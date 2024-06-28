5PH/iStock via Getty Images

Campari is one of those companies that, if you are Italian like me, you have to know because it dominates in one of the things we love the most: aperitifs and drinks. It is a company that I have closely followed for several months since I perceived a strong brand power but, for different reasons, I never decided to invest my money. After a 25 %-ish stock price decrease on the Italian Stock Exchange, it is time to study the company and decide if now is the right time to pull the trigger on this amazing company.

I will begin this article with a company overview. I will continue by discussing its financials, its prospects and the risks of investing in such a corporation. I will finally conclude with a valuation.

Company's quotation on Italian stock exchange (Google)

Company Overview

Introduction

Davide-Campari Milano is the parent company that owns several globally recognized brands, such as:

Aperol: It is the quintessential aperitif and one of the main ingredients of the Italian Spritz. It is characterized by its typical orange color and its bittersweet savor.

Campari: It is the famous red bitter, used for the famous Negroni cocktail.

Skyy Vodka: It is one of the most-known vodkas in the world, especially in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Italy. It was acquired by the Davide-Campari group in 2006.

The group now manages a portfolio of more than 50 brands. Most of these have global priority, while others have regional priority and contribute to the culture of specific geographical areas, for example, Amaro Averna from Sicily.

Strategy

The company's growth is driven by organic sales increase and brand acquisitions.

For what concerns the former, the company is primarily focused on growing its global priority brands, which represent the majority of its revenues, while developing a steady growth for the local and regional priorities through periodical renewals. The company also is applying a cost reduction policy to have as much money as possible to reinvest in its businesses.

Davide-Campari is constantly searching in the market for new companies to acquire. M&A allows the company to develop its presence in high-potential markets. In particular, Campari's strategy is to look for new companies in markets where it controls its distribution.

The company leverages the widespread recognition of its products to command premium prices because its customers know and trust them. Moreover, it uses the brand's reputation to attract new customers through brand campaigns and by establishing strategic partnerships. One of the highlights is their "We Are Cinema" campaign, launched during the 77th Festival de Cannes. This campaign celebrates the connection between Campari and the world of cinema, featuring events and partnerships.

Spirits Market

Even though the company is well diversified, producing several kinds of alcoholic beverages, Davide-Campari's core business is spirits. In the next five years, the spirit's market is expected to grow at around 5.91% CAGR with the fastest-growing market represented by Asia Pacific.

What I do not like about the sector is its tight relation with general economic conditions. In my view, in a period of poor economy, alcohol is one of the first cuts for households. It is not random that a lot of countries such as Finland, the U.S., Italy, and many others saw a reduction in alcohol consumption during 2022 while the global economy saw huge inflation spikes.

Financial Data

Income Statement

Over the last six years, revenues increased at a sound 8.6% CAGR, driven by both organic sales increase and acquisitions. The good revenue performance is, however, eased by a steady decrease in profitability margins. During the same period, net income increased only at a 1.2% CAGR, or in other words, the net margin passed from 13.1% in 2021 to 11.3% last year.

Income Statement Overview (Author's Excel Sheet)

However, margin compression is in line with the sector, in fact, also the competitors witnessed similar results over the last couple of years.

Net Margin Comparison (Author's Excel Sheet)

In Q1 2024 the company reported a slight decrease in revenues of less than 1% and an outstanding 8.6% in profit before tax, mainly driven by some operating adjustments, not directly disclosed by the company.

Over the long run, I expect the company to continue growing its revenues by around 5-6% for the next five years, in line with the industry. Still, I do not expect major enhancements in net margin performance over that period, as the company is aggressively investing in brand building and commercial capabilities to fuel organic topline growth.

Balance Sheet

Despite the numerous acquisitions overtaken in the last years, the company has a solid balance sheet and a good liquidity position. I expect the company to exploit its robustness and liquidity power to acquire other brands in the following months.

Last acquisitions of the group (Company's website)

Over the last few years, the debt-over-equity ratio slightly increased, mainly due to the M&A activity, however, it remains at a healthy level and allows the company to rely on leverage in the future.

Debt/Equity ratio (Author's Excel sheet)

The worrying part of the balance sheet is represented by the inventory, which has seen a huge spike over the years. I expect the company to be able to slow down this trend in the future to decrease its net working capital and overall increase the free cash flow.

Inventory trend (Author's Excel sheet)

Cash Flow Statement

The spike in changes in net working capital represents the main reason for a decrease in free cash flow, which ended up being negative in the last two years.

Free Cash Flow Trend (Author's Excel sheet)

Considering that the company pays an annual dividend, I would like to see a major reversal of this trend. At the moment, with a negative free cash flow, the company is taking new debt to guarantee dividends to shareholders. I will wait on the sidelines for a return to positive free cash flow before I finally decide to invest my money in this stock.

Future Prospects And Catalysts

I find three main positive prospects when it comes to Campari:

Future gross margin expansion: As the company grows and expands its economy of scale, I perceive the possibility for gross margin expansion. Larger production volumes can reduce per-unit costs, while bulk purchasing can lower raw material expenses. These efficiencies contribute directly to improving profit margins. Moreover, continued expansion into emerging markets provides growth and margin improvement opportunities. Finally, Recent mergers and acquisitions can yield synergies that improve cost structures and operational efficiencies. Integration of acquired companies can lead to cost savings, revenue growth, and margin enhancement through shared best practices and economies of scale.

As the company grows and expands its economy of scale, I perceive the possibility for gross margin expansion. Larger production volumes can reduce per-unit costs, while bulk purchasing can lower raw material expenses. These efficiencies contribute directly to improving profit margins. Moreover, continued expansion into emerging markets provides growth and margin improvement opportunities. Finally, Recent mergers and acquisitions can yield synergies that improve cost structures and operational efficiencies. Integration of acquired companies can lead to cost savings, revenue growth, and margin enhancement through shared best practices and economies of scale. New CEO: Matteo Fantacchiotti has the potential to be a catalyst for positive change, driving the company towards greater innovation, efficiency, and market success. His fresh perspective and strategic initiatives can unlock new opportunities, positioning the company for sustained growth and profitability. After several years in the management team of Aperol in Asia, Matteo now sees the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams by boosting Aperol sales in that region. Additionally, the CEO is excited about opening the company's new headquarters in the city center of Milan, which will enhance the company's global visibility. It is evident that the new CEO understands the company's needs to continue scaling at these levels.

Matteo Fantacchiotti has the potential to be a catalyst for positive change, driving the company towards greater innovation, efficiency, and market success. His fresh perspective and strategic initiatives can unlock new opportunities, positioning the company for sustained growth and profitability. After several years in the management team of Aperol in Asia, Matteo now sees the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams by boosting Aperol sales in that region. Additionally, the CEO is excited about opening the company's new headquarters in the city center of Milan, which will enhance the company's global visibility. It is evident that the new CEO understands the company's needs to continue scaling at these levels. New acquisitions: As already disclosed in a previous paragraph, the company got us used to a lot of M&A activities during the last few years. As stated in the last earnings call, the company expects to continue with acquisitions in the future months. New brands can easily enhance the company's value, increase its revenues, and increase its profitability margins through synergies.

Risks

A complete list of the risks of the company is available in the company's financial report, In this article, I will just discuss the main ones.

First of all, competition. The main competitors are large international groups that apply aggressive strategies at a global level and that usually benefit from a strong financial position and a diversified portfolio of brands and geographical areas. These competitors could imply a reduction in the distribution outlets available to the group or involve higher distribution costs.

Competitors could also introduce new products, new trends, or new savors that may lead to a drop in the company's revenue in the short term.

Similarly to other industries, also alcohol delivery is witnessing a rise in sales. This new phenomenon is mainly driven by a spike in people buying alcoholic products on the day of an event. Around 57% of people buying alcohol online buy it last minute, while 24% of surveyed shoppers order it one or two days in advance. The reason for this new trend is simple: the convenience of having it delivered to their door is hard to pass up.

This new trend can be a huge problem for a company like Davide-Campari that sells traditional and classical spirits and wines because a variety of exotic brands and products have hit the online market: fruity alcoholic kombuchas, aromatic seltzers, boozy iced teas, CBD-spiked juices, craft brews, and more. Unlike old generations, many of today's consumers are looking for alcoholic drinks that are original or artisanal.

In such an environment, Davide-Campari is not so well-positioned to take advantage of this new trend.

Moreover, news from a few days ago revealed that the company is under investigation for tax evasion amounting to over 1 billion euros during the period between 2018 and 2020, attributed to the Luxembourg-based holding Lagfin. The company has stated its complete confidence, assuring that it has always fulfilled its tax obligations. This is a hot topic that both new investors and current shareholders must monitor very carefully.

Valuation

Unlike in other articles where I considered the discounted cash flow model as the primary method to assess a company, in this case, it does not make sense to use it because the company has a negative free cash flow. Instead, I decided to assess Campari using the dividend discount model. Despite the current negative free cash flow, the company has the potential to return to previous levels by focusing on better inventory management and optimizing its net working capital. The inventory spike was primarily due to price increases witnessed during 2022, which continued to impact 2023. I expect a return to positive results as early as 2024 to finance future dividends.

Dividend Discount Model (Author's Excel Sheet)

Over the last five years, the dividend remained constant at 0.06€ per share, with just an increase to 0.07€ in 2024, which corresponds to a spike of 16.67%. The average of the growth of dividends spread over the 5 years is around 4.5%. Imposing a 10% market return (r), even expecting a very high annual dividend growth rate of 9%, the company would result as overvalued.

Conclusions

Campari is one of the most renowned companies in the alcoholic beverages industry. It has promising prospects, driven mainly by a new promising CEO, potential profitability margin expansion, and future possible acquisitions. However, it operates in a highly competitive industry and is not well-positioned to capitalize on the new online shopping trend that the market is experiencing. Additionally, the company has negative free cash flow, declining Q1 2024 revenues compared to previous years, and, according to recent news, faces potential prosecution for tax evasion. For all these reasons, I assign a "hold" rating to the company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.