SkyWest: Why This Airline Stock Could Continue Flying

Jun. 28, 2024 8:31 AM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
425 Followers

Summary

  • SkyWest owns SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, with nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of travelers to over 200 destinations across North America.
  • SkyWest emerged as the strongest American regional airline post-pandemic, with improved asset utilization leading to revenue growth and margin expansion.
  • Despite being in a mature industry, SkyWest still has growth opportunities for the business. It expects 100 65-76 seat aircraft to be made available by its mainline partners and should.
  • The company has been extracting value from its fleet of CRJ-200s, which are fully depreciated and unencumbered but are being monetized in several ways.
  • Strong balance sheet, improving pilot staffing, and potential for margin and free cash flow growth make SkyWest a compelling investment opportunity.

Airplane flying over tropical sea at sunset

murat4art

Introduction

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is the holding company that owns SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing. At SkyWest Airlines, the company owns nearly 500 aircraft that connect millions of travelers each month (over 38 million annually) to over

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
425 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SKYW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKYW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SKYW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News