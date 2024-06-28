Will The PCE Deflator Really Contain New Information?

Jun. 28, 2024 7:15 AM ETUS Dollar Index (DXY), USDOLLAR, SPX, SP500, STOXX, US10YUSDU, UUP, UDN, FXA, FXC, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, YCL, YCS, FXF, FXB, GBBEF, JEMTF, CEW, PGDDF, EMLC, LEMB, EBND, ELD, FEMB, CBON, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, DXYN, 10YTIPS, 30YTIPS, 5YTIPS, US100:IND, US12M, US1M, US20Y, US2M, US2Y, US30Y, US3M, US3Y
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.44K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar is narrowly mixed as North American participants prepare to return for the last session of the first half.
  • The large bourses, but India, rose in the Asia Pacific region.
  • Benchmark 10-year yields are 1-4 bps higher in Europe, and the 10-year US Treasury yield is up a couple of basis points to 4.30%.

financial graph on technology abstract background

monsitj

Overview

The US dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) is narrowly mixed as North American participants prepare to return for the last session of the first half. Despite firmer-than-expected Tokyo CPI and stronger-than-expected industrial output, the market lifted the greenback around

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.44K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
STOXX
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News