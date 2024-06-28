artJazz

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is a renewable energy company that owns a large amount of wind, solar and hydro assets and invests aggressively into the growth of its portfolio.

Brookfield Renewable Partners offers passive income investors a globally-diversified investment portfolio of renewable energy assets that produces a growing amount of funds from operations.

The partnership has delivered double digit funds from operations growth since 2016 and is selling for a moderate FFO multiple, making a purchase particularly compelling for passive income investors that want to leverage the company’s FFO strength.

Brookfield profits from growing energy demand from AI-focused data centers.

Portfolio Footprint, International Diversification, Contracted Cash Flows,

Brookfield Renewable Partners invests in renewable energy assets, primarily in the U.S., but also abroad which gives the company improved diversification.

At its core, Brookfield Renewable Partners develops and operates new energy assets in the hydro, wind and solar markets, but also invests in energy storage and biofuel production.

In total the company had energy assets representing 32,500 megawatts in its portfolio and Brookfield Renewable Partners is ramping its exposure particularly in the solar field.

As of March 31, 2024, Brookfield Renewable Partners had more than $100 billion invested across the world, of which 62% fell to North America. Another $18 billion of investments are located in South America, Europe is responsible for $16 billion of new energy investments with the remainder of $6 billion falling into the Asia-Pacific region.

Portfolio Footprint (Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.)

Hydroelectric was responsible for the majority of BEP’s funds from operations in 2023. Hydro earned BEP $624 million in funds from operations which was by far the single, most important FFO source.

The last year was also a record year for Brookfield Renewable Partners in terms of FFO per unit. BEP earned $1.67 per unit in funds from operations, reflecting 7% YoY growth.

Funds From Operations (Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.)

Brookfield Renewable Partners is compelling as an investment for passive income investors because BEP contracts 90% of its energy production in advance, meaning the BEP is locking in prices early and has therefore a lot of earnings and cash flow predictability.

The average length of its underlying energy contracts is 13 years which creates long-term earnings security for Brookfield Renewable Partners and, for the customer, long-term energy supply security.

AI Is Driving Data Center Energy Needs, Is A Long-Term Growth Catalyst

The world is becoming greener and governments around the globe are creating incentives for companies to invest in new energy sources and crowd out fossil fuels.

With that said, the present rate of new energy investments is not sufficient to meet long-term energy needs. For instance, to speed up new energy development, create energy certainty for its customers and initiate durable FFO streams, Brookfield Renewable Partners struck a agreement with Microsoft in May 2024 to deliver over 10.5 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity.

I anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners to strike similar deals with other large U.S. companies such as Google, Meta Platforms or Amazon which are also focused on pursuing net-zero climate goals.

Data Center Energy Needs (Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.)

A catalyst for accelerating renewable energy investments could come from growing demand from data centers which have escalating energy needs due to the use of AI.

According to Brookfield Renewable Partners, data centers are going to grow from 2% global energy consumption to 10% by the end of the decade as companies invest in AI capabilities.

Owners of renewable energy assets are therefore confronting with escalating energy demand, particularly if other companies follow into the footsteps of Microsoft which has set a zero-carbon footprint by 2030.

Global Data Center Power Demand (Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.)

Brookfield identified generative AI adoption, specifically coming from data centers, as a catalyst for growing power demand in the future.

As new developments in AI drive demand for electricity, Brookfield Energy Partners is well-positioned, as a leading, globally-operating renewable energy company, to meet the energy requirements of the data center sector.

BEP’s CEO also indicated as much when he explained the rationale behind the deal with Microsoft to power the software company’s data centers.

Power Consumption Growth (Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.)

Goldman Sachs corroborated those views by projecting a sharp rise in data center power demand until the end of the decade. In a research piece from May 2024, Goldman Sachs Research indicated a 5x increase in the global data center power consumption between 2016 until 2030.

Data Center Power Demand (Goldman Sachs Research)

Growing FFO And Distribution

Passive income investors would want to own a piece of Brookfield Renewable Partners’ business primarily because the partnership is growing its distribution consistently and has done so over a very long time.

Brookfield Renewable Partners’ renewable energy assets are producing durable funds from operations growth and the partnership has the numbers to back this up: Between 2016 and 2023, Brookfield Renewable Partners’ funds from operations increased each year, on average, by 12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a long-term FFO per unit growth target of 10% annually which the partnership obviously exceeded rather comfortably in the last seven years.

Funds From Operations Growth (Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.)

In terms of distribution, Brookfield Renewable Partners’ growth rate was 6%, about half of its FFO growth rate, which leaves room for investment in new energy assets in order to set the partnership up for long-term, durable income growth.

BEP Is Trading At A Moderate FFO Multiple

In 2023, Brookfield Renewable Partners grew its funds from operations 7% YoY to $1.67 per unit. If Brookfield Renewable Partners grows its FFO by a similar growth rate in 2024, then investors could see $1.79 per unit as FFO showing up on the partnership’s books at the end of the year.

With a unit price of $25.62, Brookfield Renewable Partners is presently selling for 14.3x estimated 2024 FFO. Brookfield Renewable Partners was selling at $29 just a month ago, implying FFO multiple of 16.2x.

In the last year, Brookfield Renewable Partners sold between 11.2x and 16.9x FFO so the present multiple of 14.3x is moderate, in my opinion.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Be More Risky Than It Seems

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance so just because Brookfield Renewable Partners achieved double digit FFO growth in the past doesn’t imply that passive income investors will see a similar rate in the future.

There are also legitimate concerns as to how quickly the renewable energy sector can grow, as the electric-vehicle industry, to name just one example, presently deals with a serious slowdown in demand.

Fossil fuels will probably remain a key energy source in the future and not be completely phased out.

Slowing FFO growth is probably the most severe headwind for Brookfield Renewable Partners moving forward.

My Conclusion

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a compelling investment for long-term passive income investors as the market for renewable energy solutions is growing.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has the track record to make a compelling case for itself predominantly because the partnership has grown its funds from operations at 12% per annum since 2016.

The distribution has increased at half the rate, 6% per annum. A tailwind for the new energy sector in general could be the growth of the data center industry which itself is fueled by accelerating adoption of AI which requires a lot of computing power, and thus energy.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is poised to leverage these trends to its advantage and with a growth-oriented distribution strategy, I think BEP should be included in a passive income investors’ portfolio.