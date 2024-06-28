javi02

Dear readers/followers,

This will be the last coverage of the Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCPK:CRTSF) (OTCPK:CHYHY) ticker after the merger with Novozymes A/S (OTCPK:NVZMY). I have been invested in Christian Hansen for a number of years, and have been covering the company with a bullish rating here on SA for some time as well. My latest coverage can be found here in December of 2023. In that article I spoke a bit about the pending merger with Novozymes, and why I believed this to be a value-add for the company and for the shareholders in either.

In the last stand-alone coverage for Christian Hansen, the company recorded strong financial performance with 16% organic revenue growth and double-digit growth in core segments.

Christian Hansen was a Danish company with premiumization and low yield but offered above-average growth potential on its own, and even more now. The company is, now together with Novozymes, in something as "alchemical" as an enzymes business, which is surprisingly more volatile than you'd expect, but is expected to generate good upside over the next few years.

In this article, we'll look at the merged businesses and what remains to invest in - also, establishing my first target for the merged businesses.

Novozymes & Christian Hansen and the merger after the fact

Neither Novozymes nor Christian Hansen still remain in the original form and it's not as though Novozymes somehow just "absorbed" Chr. Hansen. Instead it was a merger of equals where only the name remained somewhat similar - but Novozymes had a tradition going back to 1925 when two Danish brothers aimed to produce insulin in a laboratory that they founded. Novozymes in the shape that the company was prior to the merger was actually spun off from Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) back in 2000 and went on to inorganically grow quite extensively, with operations in nations like China, India, Brazil, Argentina, United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

The name of the new company is Novonesis.

This new company is a leading bio-solutions partner, and the merger was officially finished back in late January of this year. There was never really a question for me of this not going through, but still good to see it executed.

So what is Novonesis, the result of Chr Hansen's merger? How will it deliver value to shareholders?

Novonesis, as a play on bio solutions, is, in turn, a play on a number of megatrends, trends like the growing population worldwide with an evolving need for nutrition and health, and higher demand for clean eating, fuels, better nutrition, alternative protein sources, food waste trends, and the like. All of these trends are in favor of how Novonesis does business, and the company in fact claims that the market for biosolutions is still in the very early stages of development.

Novonesis, as a business is segmented into two primary areas - Food & Health biosolutions, and Planetary Health Biosolutions (quite a name). These segments have a product split or segmentation that looks as follows.

Novonesis IR (Novonesis IR)

At a surface level appeal, this is a very attractive investment based on this, not in the least because the company is already a significant market leader in many of these segments. Current company expectations range from a 6-8% organic CAGR, which will come as the company hopes 2-3% from upselling, and 3-4% from market growth and pricing (as well as a slight amount from increased penetration).

The company works with Bacteria, Yeast, Probiotics, Enzymes, and Proteins to create a better world. It improves the texture of food, the health benefits, the taste, the appearance, the simplification of labels, and the safety. It also allows for increased product yields and less waste and energy usage.

Novonesis IR (Novonesis IR)

The company expects Biosolutions to outgrow overall other markets, with current significant growth on an annual basis, between 1-3%.

My one question with regard to former Chr. Hansen here is how Novonesis is going to deliver the spoken-about synergies between the two companies. And there are some answers to be had here. Novonesis will combine the two capabilities with cross-selling for products like Cheese flavor creation, yeast solutions for beer, and a new combination of enzymes and cultures with a stronger value proposition for new protein/plant-based solutions.

The company also works with a number of what-if scenarios, of what could happen to its sales if certain (somewhat possible) things were to happen.

Novonesis IR (Novonesis IR)

Novonesis started trading on the Copenhagen stock market with the ticker NSIS-B and currently trades at a price of 431 DKK/share. The company offers a yield of less than 1.5%, but has less than 21% long-term debt/capital and a market cap of over 200B DKK - so is solid here, and is currently estimated to generate annualized growth in the ranges of 12-16% per year, which would imply a favorable premiumization when it comes to valuation. This is entirely in line with how both Novozymes and Christian Hansen traded prior to the merger. The question of whether this company is an attractive one is, as I see it, answered clearly with a "yes".

Novonesis IR (Novonesis IR)

These companies that we're talking about - Chr Hansen and Novozymes, have always commanded a very high premium. This, by the way, is also true for many other Danish companies - they are typically not cheap, and Danish companies also typically have a relatively low dividend yield. These are some of the reasons why Danish investments are relatively "slim" when it comes to my portfolio.

Novonesis IR (Novonesis IR)

However, let's look at some upsides and risks of Novonesis.

Risks & Upside to Novonesis/Christian Hansen

The risks to this company exist, but they are far smaller now than they were before, when the two companies were still on their own. I would argue that the company's underlying growth quality is now far better due to a better sales mix and diversification potential. Inorganic growth initiatives and plans can be a net risk, and I spoke about this in conjunction with the merger, but I no longer believe this to be a negative "game changer" here. I still don't believe, also, that even with Novozymes, this company can manage a superb and above-average market or sales growth rate. I forecasted a lower dividend rate, and this has very much materialized. The market risk for the company's (Chr. Hansen's) legacy products also still needs to be pushed as well. While Chr. Hansen has comprehensive research proving the veracity of its probiotic strains, this still needs to be pushed to consumers, who need to be convinced.

On the other hand, the newly merged company is by far the dominant global player in enzymes and diary cultures. It's almost ridiculously dominating at this point.

It's possible to clarify this even further with numbers. The combined company now has over 50% of the global market. It has the largest commercially available strain library on earth, and the upside if the company's forecasts for the basic trends are accurate, is technically without many limits on the upside. At any time this company would become cheap and with the fundamentals the same, I would be investing here.

In the end, this remains a valuation-oriented play, more so even than before.

Any risk to the company long-term is made up for by fundamentals and quality. The only question to my mind left is growth. And this takes us to the company valuation.

Valuation for Novonesis

Christian Hansen's merger with Novozymes has created Novonesis, a 200B+ market cap Danish specialty chemicals/biotech business. It's one of the most attractive biotech and chemical businesses out there as I see it, due to a significant, attractive market share in very basic fields.

Because of a virtually unassailable market position, I give the company high marks for the moat and even consider it a premiumizing argument and factor. The company is currently estimated to slightly grow its earnings this year, up to around 11.41 DKK for the year (Paywalled FAST Graphs link), with 10-25% growth annualized for the coming few years in 2025-2026E. This comes to a combined annualized estimated growth rate of 15%. This is very good.

The yield unfortunately is far lower even than the risk-free rate. At less than 1.5% it's not an argument for investing, merely a small bonus to the capital appreciation offered by the company here - but both Novozymes and Chr Hansen, which is what Novonesis is, have high marks in forecast accuracy of over 90% accuracy on a 2-year basis.

Unfortunately, as is the case with some mergers, many investors seem to have taken out the victory for this company in advance. Despite not actually materializing this earnings growth, Novonesis is now trading at almost 40x P/E. While I do accept a premium, I do not accept 40x P/E. The company is, to my mind, closer to the combined 5-10-year average for both Christian Hansen and Novozymes until it proves some of the synergies announced by the participating companies. This comes to a low of 29x and a high of 32x - a fairly narrow range, which I believe gives us good visibility for where we can make a profit here.

At current valuation levels, this is not something that is possible, in my mind.

FAST Graphs Novonesis Upside (FAST Graphs Novonesis Upside)

What you see there is an example of the upside the company could have, which is less than 8%, and that's to a premium of over 31x P/E. I am unwilling at this point in time to go far above this, and would therefore say that based on growth estimates - even good ones - the valuation dictates that this company now be a "HOLD".

The valuation targets for this company are mixed. We have 16 analysts following the business that consider Novonesis interesting at a low of 350 DKK and a high of 540 DKK. The average for these 16 analysts comes to 440 DKK, which gives us an upside of less than 2.5% here. Despite this, 7 analysts out of 16 are at "BUY", and only 5 are at "HOLD". So the overarching theme here from analysts is a positive one for the company - and one I currently do not agree with.

I believe the likely scenario, if invested at this valuation and unless the company "inflates" (which I never count on), you're likely to get substandard returns below 10% per year, even including dividends. Because I am not interested in such meager returns, I am not investing here (yet), even though I consider the company to be very attractive.

I consider the company attractive enough however, to hold my shares at this time, and would not rotate here unless we see price levels of over 500 DKK, at which point we'd be talking well over 40x P/E.

My introductory price target for Christian Hansen/Novozymes company Novonesis, is 400 DKK/share. This enables a double-digit upside and a more conservative outlook.

Thesis

Novonesis is a leader in technologies relating to microbial and fermentation, specifically enzymes, Health/Nutrition, and similar fields. The company's components, specifically Chr Hansen and Novozymes, have averaged double-digit earnings growth for over 10 years and are usually traded at a high premium akin to some of the highest P/E companies out there. I would also say that the combination of these two companies also deserves, if the growth rate continues, a relatively high P/E.

In order to invest in the business, you need to accept that high premium and that potential high growth rate outlook, as well as the meager yield of below 1.5% after the merger of the two businesses, and currently at ~1.4%.

Because I accept the premium and forecast the company to around a 31x P/E, I cannot see an upside here if the company continues to manage double-digit growth and starts out Novonesis as an investment at a PT of around 400 DKK/share, which would be where we see double-digit annualized upside potential.

That makes this company a "HOLD" here, and one of the highest P/Es of any company that I accept, even if it drops. The company is less attractive now in June of 2024. I won't be selling my shares - at least not yet - but I would consider the company a rotation target if we, during this year, approach a 500 DKK share price.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversion.

I will not call Chr. Hansen Holding A/S successor stock Novonesis "cheap" here, and I would not consider it a "BUY", but a "HOLD".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.