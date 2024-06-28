ArtistGNDphotography

Zeo investment thesis

Solar installer Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) is a relative newcomer to the Nasdaq exchange. It is a promising addition, since it has had several years of operations under a predecessor company, and it is profitable.

It is implementing new revenue generating initiatives, including expansion into two more states and ramping up its sales force. Zeo also enjoys the tailwinds supporting renewable energy, and reports that some of its headwinds, such as interest rates, are dissipating.

Green investors will find Zeo an interesting prospect, but most investors should wait for another couple of quarters, to ensure its financial metrics are headed upward. I rate the firm a Hold.

History and business of Zeo

Nasdaq newcomer Zeo Energy Corporation began trading on March 14, after a business combination involving Sunergy Renewables LLC and ESGEN Acquisition Corp. (ESGEN). The two companies merged into Zeo, which is being led by Sunergy’s senior management.

The company specializes in the installation of residential solar energy systems, as well as related energy efficiency equipment, and services. Geographically, it operates in Florida (which was Sunergy’s base), Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Illinois (the latter two opened in the first quarter of this year). It sells and installs solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. In addition, it offers insulation services.

On June 27, 2024, its shares were trading at $2.43, and it had a market cap of $130.9 million.

Competition for solar installations

Zeo points to a wide range of competitors in its June 3, 2024 prospectus. It considers electric utilities to be its primary competitors, as they compete for customers based on price. Other criteria include reliability and environmental benefits.

The list also includes retail electric providers and independent power producers that are not regulated like the utilities. In addition, there are community solar products from municipal power companies, and other solar energy companies.

As for specific companies, Sunergy compared itself to Sunrun Inc. (RUN), Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), and Sunpower Corporation (SPWR) in ESGEN/Sunergy’s investor presentation in November 2023:

ZEO competitors (Zeo November 2023 investor presentation)

Five-year revenue charts for these companies plus Sunergy/Zeo show the latter is much smaller by revenue than the other four:

ZEO competitors by revenue (SeekingAlpha )

Competitive advantages: Zeo management argues in its June 3 prospectus that it has strengths, which also might be interpreted as competitive advantages:

Its business is profitable and has increased revenue and earned profits over the past four years.

It claims its sales model generates a high volume of sales per representative and low customer acquisition costs.

Zeo’s vertical integration is believed to produce customer satisfaction and personnel retention.

A scalable business platform allows it to grow efficiently.

Regarding the sales model, it has four tiers, beginning with door-to-door staff; their leads are passed up to the second tier and so on until reaching the top salespeople on tier four.

One way of testing such competitive advantage claims is to compare margins. First quarter 2024 results show its three rivals failed to deliver positive EBITDA or net income, and thus had negative margins:

ZEO gross, EBITDA, and net margins (author)

Zeo hasn't just been profitable in the first quarter, it also delivered profits in each of the past three years (before it went public). In contrast, Sunrun has had negative EBITDA and net income through the past 10 years, and Sunnova has been negative for seven years. Sunpower did post positive EBITDA until 2023, while its net income has been negative every year since 2018.

Comments: The data confirms the belief that Zeo does have a competitive advantage in at least this one area.

Profitability positions it well for future growth and to become the market leader. It provides free cash flow that can be reinvested; it also makes it easier to raise capital through equity or debt.

Despite being the smallest in terms of revenue, profitability makes Zeo a better choice for many investors.

Management and strategy at Zeo

Timothy Bridgewater is the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and a director of Zeo. He joined a Sunergy predecessor in 2019 as CEO, CFO, and Chairman of the Board. Previously, he had founded and managed Interlink Capital Strategies, an investment advisory service. He is also Managing Partner at Prometheus Power Partners, a solar energy development company.

Zeo’s strategy focuses on growth, and in its Prospectus said it wants to “increase our market impact and grow our revenue and profits by pursuing the following strategic objectives:”

Expand into new geographic markets, states where it does not yet have a presence.

Emphasize efficient growth by training its own staff and external dealers.

Keep expanding the external dealer sales channel.

Provide new financing options, such as leasing, and growing its roofing business. Customers often want new roofing before installing solar panels, so having its own roofing company helps speed up solar sales.

Comments: CEO Bridgewater has more than 30 years’ experience in financial and solar businesses. While he currently has a heavy load, handling both the CEO and CFO duties, he should be able to lead the company forward.

The growth strategy seems reasonable, since it builds on the trend toward renewable energy. I also like the idea that it is focused on incremental growth, rather than making a big bet on a new strategy and tactics. Finally, the choice of a capital-light business model is a smart one, since it will require much less capital or debt financing.

Revenue and net income growth

Looking at a chart of Zeo’s revenue and net income, one fact jumps out: Net income, and ultimately earnings per share, took a deep dive while revenue continued to increase:

ZEO revenue and net income chart (SeekingAlpha )

However, the company expressed optimism in its Q1-2024 earnings release that it would again increase its profitability. One reason for that bullishness is that it is getting past the general and administrative costs that go with a business combination, rebranding, and public listing.

CEO Bridgewater said, “With transaction costs from our successful business combination behind us, we expect that our profitability will return to historical levels of growth throughout the remainder of the year as well.”

He also stated that Zeo is well positioned for the second and third quarters (the fourth is typically slower because there is less demand in winter). He observed that headwinds such as equipment pricing and high-interest rates are dissipating, and early indications suggest it will have a strong sales force out this spring and summer.

As a renewables company, Zeo and its predecessor, Sunery has several tailwinds propelling its growth (and that of its competitors, too):

ZEO industry market trends (November investor presentation)

It released its first quarter report on May 15, and the metrics included (all comparisons with Q1-2023):

Total revenue increased 4% to $19.5 million.

Gross profit went down by 47% to $1.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.2 million, compared to a profit of $2.0 million.

The company also noted that its merger transaction costs totaled $11.7 million, a substantial sum for a company with relatively little revenue.

Comments: Zeo is growing and from the second quarter onward should register increasing net income again. Its expansion into Ohio and Illinois in the first quarter should add additional revenue, although we don’t know if it will be immediately profitable.

And that’s the key here. Revenue has been on a predictable, upward trajectory, while EBITDA and net income fell because of the business combination, the public listing, and other costs. With those expenses behind them, the company has no excuse for not increasing its net margin and income.

Valuation

Zeo’s short history as a publicly traded stock has not been a happy one for shareholders. Since mid-March, the share price has kept falling:

Data by YCharts

Even the optimistic tone of the first quarter earnings report did not arouse any enthusiasm. Of course, if we look at the trajectory of net income, including when it was known as Sunergy, there is little to encourage investors:

ZEO net income chart (SeekingAlpha )

The CEO indicated in the first quarter 2024 report that additional SG&A costs were now in the past, and that he expected better times in the second and third quarters of this year. Based on its expansion into two new states, a bigger sales force, and a reduction in SG&A expenses, I expect higher EBITDA and net income margins.

On valuation, Zeo has a price/sales ratio of 0.15, which is low; it's named rivals have varying ratios, but all are higher than Zeo’s. Sunnova’s is 0.95 and gets an A rating, Sunrun is at 1.33 which earns it a C+ rating, and SunPower receives an A for its 0.28. Based on its rivals’ grades, I would suggest Zeo would be rated as an A or A+.

As such, investors would pay less for each dollar of Zeo sales, and the stock is thus undervalued. There are no P/E measures for the named rivals, since none of them have positive earnings.

While those measures indicate Zeo is undervalued, we have to add that the shares outstanding count rose from one million at the end of December to just over five million by the end of March:

ZEO shares outstanding chart (SeekingAlpha)

A return to historical levels would suggest earnings per share of $6.23 (2023 EPS) divided by 5 (5 million shares now versus 1 million shares last year) = $1.25. On that basis, I would consider the shares overvalued.

It appears that investors are taking the share price down toward $1.25. Zeo has been shedding value almost every day since it went public on March 15. I expect it will continue to do so until getting close to that point.

Summing up, it’s more logical to think the price is being whittled back to absorb the five-fold increase in the share count than to assess it by its price/sales ratio. Therefore, I put the fair price at $1.25.

Nevertheless, I think Zeo holds promise as a growth stock; it has, after all, delivered profits where its rivals have not, and is implementing initiatives that should grow at least its revenue. For now, though, I rate it a Hold. There are no other ratings yet.

Risk factors for Zeo investors

This is a small company with a share price that has declined since it began trading publicly. It is profitable now, but prudent investors will wait for continued, profitable growth in at least the second and third quarters.

As a growth company with ambitious plans, don’t be surprised if the company issues significant numbers of new shares, which would dilute current shareholders. Similarly, it has issued warrants that might be exercised. Over time, this dilution should be offset by higher revenue and net income.

The price of residential energy is determined by electrical utilities, and significant reductions by them could make renewables less attractive, thus undermining Zeo’s business.

The company depends on, in the words of the June prospectus, “the availability of utility rebates, tax credits and other benefits, tax exemptions and exclusions, and other financial incentives on the federal, state, and/or local levels that may be adversely affected by changes in, and application of these laws or other incentives to Zeo, and the expiration, elimination or reduction of these benefits could adversely impact Zeo’s business.”

Zeo has identified what it calls “material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting.” That’s why its 10-K for 2023 had to be amended. If it is unable to resolve these weaknesses or new weaknesses appear in the future, investors will be unable to depend on its financial reports.

Conclusion

I expect that Zeo Energy will emerge as an attractive growth stock later this year, opening another door for investors seeking green names. The company is expanding into more states and has put behind it the costs connected with its business combination and going public.

However, it is also a relatively young company, and future profits are uncertain. I would like to see two more quarters of profitable growth, and until then, rate it a Hold.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.