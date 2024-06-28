AT&T Shows Red Flags As Stock Nears Recent Peak

Jun. 28, 2024 9:42 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockMETA15 Comments
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.66K Followers

Summary

  • Since the start of 2024, AT&T has received an overwhelming positive Buy rating on Wall Street and other Seeking Alpha analysts.
  • It is necessary to have a bit of a contrarian view for a mature company like AT&T whose business model is unlikely to change in next few years or even decades.
  • Since my last Sell rating at end of 2023, AT&T has shown strong total returns of 16.6% but these returns have easily been overshadowed by S&P500’s 21% total return.
  • AT&T remains a value trap for long term investors and the recent improvement in FCF has been possible due to curbing of network investments.
  • After the recent rally, investors should question about the future upside potential and the possibility of AT&T beating or even matching the returns of S&P500.

AT&T central office. AT&T wrapped up its merger with WarnerMedia and now controls HBO, CNN and DirecTV

jetcityimage

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has received a very strong bullish outlook from a majority of analysts on Wall Street in the last few months. Even on Seeking Alpha, the sentiment has been very bullish. In the year

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.66K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News