privacy focused UID2 solution.

I find that their main competitors are Walled Garden like Google DV360 and Amazon DSP. These powerhouses provide immense data pools and robust tools but raise privacy concerns and limit reach beyond their ecosystem. Further, Adobe Advertising Cloud DSP is tightly integrated with Adobe’s marketing suite, their DSP excels in data management. However, the learning curve can be steep, and it might not be ideal for independent buyers.

Other companies include, Amobee (NEXN), AdForm, and MediaOcean, who are smaller but established players offering programmatic buying and automation, these DSPs leverage data partnerships and cater to omnichannel campaigns. Data access and targeting options might be more limited compared to the other companies.

Valuation

TTD currently trades at around $97.71. The stock is up around 14% since it last reported earnings in mid-May. The stock, however, is up around 35% YTD.

Now, to assess its value, I employed an 11% discount rate, this rate reflects the minimum return an investor expects to receive for their investments. Here, I am using a 5% risk-free rate, combined with the additional market risk premium for holding stocks versus risk-free investments, I’m using 6% for this risk premium. While this could be further refined, lower or higher, I’m using it as a starting point only to get a gauge using unbiased market expectations.

Then, using a simple 10-year two staged DCF model, I reversed the formula to solve for the high-growth rate, which is the growth in the first stage.

To achieve this, I assumed a terminal growth rate of 4% in the second stage. Predicting growth beyond a 10-year horizon is challenging, but in my experience, a 4% rate reflects a more sustainable long-term trajectory for mature companies that should be close to historical GDP growth. Again, these assumptions can be higher or lower, but from my experience I will use a 4% rate as a base case scenario due to the nature of their business. The formula used is:

$97.71 = (sum^10 FCF (1 + "X") / 1+r)) + TV (sum^10 FCF (1+g) / (1+r))

Solving for x = 35%

This suggests that the market currently prices TTD FCF to grow at 35%. According to Seeking Alpha analyst consensus, FCF over the next 2 years at 24.88%. Therefore, it seems that TTD is overvalued on a fundamental basis. Further, I’ll also look at their price earnings to growth (PEG) ratio sits at 2.91x -versus a sector median of 1.30x- implying the stock price is overvalued. However, I believe earnings should catch up to the valuation at some point, unless there is an economic slowdown or if interest rates stay higher for longer impacting companies’ advertisement spending. Compounding this, they are also getting an overvaluation rating on Seeking Alpha.

Technical Analysis

TTD has been on a positive momentum this year. However, on a technical basis, the stock looks appropriately valued, its 1-year average RSI is in neutral territory at 57 and in line with its 14-day moving average of 57 indicating the stock price in a wait and see mode.

TTD has formed a trading channel with strong support level at just shy of $100 and a resistance level at around $86, the stock should move around this band awaiting more news and breach its all-time high of around $103.42 in 2021. Next earnings report is estimated to be on August 8.

Takeaway

The Trade Desk shines in programmatic advertising, especially Connected TV (CTV). Their focus on transparency and privacy-friendly UID2 in-house solution positions them well. However, I have some concerns. TTD’s data access is limited compared to walled gardens, like Amazon and Google, and the current stock price might be inflated by high expectations for future growth. While TTD faces competition, I consider them the leader with a first mover advantage of the demand side of the open AdTech market. However, considering all factors, including the recent run of the stock and high expectations for the next earnings, I am starting my coverage of TTD with a Hold rating. Please let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.