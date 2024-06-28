Nike Q4 Results: Selloff Presents Opportunity For Equity Bargain Hunters

Summary

  • Shares in Nike fell to levels last seen four years ago following a disappointing finish to its 2024 fiscal year.
  • The company reported meager full-year sales growth and cut its fiscal 2025 guidance.
  • Strength in their mainstay product lines were more than offset by weakness in its lifestyle categories.
  • I view the selloff as an attractive opportunity for investors seeking an equity bargain.
Shares in sneaker giant, Nike (NYSE:NKE), were pummeled in the aftermarket hours on Thursday following the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings results. The stock dropped about 12% after pairing a forward guidance cut with an underwhelming sales report.

